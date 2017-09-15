Top 10 Best Bud Trimming Machines: Which Is Right for You?

After weeks and weeks of tending your cannabis plants and lovingly caring for them from the time they were seeds or clones up until harvest, trimming your buds is a very rewarding experience. You have spent the time, energy and money on grow equipment, maintaining the right environment for your plants and showering them with attention as they grow, so that you can reap the reward of big, beautiful buds. You want to make sure that you treat your buds nicely when it comes time to trim. Trimming the leaves from the buds can be a very intense and time consuming chore, especially for larger grow ops or commercial growers.

Hand trimming is very messy, and can end up costing you a lot in scissors or clippers because they tend to get gummed up pretty quickly. You can choose to trim your bud wet or dry, depending on your preference and how much time you have. Bud trimming machines are specially designed to do this difficult job right, without damaging your end product but also without costing you hours and hours of time trimming by hand. Some machines are hand held and give you complete control, while others are larger scale and can handle many pounds of buds at a time. Many of these machines help you collect the trimmed materials so that you can use them to make extracts such as cannabis oil, cannabutter and other edibles or rosin. The cost of a bud trimmer may seem steep at first glance, but they can end up saving you a lot of time and money in the long run. In this list we will go over all of the different options for home growers who want to save time and hassle when it comes time to trim.

1. eight24hours Professional Hydroponic Automatic Bud Leaf Trimmer

This professional quality machine from eight24hours is ideal for medium to large sized grow operations. The motor is maintenance-free and the blades are made of sharp stainless steel for easy operation and maximum trimming. You can choose to trim directly on to the ground or into the included mesh bag if you want to collect the trimmings. You can empty the hatch into the bag while the machine is still running, so you do not lose any time in between loads of buds. The motor is a 1200 RPM model and runs on 110 voltage. There are three speeds to select from, and you can tilt the table up to 180 degrees. This is a no-nonsense machine without frills or extra features to confuse you and get in the way.

Price: $449.99 with free shipping

Pros:

Efficient and maintenance free

Sharp blades for precision trimming

Easy to clean and easy to use

Cons:

May be too expensive for smaller growers

Steel blades may damage buds

Less effective on smaller loads

2. TrimPro Rotor Med

The TrimPro Rotor Med is designed for professional level growers who have a lot of bud that needs trimming fast. This machine is designed with the same care and foresight as medical equipment, with easy and fast assembly and disassembly for cleaning, integrated waste management and innovative controls. The TrimPro Rotor Med is engineered for ease of use and efficiency and can process huge quantities of bud in a short period of time, leaving them trimmed beautifully and ready for medical dispensaries. There is a plexi glass hood and a mesh collection bag to ensure that no debris goes flying during operation. There is no vacuum necessary, making clean up a breeze. It even includes a set of standard weight, easy to remove and seal trim bags. This machine also comes with a one year warranty.

Price: $2,279.36

Pros:

Easy assembly and disassembly

Medical grade

No vacuum to get clogged

Comes with pre measured trim bags

Cons:

Very expensive

Only one year warranty

No reviews online

3. CO-Z Professional Automatic Bud Trimmer 3 Speed

This electric automatic trimmer is the same style as the previous two, but with one important distinction – The price tag! For under $400, this machine performs just as well as the competition when it comes to trimming your buds. This trimmer has three speeds to select from and includes a high speed fan to rotate, fluff and eject your trimmed buds. In addition to a mesh bag for catching the trim, you also get a long mesh tube for collecting the manicured buds as they eject out of the machine. The hatch on the bottom of the machine that catches the trim can be easily opened and shut while in operation. This machine is perfect for smaller growers who do not need an industrial quality trimmer.

Price: $449.99 with free shipping

Pros:

Inexpensive

Three speeds

Bags included to catch trim and buds

Two year warranty

Cons:

May not be as high quality as more expensive machines

Stock levels are not consistent

Rubber fingers are brittle and prone to breakage

4. iPower GLTRIMBOWL16M 16-Inch Leaf Bowl Trimmer

For hobby growers or anyone who is growing their own cannabis without huge quantities of bud to trim, a hand held trimmer does the job just as well as a high powered machine. The great thing about hand cranked trimmers is that you get to control the speed, so you can get a feel for how fast the trimmer should be spinning depending on how full it is and how far along in the trimming process you are. This trimmer is very gentle on your buds, with sharp blades equivalent to 30 pairs of scissors, surrounded by soft rubber fingers that spin and fluff the buds as you turn the handle. This trimmer comes in two sizes – 16 inch or 19 inch. It also comes with two replacement blades.

