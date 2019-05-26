5 Best Portable Dab Rigs: Your Easy Buying Guide (2019)

You’re a dabber on the go. Don’t let your dab rig slow you down. Whether it’s a festival, camping trip, or board meeting, you know a wide variety of situations can call for spontaneous dabbing.
Don’t be caught unprepared. Here are the best portable dab rigs on the market.
Price: $74.00
Shop at Grasscity
Price: $55.00
Shop at Grasscity
Price: $34.00
Shop at Grasscity
Price: $35.00
Shop at Grasscity
Amazon Customer Reviews
Price: $22.00
Shop at Amazon
1. Best For The Rugged Traveler: PieceMaker Kube Silicone Dab RigPrice: $74.00Pros:
Cons:
- Made from flexible, 100% BPA free, food grade silicone
- Safe to place it in the freezer, microwave, dishwasher
- Features PieceMakers' "high perc" technology (hexagonal diffusers that swirl smoke)
- Includes unique square-shaped quartz glasss banger
- Angled mouthpiece for laid-back toking
- Mouthpiece can be removed and packed inside cube for easy transport
- Very easy to clean
- Downstem is removable
- Comes in vibrant colors (including glow-in-the-dark options)
- Expensive for silicone piece
- More complex to assemble than pre-assembled dab rigs (see video)
- When joints are not glass-on-glass, can be more difficult to get airtight seal
This PieceMakers Kube Silicone Dab Rig is built to withstand anything you can throw at it. Literally. It’s made from BPA-free food grade silicone.
This flexible material, combined with its stainless steel bottom plate, makes it virtually unbreakable.
While silicone rigs are normally cheaply made, the engineers at PieceMakers thought of everything. They designed this for the dabber on the go — the traveling dabber who refuses to skimp on dabbing convenience and accessories.
The Kube includes a unique square-shaped quartz banger. (Or is it cube-shaped?) This is an uncommon attention to detail. Many dab rigs come with a glass nail, which you then have to replace because glass dab nails break.
In one of the most innovative features, the base plate can be unscrewed, and everything you see extending from the dab rig — the banger, tool, and even the mouthpiece — can be stored inside the cube itself. (Check out the video below for a demo.) Just toss the Kube in your bag and you’re ready to go.
This comes in so many fun colors, including what looks like a rainbow sherbert swirl. You can also get one in a glow-in-the-dark color, so you can find it in the dark. It’s perfect for camping! Or maybe a late-night psychedelic black-light party.
Welcome to the future. It’s cubed. But definitely not square.
2. Most Portable Glass Dab Rig: Blaze Glass Concentrate & Oil Recycler BubblerPrice: $55.00Pros:
Cons:
- Compact, portable size (4.3" tall)
- Can be worn around your neck (in case of dabbing emergency)
- Recycler chamber recirculates water for cooled, smooth hits
- Diffuser breaks up smoke into smaller bubbles, enhancing filtration
- Affordable price, for the features included
- Purple glass accents
- Product description warns you not to heat glass dab nail from bottom
- Even if you're careful, your friends might position dab torch below nail (it will crack)
- You will probably need to replace the glass dab nail
- Some people aren't purple people (but there are other colors available0
- Made of glass, so you'll need to be careful with it
The Blaze Glass Concentrate & Oil Recycler Bubbler is one of the few glass dab rigs that’s actually designed to be portable. At 4.3 inches tall, this may be one of the smallest and most portable wax rigs available.
It was designed with the festival-goer in mind. It even includes an attachment, according to the product description, which makes it easy to wear around your neck at festivals.
Just imagine it. You could be the most prepared dabber at the entire festival. You could be in the crowd with a mini dab rig around your neck, offering intimate dabs to everyone around you. (Well, everyone who’s old enough. Obviously.)
What a great way to make new friends. And your new friends would all be receiving very well-filtered dabs, thanks to the rig’s recycler chamber.
Recycler chambers are a relatively recent innovation in bong and bubbler designs. They circulate water up into a second chamber, along with the bubbles of your hit. This means your smoke gets cooled down by the water a second time.
Like most cheaper rigs, this comes with a glass nail. Unlike many glass-nail manufacturers, this company actually warns users that the glass nail may break under intense heat (like, say, the heat provided by a dab torch).
The company cautions that you must, to avoid breaking your rig, heat the nail from the top. No Blaze Glass customers have complained about their glass nails breaking. (This is a common complaint among reviewers of most cheap dab rigs.) Maybe the company’s advice — to heat the nail only from the top — really does help extend the lifespan of their glass.
For such a tiny portable dab rig, this includes multiple features to help provide a smooth hit.
Before reaching the recycler chamber, your dab smoke has already been dispersed by the diffuser’s three inline holes. These in-line slits in the glass help create tons of bubbles, while also help filter and cool the hit.
