5 Best Ice Bongs: Which Is Right for You? (2019)

Do you find yourself becoming more horizontal after each bong hit? Many cannabis users swear by layback bongs, which help you smoke while reclining comfortably on your couch. You won’t even need to sit up. Layback bongs were probably designed for stoners, by stoners.

Plus, if you’re looking for an ice bong, that’s probably because you enjoy smooth, cool hits. That’s exactly what this bong will deliver. The ice cubes you can fit into this wide neck aren’t the only feature helping make your hits easier on your lungs. This model also features a honeycomb percolator.

Honeycomb percolators are widely considered the best kind of percolator. (Percolators, which disperse your smoke into bubbles and enhance the filtration power of your bong water, come in a wide variety of shapes.) Honeycomb percolators break up the smoke into tiny bubbles, which, as you inhale, are pulled through the water chamber. The tiny bubbles maximize the surface area of the smoke which comes into contact with the water, filtering contaminants and ash out of your smoke.

But if you like to take massive bong hits, be careful. Some users report getting a small amount of bong water in their mouth when they pull too hard on this bong. (There is no splash guard on this model.) However, this only happens when you don’t put ice in the bong. And if you’re shopping for an ice bong, it’s safe to assume you normally put ice in your bong.

Side note: There is some debate about whether adding ice to every bong session is good for your lungs. Troubling rumors suggest that the cold temperatures of the smoke may contribute to bronchitis. There is little scientific evidence available, but check out the end of this article for more information.

If you’re looking for a giant monster bong to impress your heady friends, this might not be it. (Read on for your best option for massive bong rips.) This bong is only about 14 inches tall, which makes it perfect for passing around. But if you’re the type of stoner who thinks size matters, and you like to measure your bong against your friends’ bongs, this might not be for you.