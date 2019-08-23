Elevating Your Cannabis Ritual: How to Choose the Right Crystal Pipe (2019)

Crystal pipes are trending — and not just because they look great on Instagram. Today, wellness enthusiasts embrace “cannabis rituals,” or find ways to include cannabis into their spiritual practice.

Crystals, like marijuana, have been used in spiritual practices since ancient times. Their stunning geometric structure is believed to emit vibrations that can interact with — and help harmonize — the vibrations of those nearby.

“Humans are a jumbled combination of lots of different frequencies,” one crystal pipe maker recently explained to Denver’s 303 Magazine. But these pipes, “with their perfect atomic geometry,” can quell this discord, attuning your vibes to the energy of the stone in your hand.

But each crystal carries its own vibration. How do you choose? Here’s our guide to choosing the right pipe for wherever you’re at in your life.