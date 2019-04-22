6 Best Beaker Bongs: Your Easy Buying Guide (2019)

Beaker bongs are shaped, unsurprisingly, like beakers. Which makes sense, because bong hits are basically science experiments.
The beaker shape also allows for more water volume, which filters and cools your hit. Plus, the wider base adds stability, so you’re less likely to knock it over. (Bonus: Cheap bongs included.)
1. Best Giant Bong with Super High-Quality Glass: EHLE Big Brother Beaker Ice BongPrice: $142.00Pros:
Cons:
- Made by EHLE, a German company known for quality glass
- Towering height (1.5 feet) with wide, stable beaker base
- Diffuser downstem for added filtration in spacious water chamber
- Ice notches and plenty of room for tons of ice cubes
- Extra thick borosilicate glass (5mm)
- No percolator
- Towering height may intimidate beginners
- Height may lead to larger hits than anticipated
This 1.5-foot-tall beaker bong is made in Germany, by a company that’s been making glass instruments for decades. The manufacturer, Ehle, makes its products in small batches to guarantee quality and craftsmanship.
The borosilicate glass is thicker than most bongs. (It’s 5mm thick, instead of the more common 3-4mm.) So while it’s more likely to tip over, because it’s so tall, it’s also less likely to break, because it’s made of thicker glass.
It’s also less likely to get knocked over than a straight-tube bong of a similar height. The spacious beaker chamber makes its base more stable, while also providing room for more water for filtration than a straight-shot bong.
Its downstem has a diffuser, meaning tiny slits in the glass separate your hit into smaller bubbles, adding to the filtration power of the bong water.
The ice catcher provides plenty of room in the tube for ice cubes.
If you’re looking for a quality German-made well-crafted glass ice bong, this could be your best bet.
Find more EHLE Big Brother Beaker Ice Bong information and reviews here.
-
2. Best for Monster Hits with Zero Splashback: Black Leaf Beaker Bong with 6-Arm Tree PercolatorPrice: $77.00Pros:
Cons:
- Dome splash guard above percolator means you'll never get water in your mouth
- Six-arm tree percolator diffuses smoke through six branches with slits for smooth hits
- Fifteen-inch height for bigger moster hits
- Roll stopper on bowl (so you can put it down on table without worrying)
- Slits in glass downstem help diffuse smoke for more bubbling filtration
- Extra-thick 4mm borosilicate glass
- Ice notches to cool smoke down
- The bowl is huge (Some customers purchase smaller bowl separately)
- May need to add screen to bowl
- Shipping can be slow
- Must fill beaker base adequately (downstem does not reach bottom of water chamber)
- Only room for a couple ice cubes near top
Getting bong water in your mouth is no picnic. The purpose of bong water is to filter contaminants and ash out of your hit, so naturally, bong water is not meant for consumption. Unless, I guess, you’re some entitled frat bro trying to haze new frat bros by making them drink bong water.
(Side note: Fraternities are dumb.)
It’s surprising how many bongs *don’t* include a splash guard. Even if the water just reaches the mouthpiece and gets on your lips, it’s still disgusting. Luckily, with this bong, there’s no chance of the water traveling up the multiple chambers and 15-inch tube. The dome splash guard ensures you will not have to encounter this gross scenario.
The taller height also makes for bigger hits. This bong comes with a giant bowl, which may also lead you to take larger hits. (Some reviewers purchased a smaller bowl separately. When you pack small bowls, it means every hit tastes fresher. Larger bowl packs mean longer seshes between re-packing, but less tasty hits.)
This model may not be for beginners. You could end up taking monster hits by accident. The 6-arm tree percolator diffuses the smoke for an even smoother hit, so you might not realize how much you’re inhaling.
The ice notches provide room for a few ice cubes to cool your hit before it reaches your lungs.
Find more Black Leaf Beaker Bong with 6-Arm Tree Percolator information and reviews here.