Price: $130.97 with free shipping

Pros:

Very inexpensive

Equivalent to 30 pairs of scissors

Comes in two sizes

Cons:

No warranty

No replacement rubber fingers

Not as easy to clean as electric machines

5. YOLO Stores Hydroponics Leaf Trimmer

Here is an inexpensive electric trimmer that has many of the features of more expensive models, and can trim your weed just as well. This product comes with a collection of informative eBooks and articles on growing, harvesting and processing cannabis as well. The trimmer has three speeds and sharp blades to quickly and efficiently slice the leaves off of your buds. It also comes with six extra blades.

Price: $247.30

Pros:

Comes with six extra blades

Has trim collection bag

Inexpensive

Cons:

Not enclosed, creates a lot of dust

Not as heavy duty

No warranty

6. Etemproof Model X 16-inch Trimmer Machine

This hand powered trimmer from Etemproof is one of the highest quality hanual trimmers out there. It is very efficient and can trim buds at just about the same rate as an electric machine, with the added bonus of you being able to completely control the speed. This makes it a much more gentle process for your delicate flowers. The body of this trimmer is ceramic for easy cleaning, and the fingers are made of soft silicone instead of brittle rubber. This unit comes fully assembled and ready to use right out of the box. This trimmer has the power of 20 pairs of scissors and has an adjustable cutting blade for precision.

Price: $419.95 with free shipping

Pros:

Silicone fingers are softer than rubber

20 scissors in one

Adjustable blade

Cons:

More effort required than electric machines

No collection bag for waste

No warranty

7. TRIM-DADDY Scissor Trimmer

The Trim Daddy scissor trimmer gives you the convenience of an electric trimmer, without the risk of cutting off more than you want. Some growers find that electric and even manual tumbler-style trimmers can cut off too much of the leaves and knock off the trichomes on their buds, leaving them a uniform egg-shape instead of the unique shape of each individual bud. Still, hand trimming is massively time consuming and can cause stress related injuries to your hands when you use scissors or clippers for hours on end. This trimmer is essentially an electric pair of scissors that trims off the leaves and twigs for you, all you need to do is hold the handle and direct the trimmer. It has the power of five pairs of scissors. The motor on this unit comes with a one year warranty.

Price: $259

Pros:

Allows for more precision than tumbler trimmers

Easy to use

Sharp blades

Cons:

No free shipping

Warranty on motor only

Not as powerful as other trimmers

8. Love+Grace 18″ Stainless Hydroponic Bud Trimmer

Here is another high quality 18″ electric tumbler trimmer that would be an excellent addition to any sized grow op. This trimmer is made of stainless steel and includes a bag to collect the leaves and trim. The 110v motor gives 1200 RPM and the trimmer is designed with two separate lids to prevent any messes from escaping. There are three blades inside the high speed fan and silicone fingers to turn and fluff the buds.

Price: $531.75 with free shipping

Pros:

Stainless steel, easy to clean

Silicone fingers, not rubber

Three blades

Cons:

No reviews

No warranty

No bag to collect trimmed buds

9. Mean Green Trimming Machine Pro Dry Trimmer

Most of the machines on this list are meant to trim either wet or dry buds. This tumbler from Mean Green is designed for trimming dry buds, using a simple tumbling action instead of blades which can get clogged up with wet trichomes. This trimmer uses a motorized tumbler that essentially causes the leaves and twigs to crumble off of the buds and fall through the slots, leaving only fresh, dry buds for you to cure. The tumbler does use one stainless steel blade, but it does not require much cleaning and does not need to be sharpened. This unit is very low on power consumption and there is no need for a vacuum.

Price: $1,201

Pros:

Less mess than wet trimming

Easy to use

Text here

Cons:

Low stock levels

No warranty

Dry buds only

10. The Triminator DRY Trimming Machine

The triminator is another dry bud trimming machine that uses a tumbler and a single blade. This unit does not take up too much floor space but still performs just as well as other trimmers. It is made in the USA with rigorous testing, and has a two year warranty. The trimmer also includes an automatic timer and a removable trim bin to catch all of the waste. This is an expensive machine but for professional growers it is well worth the price.

Price: $4,999

Pros:

Easy to use with automatic timer

Very well designed with small footprint and easy to clean

Two year warranty

Made in USA

Cons:

Very expensive

Not a lot of reviews

Only dry trimming available

