6 Best Beaker Bongs: Your Easy Buying Guide (2019)

This bong is a unique find. First of all, it’s uncommon to discover high-quality cannabis accessories like this on Amazon Prime. If you forgot your friend’s birthday was this week, and you need a last-minute gift, this bong has the 2-day shipping Amazon Primers know and love.

It’s also a great gift. Every piece is handmade. The quirky product description includes this tidbit: “Every Pipe is Handmade, Perhaps its creator is an Unknown Worker, But who can say that he is not a Master!”

Are they challenging us to find something wrong with this bong? The unique design seems almost as creative as the zany sentences they use to describe it. The black exterior pattern includes a tiny window on the beaker base, allowing you to see the slitted inline diffuser on the downstem. (These slits in the glass break up your smoke into more bubbles, adding to the filtration in the water chamber.)

Aside from this neat “window,” the black exterior means this bong will look nice, even when it’s dirty. The gold depiction of gears make this design perfect for your steampunk friend.

There’s also an ice catcher, and plenty of room for ice cubes.

If you give this as a gift, it may make for some fun unwrapping. The description says:

“The Pipe is protected in a Hand-stitched bag and Packed in an exquisite carton.”

I don’t know if I’ve ever seen an “exquisite carton.” But I think if I received a gift in one, I’d be delighted.

There also may or may not be some kind of quirky glass protrusion. The description advertises the easy-grip design. It includes this whimsical information:

“WHY DO A FEW HAVE A SMALL BUMP?

This embarrassment is called “glass drop” in the production of professional terms, and the craft jargon is called ‘explosion.’

The node at the blast is a protrusion or small notch similar to a glass crucible.

It is the finishing part of the hand glass that cuts off the excess glass solution after it is completely formed.

It is a feature of handmade glass. From this point, you can tell if the purchased product is a manual blowing process.”

It is unclear where this small “embarrassment” may be. If it’s on the mouthpiece, this could be mildly uncomfortable. If it’s on one of the joints, it could make it hard to get an airtight seal.

But if you love this design and quirky craftsmanship, maybe you’ll just have to roll the dice. Most customers have been thrilled, and haven’t had any problems with the so-called “embarrassment.”