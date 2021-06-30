13 Best Cremation Jewelry Pieces for 2021

You celebrate the life of someone you love, even long after they are gone. This beautiful Tree of Life urn necklace helps to remind you of the roots of your family and how deeply they run. Made of .925 sterling silver and beautifully iridescent abalone shell, this pretty pendant will never rust or discolor. The urn is both elegant and waterproof. At just slightly over an inch in size, this petite necklace comes with a tiny funnel to make filling it with ashes a bit easier.

A larger, more ornate Tree of Life cremation necklace is encircled with rhinestones and features a highly figured border. You don’t need to have Celtic roots to love the Celtic Tree of Life Urn Necklace. The design features a never ending looped outside edge that represents life and love everlasting.

An openwork Tree of Life Urn necklace is light and airy, with the filler on the bottom instead of at the top.