This a lot of great features included in one of the tiniest, most portable glass dab rigs on the market. Now you just need your festival tickets. And your dab-loving friends. Time for some righteous mid-concert rips.
3. Best Portable Glass Dab Rig For Cheap: “Red Duck” Sherlock Vapor BubblerPrice: $34.00Pros:
Cons:
- Compact design (7 inches tall)
- Very affordable price for glass
- Classic Sherlock bubbler design
- Includes a vapor dome
- Red textured glass
- Comes with a glass nail
- You'll probably need to replace nail
- No handle on vapor dome
- No identifiable brand name
This “Red Duck” Sherlock Vapor Bubbler stands out because of its very low price. It’s also made in the classic worked-glass style of most Sherlock bubblers. If you’re trying to get your old-school stoner pals to embrace dabbing (without breaking the bank), this is probably your best bet.
It would probably appeal to old-school smokers more than the futuristic silicone dab rig listed above. (And it costs a fraction of the price.)
This bubbler is 7 inches tall, and it features a compact design. Like most Sherlock bubblers, this can stand up on its own, thanks to a flattened base at the bottom of its curvy shape. It has a “bulbous” mouthpiece, which can sometimes feel more comfortable on your lips. It also has a curved neck for more laid-back toking.
Unlike old-school bubblers, it’s a vapor bubbler — meaning it’s designed for dabbing cannabis concentrates.
The only problem is that rig comes with a glass dab nail. Glass dab nails are the cheapest kind, but they also break often. (Glass expands and contracts during temperature changes, so it will inevitably break.)
But you can buy your dab nail separately. Just look for one that fits a 14.4mm joint.
This rig is unusually devoid of any brand name. It’s just a glass rig, presumably made by a glass artist. One more reason to buy it for an old-school hippie.
4. Best With Nail Sold Separately: Black Leaf Portable Bubbler with Inline DiffuserPrice: $35.00Pros:
Cons:
- Designed for on-the-go toking (only 4.7 inches tall)
- Can fit any 10mm dab nail
- Affordable
- Includes percolator and "hole diffuser"
- Includes reycler chamber, for an extra cooled and filtered inhale
- Also great for smoking herb
- Does not include dab nail or banger
- Not specifically designed for dabs
- Clear glass will look dirty if you don't keep it clean
This Black Leaf Portable Bubbler is not technically a dab rig. But, as one happy customer points out, you can just buy your own dab nail. Just make sure to buy a 10mm dab nail or banger. (The customer in question bought a 10mm domeless ceramic banger, in case you’re wondering.)
This portable bubbler is only 4.7 inches tall, making it one of the most compact bubblers on this list.
Plus, it’s a recycler bubbler with a percolator. That’s a lot of advanced toking technology for one very low price.
The built-in percolator features what the company calls a “hole diffuser.” The water in your bubbler will get “swirled” through multiple holes and chambers to ensure your dab is cool and well-filtered.
5. Best for Blending In at a Picnic: To-Go Cup That's Actually A Dab Rig
Price: $22.00
Cons:
- Made to be mistaken for a to-go soda
- Extremely affordable
- Looks more stable than some dab rigs
- Easy to replace included glass nail with superior nail (or banger)
- You'll probably want a dab nail sold separately (Look for 14mm nails or bangers to fit this joint!)
- The shipping could take weeks
- Incredibly low price makes you wonder about labor conditions at the factory
This quirky, affordable dab rig stands out as one of the strangest dabbing devices around. It may also be — depending on the setting (and on your acting skills) — the most discrete.
It’s designed to look like a to-go cup: the kind that might hold soda. Or maybe (depending what part of the country you’re in) sweet tea.
This is as portable as a to-go cup or thermos. It could be great for certain situations. Like a beach day. You could walk across the beach, proudly holding your SPF and your dab rig aloft, without raising any eyebrows.
You can almost imagine someone bringing this to a movie theater. (Not recommended. Although I guess it depends on the theater. And the movie.)
There are many settings where a to-go cup would look perfectly at home.
Company picnic? Sure!
Fourth of July outing with the family? Better bring your soda cup!
And while it may be the cheapest and sneakiest model around, it’s not the most likely to get tipped over. Unless you find yourself frequently knocking over Starbucks cups. (In that case, it’s safe to say this conical shape is not your friend.)
You’ll probably want to buy your own dab nail, and replace the dab nail included with this cheap dab rig. Most customers recommend replacing the included nail with a banger immediately.
Whether you choose a quartz banger, or you prefer ceramic or titanium nails, make sure the nail you choose is a 14mm female joint. That should be easy — there are plenty of quartz and titanium dab nails out there in that size.
And you’ll have plenty of time to order one, because this quirky portable dab rig can take several weeks to arrive.
Find more Sneaky Glass To-Go Cup That's Actually A Dab Rig information and reviews here.