-
3. Most Advanced Features for Affordable Price: Glasscity 4-Arm Perc Beaker Ice Bong with Ash CatcherPrice: $38.00Pros:
Cons:
- Bowl attachment has ash catcher for cleaner bong water
- Tree percolator diffuses smoke for added filtration
- Ice notches and room for ice cubes above percolator
- Slits in removable downstem also diffuse smoke, creating bubbles to travel through water
- Blue glass accents are appealing
- Fast shipping from Spain
- Affordable for the advanced features
- Tree percolator may be hard to clean
- Only room for a couple ice cubes
- Bowl may be smaller than others
Glasscity’s stated company mission to make quality glass accessible for everybody. With this bong, you’ll get advanced features (like an ice catcher, an ash catcher bowl, and a 4-arm tree percolator with slitted glass) for under $40. Glasscity seems to be living up to their mission, as many happy reviewers attest.
The ash catcher is a bowl attachment with its own tube and chamber for catching any herb that slips through the hole. This should eliminate the need for a screen, although some users still add a screen to their bowl. (The opening in the bowl will allow plant matter to slip through, if you’re using finely-ground herb.) This feature is perfect for anyone who hates getting ash in their bong water. This reduces the need for constantly changing the water.
The bong includes a slitted removable glass downstem. The slits in the glass help diffuse your smoke into more bubbles. Thanks to the design common to all beaker bongs, you can add more water than a traditional tube-shaped straight bong. (The beaker’s wide base means more water volume can be accommodated.)
The smoke then travels through the 4-arm tree percolator. A tree percolator separates your smoke, using its multiple branches. The branches themselves include slits in the glass, further diffusing your smoke for a more filtered hit.
There’s also an ice catcher, so you can add ice cubes at the top. This keeps the ice cubes from hitting the more delicate glass in the tree percolator.
The blue accents also make this bong visually appealing.
Although this product ships from Spain, customers report that this bong arrives quickly!
Find more Glasscity 4-Arm Perc Beaker Ice Bong with Ash Catcher information and reviews here.
-
4. Best for a Last-Minute Gift: Handmade Beaker Bong with Cool Design (and 2-Day Shipping!)Price: $45.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Handmade by quirky glassblowers
- Free 2-Day Shipping with Amazon Prime
- Unique artistic design
- Black design won't show dirt
- Ice-catcher and plenty of room for ice cubes
- Nice size for easy use (under a foot tall)
- High-quality borosilicate glass provides durability
- Comes with hand-sewn bag and "exquisite packaging"
- May or may not include a "glass drop" (a feature of handblown glass)
- "Glass drop" could impact airtight seal of downstem joint
- Zany information in product description
- Non-transparent glass means you can't see how big of a hit you're taking
This bong is a unique find. First of all, it’s uncommon to discover high-quality cannabis accessories like this on Amazon Prime. If you forgot your friend’s birthday was this week, and you need a last-minute gift, this bong has the 2-day shipping Amazon Primers know and love.
It’s also a great gift. Every piece is handmade. The quirky product description includes this tidbit: “Every Pipe is Handmade, Perhaps its creator is an Unknown Worker, But who can say that he is not a Master!”
Are they challenging us to find something wrong with this bong? The unique design seems almost as creative as the zany sentences they use to describe it. The black exterior pattern includes a tiny window on the beaker base, allowing you to see the slitted inline diffuser on the downstem. (These slits in the glass break up your smoke into more bubbles, adding to the filtration in the water chamber.)
Aside from this neat “window,” the black exterior means this bong will look nice, even when it’s dirty. The gold depiction of gears make this design perfect for your steampunk friend.
There’s also an ice catcher, and plenty of room for ice cubes.
If you give this as a gift, it may make for some fun unwrapping. The description says:
- “The Pipe is protected in a Hand-stitched bag and Packed in an exquisite carton.”
I don’t know if I’ve ever seen an “exquisite carton.” But I think if I received a gift in one, I’d be delighted.
There also may or may not be some kind of quirky glass protrusion. The description advertises the easy-grip design. It includes this whimsical information:
“WHY DO A FEW HAVE A SMALL BUMP?
This embarrassment is called “glass drop” in the production of professional terms, and the craft jargon is called ‘explosion.’
