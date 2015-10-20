The Best Edibles: How to Make Pot Brownies

Want to make the best pot brownies?

When it comes to eating medical cannabis, pot brownies are the most popular snack by far. Pot brownies are so simple to make and produce a delicious end product, whether or not you enjoy the taste of marijuana in your baked goods. The pot itself only adds a slight earthy flavor to the brownies, without being overwhelming. They are perfect for anyone who does not enjoy the taste of weed. After all, who can turn down a rich, chocolatey brownie?

There are a few different schools of thought when it comes to making pot brownies. Will you make them from scratch, or use a brownie mix? When you make the cannabutter, should you strain the plant material or not? Do you like ooey-gooey fudgey brownies or do you prefer cakey brownies? So much of this depends on your individual tastes, but we have put together a homemade recipe that is sure to be a crowd pleaser. In our opinion, homemade beats boxed mixes in terms of flavor and consistency and it only takes a few more minutes of your time. It is worth the extra effort in the end! And of course, make sure that you always follow all local laws and regulations when purchasing the following materials and making your pot brownies.

Why Make Pot Brownies?

Medical Cannabis is being legalized and deregulated all over the United States for patients suffering from conditions varying from anxiety to glaucoma to cancer. Recreational weed is starting to become legal across the nation as well. Marijuana contains over 100 cannabinoids that react with the body, whether you smoke it, vaporize it, or ingest it. The two main cannabinoids are Cannabidiol (CBD), which is medicinal and non-psychoactive, and Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is medicinal and psychoactive. These cannabinoids are fat-soluble, meaning you can dissolve them in fats without losing potency. For this reason, cannabis-infused butters and oils are an extremely effective way to get a medicinal dose into a palatable food item without having to smoke anything.

The secret ingredient in pot brownies is the cannabutter, or cannabis infused butter. Some people use vegetable oil such as canola oil instead of butter, but this is not recommended. Canola oil is a known carcinogen that increases inflammation in your body and reduces your natural immune response, canceling out many of the positive effects of cannabis. If you prefer not to use butter, you can use a healthier oil such as coconut oil, olive oil, or avocado oil. Keep in mind that coconut and avocado oils can tolerate much higher heat levels than butter and olive oil, so be careful not to scorch your buds. Whatever fat you choose to use, make sure that it is organic, non-GMO and does not contain any artificial growth hormones or medicines. Any medicines that are fed to milk cows as well as chemical fertilizers and pesticides used in farming will corrupt your end product and decease its medical potency.

Although most recipes for cannabutter use dairy and most pot brownies call for both butter and eggs, it is super easy to make a vegan version as well. Just substitute the butter for coconut oil and use flax/chia seed ‘eggs,’ applesauce or another vegan egg substitute and your vegan pot brownies will bake up beautifully!

Making Your Cannabutter

When selecting a strain of marijuana for your cannabutter, make sure to select the highest quality organic buds that you can find. It is a myth that cannabutter can be made with shake, leaves or poor quality strains without affecting the end product. Quality matters, especially if you are making brownies for medicinal use. Make sure that you choose a strain that meets the following requirements:

Organic. If your plant was grown with artificial chemical fertilizers and pesticides, these will end up concentrated in your edibles.

If your plant was grown with artificial chemical fertilizers and pesticides, these will end up concentrated in your edibles. Natural water sources only. Do not buy marijuana grown with tap water. Tap water almost always contains chemicals such as fluoride and chlorine, not to mention trace amounts of pharmaceutical medicines. Well or spring water is a much better choice for medicinal marijuana.

Do not buy marijuana grown with tap water. Tap water almost always contains chemicals such as fluoride and chlorine, not to mention trace amounts of pharmaceutical medicines. Well or spring water is a much better choice for medicinal marijuana. THC-Heavy. Choose a strain with a higher ratio of THC rather than CBD for a more potent end product.

Gather your Materials

To make Cannabutter you will need:

Ingredients:

1/4 oz of marijuana buds

1 stick of butter (plus more to grease the pan)

1 cup sugar (or stevia for sugar-free)

3/4 cup cocoa powder

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 large eggs (chilled)

1/3 cup + 1 Tbs flour

1/4 tsp salt

2 tsp water

Optional toppings

Recipe For Pot Brownies

Before making cannabutter, you must decarboxylate your marijuana. This process removes a molecule called THC-A which is found in the live plant, and when removed results in THC. All you need to do is: Preheat oven to 210 degrees F

Place buds on a cookie sheet and bake for 15 min (Desiccation stage)

Increase temp to 240 degrees F and bake for 45 min (Decarboxylation stage) Make Your Cannabutter: Use your grinder to finely and evenly grind your 1/4 oz of buds.

Carefully melt the butter in the double boiler.

Add the buds to the melted butter, a little bit at a time.

Simmer on low heat for 45 min, stirring constantly with a whisk.

You will see small bubbles on the surface during this step.

Line your mesh strainer with cheese cloth and strain the butter into your mixing bowl.

Squeeze out the cheese cloth to extract the maximum amount of oil. Bake Your Brownies: Preheat oven to 325 degrees F.

Grease a brownie pan with your extra, non cannabis butter. A great pan to use is the Baker’s Edge, which guarantees that all of your brownies come out with a crispy, crunchy edge. Or, if you want to avoid non-stick, a stainless steel cake pan will do just fine.

Add the sugar, cocoa powder, vanilla, salt and water to the mixing bowl containing your melted cannabutter. Whisk to blend.

Add the eggs one at a time, beating them vigorously with a whisk until the mixture is shiny.

Add flour and whisk the entire mixture for 60 strokes.

Bake about 25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean.

Use your spatula to cut and transfer brownies to a wire rack to cool.

Optional – Add toppings such as Himalayan Pink Salt (a fine sprinkle on top right before they go in the oven), sprinkles, or icing.

