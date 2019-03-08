10 Best Inline Fans for Growing Cannabis

If you are on a budget and want to see the least expensive options, check out my article on the Top 10 Cheapest Inline Fan s. Also be sure to take a look at the Top 5 Best Carbon Filters for odor prevention.

This article goes over top brands for grow room ventilation. The inline fans listed here come in a wide range of sizes, so whether you are just starting out with a small grow or you are a professional grower looking to take your operation to an even higher level, you will find a fan that works for you in the list below.

Growing cannabis indoors with a full blown hydroponics system makes it necessary to purchase a lot more equipment than growing outdoors, and tends to be more expensive to get set up. Indoor growers must purchase just about everything they need, including seed germination materials, trays, reservoirs, lighting, pots, growing medium, nutrients, and more. The benefit of purchasing all of this equipment, however, is a more predictable outcome, greater yields and more growing seasons per year. It's easy to see why so many people choose hydroponics.

One thing that sometimes gets overlooked when new growers plan their operation is ventilation. It is incredibly important to keep a stable environment inside of your grow area, whether you are using a grow tent, a grow cabinet or an entire room or warehouse. Hydroponic lights, even LEDs, create a certain amount of heat that must be dissipated or else you risk burning your plants. You don't want to room to be too cool, though - you must find the right balance, and for every grow room the exact needs are different.

Inline fans provide a perfect solution, especially if you use a grow tent. They can be attached right into the existing ducting, or installed as an after market piece of equipment. They provide the most efficient and cost effective way to cool down your grow room, and can be controlled with variable speed controllers for different levels of cooling.

Larger fans with greater CFMs should be used in larger grow rooms, especially those with HID lighting. HID lights put out much more heat than LED lighting, so they require more ventilation to avoid burning the plants. For that reason, a large grow room with LED lights may actually need less ventilation than a small room with HID lights. Keep this in mind while shopping for inline fans.