The node at the blast is a protrusion or small notch similar to a glass crucible.
It is the finishing part of the hand glass that cuts off the excess glass solution after it is completely formed.
It is a feature of handmade glass. From this point, you can tell if the purchased product is a manual blowing process.”
It is unclear where this small “embarrassment” may be. If it’s on the mouthpiece, this could be mildly uncomfortable. If it’s on one of the joints, it could make it hard to get an airtight seal.
But if you love this design and quirky craftsmanship, maybe you’ll just have to roll the dice. Most customers have been thrilled, and haven’t had any problems with the so-called “embarrassment.”
Find more Handmade Beaker Bong with Cool Design information and reviews here.
-
5. Best Cheap Bong for the Low-Maintenance Consumer: One-Foot Green Glass Beaker BongPrice: $23.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ice catcher and plenty of room for ice
- Simple design is easy to clean
- Made entirely of green glass
- Green glass, when dirty, won't look as gross as clear glass
- Affordable
- Slitted removable downstem
- One-foot height is great for passing, comfortable use
- Borosilicate glass for durability
- No percolator chamber
- Minimal information online (called "Wine Glass Ice Bowl" on Amazon)
- Included bowl may be small
This bong is pretty straightforward. It doesn’t come with a ton of bells and whistles. But it’s also super affordable on Amazon, making it a killer deal. Reviewers have been unanimously happy with this item.
It’s made of durable borosilicate glass, so it’s unlikely to break. It includes a removable downstem and glass bowl. You may want to purchase a screen for the bowl, so your herb doesn’t get sucked down into the water. (This is particularly true if you like to use ground herb.)
The downstem includes glass slits, which help break up your smoke into smaller bubbles. This helps diffuse the smoke through the water, causing the smoke to have more surface area.
This should help with filtration, although the bong doesn’t include any actual percolators. However, it does have an ice catcher at the bottom of the tube, so there’s room in this foot-tall bong for plenty of ice cubes. Here’s to super-cooled hits!
This bong is made entirely of green glass, so it’s perfect for a stoner who isn’t cleaning their glass all the time. If you smoke heavily out of this bong yet aren’t super on top of cleaning it, it won’t look as gross as a clear bong that’s similarly un-maintained.
However, when you do get around to cleaning it, the removable downstem and simple design will make it a cinch.
The bowl has a large handle for easy lifting when it’s time to clear the bong. This also functions a roll stopper. When you put the bowl down, it won’t roll off the table.
This bong is great for the toker who wants a super easy, low-maintenance bong for a super low price.
Find more One-Foot Green Glass Beaker Bong information and reviews here.
-
6. Best Cheap Bong for Added Filtration: One-Foot Bong with Tree PercolatorPrice: $25.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Affordable
- Tree percolator for added filtration
- Green glass accents
- One foot tall (Good height for passing!)
- Removable slitted downstem
- Ice catcher
- Minimal information in product description on Amazon
- Shipping from China make take a couple weeks
- Could get held up in international customs
Like all beaker bongs, this has a wide base, making it unlikely to tip over. Unless you’re a super clumsy stoner. In which case, all bets are off.
At one foot tall, this is a comfortable height for passing. The green glass used on the base means it won’t look super gross if you don’t clean it between every sesh. (Still, remember to replace the water between bowl packs, at least.)
For an affordable price, this bong packs some advanced features. You even get a tree percolator. Each branch of the percolator separates the smoke in your hits, providing added filtration. The percolator diffuses the smoke, so more surface area comes into contact with the water. The water cools down the smoke, making for a smoother inhale. It also filters the smoke, making it healthier for your lungs.
To learn more about percolators, check out our guide to percolator bongs.
This model’s removable downstem makes it easier to clean, compared to bongs with fixed stems. The slits in the glass downstem also break up your smoke into smaller bubbles, further adding to the filtration.
This model also has an ice catcher, so you can put a few ice cubes in the tube to further cool your hit (without the ice cubes falling down onto the percolator, which is likely made of more delicate glass).
Find more One-Foot Bong with Tree Percolator information and reviews here.
