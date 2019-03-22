5 Best Percolator Bongs: Your Easy Buying Guide (2019)

Bongs are known for delivering monster hits, and sometimes — especially for first-time tokers — unpleasant coughing fits. But smoking is far more enjoyable when you don’t have a coughing fit.
That’s why you need a percolator bong. The percolator diffuses the smoke, forcing more of it to come into contact with the water, which makes it easier on your lungs. For more information about how a percolator bong may actually provide a healthier toke, check out the end of this article.
1. Best Percolator Bong for Easy Toking While Reclining on Your Couch: Black Leaf Bong with Double HoneyComb PercPrice: $59.00Pros:
Cons:
- Good value for price
- Honeycomb percolators create tons of tiny bubbles, filtering your hit
- Bent neck shape makes it easy to toke while reclining on your sofa
- Blue glass handle on bowl keeps fingers safe from heat
- Honeycomb percolator could be hard to clean
- Requires screen/ashcatcher in bowl
- The bee in the large HoneyComb logo decal looks angry
This bong is perfect for the user who’s super laid-back — literally. Its bent-kneck design makes it ideal for toking while reclining on the couch. Or watching Netflix in bed. (We’re not judging.)
If you enjoy lounging horizontally, this bent-neck shape can be an important feature. Otherwise, with a traditional straight-tube bong, you’ll be tilting it towards you, changing the water level in your bong. When you accidentally lower your water level, your smoke could bypass the water entirely.
This would defeat the whole purpose of using a bong: Filtering your smoke through water. (That, and making a fun bubbling noise.)
But with this percolator bong, you’ll always get plenty of bubbling filtration — and you don’t even have to sit up. If that sounds insignificant now, you might feel differently after five bong hits.
This bong has two HoneyComb percolators. Honeycomb percolators are considered the best kind of perc for maximum filtration: the smoke is diffused through several tiny holes, creating tons of bubbles, which maximizes the surface area of the smoke that touches the water. But all their tiny openings can also make this type of perc more difficult to clean. Some reviewers suggest adding a screen or ash-catcher to the bowl.
Otherwise, the design is practically foolproof. It’s “stemless,” meaning there’s no flimsy downstem for you to break. The bowl piece has a blue glass handle, which not only makes it easy to lift without burning your fingers, but also prevents the bowl from rolling off the nightstand if you put it down. Your Netflixing just got even more chill.
Find more Black Leaf Glass Bong with Double HoneyComb Disc Perc information and reviews here.
2. Best Percolator Bong for Use with Both Concentrates and Bud: Weed Star Highscore Vapor BongPrice: $93.00Pros:
Cons:
- Great for smoking both concentrates and traditional dried herb
- Two well-designed percolators for maximum filtration
- Durable borosilicate glass
- Ships from overseas (may take longer to arrive)
- Manufacturer’s website can be confusing (English is not their first language)
- May lead beginners to take bigger hits than expected (upper glass is not transparent)
If you enjoy smoking both concentrates and traditional cannabis flower, you may want to invest in a vapor bong. A vapor bong is a water bong you can use as your dab rig, too. In other words, you can use it to smoke cannabis concentrates through water with a torch.
This bong comes with two separate attachments, both of which are designed to fit into its fixed downstem. When you’re using the bowl attachment, you can smoke normal cannabis bud, and take normal bong hits.
You’ll get great flavor with minimal particulates, because this bong has two well-designed percolators. The smoke first travels through a showerhead disc percolator, which is designed to create tiny bubbles, maximizing the surface area of the smoke contacting the water. (The showerhead disc is also located at the bottom of the bong, forcing the smoke bubbles to travel through the entire vertical column of water.)
The smoke then travels through a “swiss cheese” percolator, further filtering it for a smooth inhale.
This same double-percolation process happens when you switch to the vapor dome attachment, but now you can smoke concentrates, like oil, wax, live resin, or shatter.
This bong is made by Weed Star, a glass company founded by a quirky glass artist known for consistently wearing a wig. He’s also known for advancing the science of percolators, and for designing Weed Star pieces to deliver the smoothest hits possible.
