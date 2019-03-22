5 Best Percolator Bongs: Your Easy Buying Guide (2019)

This bong is perfect for the user who’s super laid-back — literally. Its bent-kneck design makes it ideal for toking while reclining on the couch. Or watching Netflix in bed. (We’re not judging.)

If you enjoy lounging horizontally, this bent-neck shape can be an important feature. Otherwise, with a traditional straight-tube bong, you’ll be tilting it towards you, changing the water level in your bong. When you accidentally lower your water level, your smoke could bypass the water entirely.

This would defeat the whole purpose of using a bong: Filtering your smoke through water. (That, and making a fun bubbling noise.)

But with this percolator bong, you’ll always get plenty of bubbling filtration — and you don’t even have to sit up. If that sounds insignificant now, you might feel differently after five bong hits.

This bong has two HoneyComb percolators. Honeycomb percolators are considered the best kind of perc for maximum filtration: the smoke is diffused through several tiny holes, creating tons of bubbles, which maximizes the surface area of the smoke that touches the water. But all their tiny openings can also make this type of perc more difficult to clean. Some reviewers suggest adding a screen or ash-catcher to the bowl.

Otherwise, the design is practically foolproof. It’s “stemless,” meaning there’s no flimsy downstem for you to break. The bowl piece has a blue glass handle, which not only makes it easy to lift without burning your fingers, but also prevents the bowl from rolling off the nightstand if you put it down. Your Netflixing just got even more chill.