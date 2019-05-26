5 Best Portable Dab Rigs: Your Easy Buying Guide (2019)

The Blaze Glass Concentrate & Oil Recycler Bubbler is one of the few glass dab rigs that’s actually designed to be portable. At 4.3 inches tall, this may be one of the smallest and most portable wax rigs available.

It was designed with the festival-goer in mind. It even includes an attachment, according to the product description, which makes it easy to wear around your neck at festivals.

Just imagine it. You could be the most prepared dabber at the entire festival. You could be in the crowd with a mini dab rig around your neck, offering intimate dabs to everyone around you. (Well, everyone who’s old enough. Obviously.)

What a great way to make new friends. And your new friends would all be receiving very well-filtered dabs, thanks to the rig’s recycler chamber.

Recycler chambers are a relatively recent innovation in bong and bubbler designs. They circulate water up into a second chamber, along with the bubbles of your hit. This means your smoke gets cooled down by the water a second time.

Like most cheaper rigs, this comes with a glass nail. Unlike many glass-nail manufacturers, this company actually warns users that the glass nail may break under intense heat (like, say, the heat provided by a dab torch).

The company cautions that you must, to avoid breaking your rig, heat the nail from the top. No Blaze Glass customers have complained about their glass nails breaking. (This is a common complaint among reviewers of most cheap dab rigs.) Maybe the company’s advice — to heat the nail only from the top — really does help extend the lifespan of their glass.

For such a tiny portable dab rig, this includes multiple features to help provide a smooth hit.

Before reaching the recycler chamber, your dab smoke has already been dispersed by the diffuser’s three inline holes. These in-line slits in the glass help create tons of bubbles, while also help filter and cool the hit.

This a lot of great features included in one of the tiniest, most portable glass dab rigs on the market. Now you just need your festival tickets. And your dab-loving friends. Time for some righteous mid-concert rips.