This bong comes with a glass nail to use with the vapor dome attachment. (Butane torch not included.) You can enjoy flavorful, filtered dabs, and if someone comes over who isn’t into the whole torch-and-nail thing, you can just offer them a normal — but well-filtered — bong hit.
Find more WeedStar Highscore Vapor Bong information and reviews here.
3. Best Percolator Bong for Travel: Grace Glass Multipart Vapor BongPrice: $186.00Pros:
Cons:
- Can be easily disassembled and reassembled for easy storage/travel/cleaning
- Two showerhead percolators for filtration
- Quality borosilicate glass
- Good for smoking both flower and concentrates
- Bent neck designed for reclined toking
- Pink handles on bowl and vapor dome attachments
- No room for ice in bong
- Height could be challenging for new users
- Plastic keck clips aren't aesthetically pleasing
- Somewhat expensive
This bong is basically a transformer. It can be easily disassembled for easy cleaning, storage, or road trips. It consists of three detachable parts, including two chambers with slitted showerhead percolators, providing well-filtered tokes. (It also comes with two plastic keck clips to help hold the pieces securely together when it’s assembled.)
If you aren’t feeling the need for the extra filtration of a second percolator, you can reassemble it in its shorter, single-perc version.
The shorter version could be easier to manage, especially for new users. At 18.5 inches tall, this bong is pretty hefty. While its bent mouthpiece could make it ideal for kicking back on the couch, a bong that’s over a foot tall could prove unwieldy, if you’re trying to take bong hits in bed. (And when you transform it into its more diminutive version, you may be sacrificing the added percolation power of the second chamber.)
This bong does not appear to have room for ice, which could be a factor if you love super-chilled hits. Then again, if you *are* taking bong hits in bed, this might be for the best. (No melted-ice bong water will overflow onto your nightstand.)
This bong comes with a vapor dome and glass nail, making it ideal for concentrates as well as dried herb. These attachments all have pink handles, which not only keep you from burning your fingers, but also keep these pieces from rolling away when you put them down on a table.
Plus, the pink accents are perfect for any stoner who’s in touch with their feminine side. Order this bong if you love curling up for a toke with your favorite blanket — on your couch, and on your cross-country couch-surfing travels.
Find more Grace Glass Multipart Vapor Bong information and reviews here.
-
4. Best Percolator Bong for the Artistic Stoner: Tsunami Showerhead Recycler BongPrice: $149.00Pros:
Cons:
- Showerhead percolator creates bubbles
- Foot is reinforced glass for added durability
- Good customer service (company headquarters in Michigan)
- Recycler bong design for added filtration
- Quality borosilicate glass
- Doubles as artsy home decor
- Complex design could be difficult to clean
- Could be intimidating (or appear insane) to newer users
- Less discreet than traditional bongs (cannot be disguised as flower vase)
- Made by a company that primarily makes e-cigarettes
- More expensive than most simpler bongs
This percolator bong is perfect for the artistic stoner, who finds inspiration in swirling shapes and unexpected patterns. This glass is a piece of art unto itself, with shapes that evoke a donut wearing a mohawk. But its most mesmerizing visuals appear when in use, thanks to the two external recycler tubes.
This is a recycler bong, which means it forces the smoke to travel through water an extra time, further enhancing the filtration. Both recycler tubes have special midsections: one is donut-shaped, and one is a beehive structure. These are designed to swirl the smoke around the glass.
This further cools the smoke, before it enters its second water-filtration process, leading to an incredibly smooth inhale. It also creates mesmerizing visual effects, appealing to the aesthetically-minded stoner.
The bong costs a bit more than some other glass percolator bongs, presumably because of the craftsmanship and complexity. This company is based in Michigan, but it’s unclear whether its glass products are actually made in America. (Some review sites say Tsunami’s glass pieces are made in the U.S., but this YouTube reviewer opened a Tsunami box and found a sticker on her bong that said “Made in China.”) So if you care about supporting domestic manufacturing, this is a tricky one.
It’s also tricky if you’re opposed to e-cigarettes, because you believe they’re increasing nicotine addiction among American youth: This company primarily makes e-cigarettes.
Find more Tsunami Glass Showerhead Donut Recycler Bong information and reviews here.
-
5. Best Percolator Bong for Sub-Zero Chilled Toking: Glasscity Double Percolator Bong with Glycerin CoilPrice: $174.00Pros:
Cons:
- Glycerin coil for additional cooling without ice cubes
- No mess normally associated with ice cubes melting
- Easily disassembled and reassembled for easier cleaning
- Borosilicate glass for added durability
- 18 inch height may be unwieldy and intimidating for new users
- Glycerin coils can be difficult to clean
- Does not work for use with concentrates (dried flower only)
- Requires plastic keck clip for parts to be securely held together
- Expensive
Glycerin coils are another relatively recent innovation to hit the glass bong market. They provide for the coldest possible hit, with minimal mess.
For decades, stoners have relied on ice cubes to help further cool their bong hits before they enter their lungs. But after your bong sesh, if you don’t immediately dump out the water and ice, your ice cubes will melt, raising the water in your bong to dangerous levels.
If you forget about this and take another hit, you may end up with bong water in your mouth. Sometimes the bong water will even overflow, leading to stains and unfortunate smells.
Glycerin coils solve these classic stoner problems. You put the glycerin coil in your freezer for a couple hours, and it provides up to two hours of cooling for your bong hits.
In this Glasscity bong, the smoke is well-filtered before it even reaches this additional cooling step, thanks to an inline diffuser and a sprinkler percolator. While you slowly inhale, the slits diffuse the smoke into small bubbles, maximizing the surface area that will be cooled by the water.
Then the diffused smoke reaches the sprinkler percolator. This sprinkler percolator even has bent tubes, designed to send the smoke flowing outward towards the glass walls of the bong, theoretically cooling your smoke even further. And that’s all before it reaches the super-frozen glycerin coil.
This double-perc bong consists of two detachable parts. The bong can be easily taken apart and reassembled with a keck clip. This may make the bong easier to clean, but glycerin coils themselves can be difficult to clean. The glycerin coil also means this bong isn’t intended for use with concentrates. (Dab vapor will condense in the extreme cold temperatures, making your glycerin coil get pretty gross.)
Find more Glasscity Double Percolator Bong with Glycerin Coil information and reviews here.
What's the big deal about bongs?
Bongs are a staple of stoner culture. And they’re not just for dorm rooms: Glass bongs can be as sophisticated as a wine lover’s crystal decanter. Some cannabis consumers become so attached to their bong, they even give it a nickname, like a beloved pet. (Has any wine lover ever named their glassware?)
Whether you’re shopping for your first bong, or looking to diversify your glass collection, you probably know that bongs come in a wide variety of shapes, sizes, and materials.
Most connoisseurs prefer glass bongs to silicone or plastic pieces.
Glass bongs are translucent (so you can see how much smoke you’re preparing to inhale), and relatively easy to clean. They can also make for interesting home decor.
Water bongs are renowned for delivering monster hits, and sometimes — especially for first-time tokers — unpleasant coughing fits. This has spawned sayings, like “You have to cough to get off.” But this is untrue.
In fact, smoking is far more enjoyable when you don’t have a coughing fit.
(And you can still get stoned, without feeling like you need to swallow forty spoonfuls of honey to soothe your throat afterwards.)
That’s why you need a percolator bong.
The design of the percolator bong diffuses the smoke, so more surface area comes into contact with the water. The water cools down the smoke, making for a smoother inhale. It also filters the smoke, making it healthier for your lungs.
What do the experts say?
“Burning cannabis produces a smoke stream,” Leafly explains, “that contains all the things you want — activated THC, CBD, other cannabinoids and terpenes — and a lot of things you don’t, like hot smoke, tar, and fine particulate matter, a.k.a. ash.”
The water filters the ash and tar out of your toke. Experts disagree, according to Leafly, about how much helpful filtration bongs actually provide. But they agree that some filtration is definitely happening.
(That’s why your bong water turns brown, and needs to be replaced between bowl packs.)
If you're looking for healthier, non-cough-inducing bong hits, percolator bongs may be right for you.
