Elevating Your Cannabis Ritual: How to Choose the Right Crystal Pipe (2019)

Crystal pipes are trending — and not just because they look great on Instagram. Today, wellness enthusiasts embrace “cannabis rituals,” or find ways to include cannabis into their spiritual practice.
Crystals, like marijuana, have been used in spiritual practices since ancient times. Their stunning geometric structure is believed to emit vibrations that can interact with — and help harmonize — the vibrations of those nearby.
“Humans are a jumbled combination of lots of different frequencies,” one crystal pipe maker recently explained to Denver’s 303 Magazine. But these pipes, “with their perfect atomic geometry,” can quell this discord, attuning your vibes to the energy of the stone in your hand.
But each crystal carries its own vibration. How do you choose? Here’s our guide to choosing the right pipe for wherever you’re at in your life.
-
1. When You’re Getting Serious About Crushing Your Goals: Purple Fluorite PipePrice: $23.59Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fluorite is sometimes called "the genius stone," because it can heighten mental aptitude and discernment
- Each piece is handmade and unique
- Comes with three screens and one cleaning brush
- Does not appear to have a carb
- More expensive than some pipes
- Pipe you receive may look different than pipe pictured (due to natural variations in Fluorite stone)
This pipe is made from fluorite, a crystal which frequently appears with naturally-formed bands and striations like those pictured here. However, because each piece is handmade from stone, there’s a high chance your pipe will not look like the one in the image.
If you love crystals — and particularly fluorite, which ranges in color from green to yellow to multicolored — you’ll probably find this exciting. (But if you want a more dependable vision of what your future pipe will look like, you may need to turn to a more single-color crystal, like the transparent amethyst pipe included below.)
According to CrystalVault.com’s Crystal Encyclopedia, Fluorite is “known as the ‘Genius Stone,’ representing the highest state of mental achievement, boosting aptitude and discernment, the absorption of new information, and helping one work through complex issues.”
If you’ve got some complex issues on your plate, and you’re ready to face them with a fresh, focused perspective, this may be the right pipe for you.
Find more Fluorite Quartz Pipe information and reviews here.
-
2. When You’re Getting Serious About Self-Love and Compassion: Rose Quartz Palm Stone PipePrice: $9.15Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rose Quartz is believed to connect with the Heart Chakra, and carry the feminine energy of compassion and peace
- Small oval palm stone is easy to carry, hold, and use for smoking, according to several glowing reviews
- Very affordable
- Does not appear to have a carb
- Very small
- So small it's likely to get misplaced if you're not careful
Struggling to control your negative self-talk? Ready for some more self-compassion — or just compassion and love in your life in general?
Rose quartz is believed to aid in matters of the heart. If you’re ready to forgive yourself, or simply to practice radical self-acceptance, this pipe could be right for you.
Some people, in their crystal healing practice, prefer to use palm stones over unpolished or wand-shaped stones. For pipe makers, the wand shape is more common, but palm stone pipes appeal to the sort of crystal lover who likes palm stones in the first place. (Palm stones can be easily carried in a pocket, and held in your hand anytime you need to channel their energy.)
So with this rose quartz pipe, you can smoke your herb while also opening your heart. In other words, this pipe helps you kill two birds with one stone. (Except you would never do that, because you’re channeling rose quartz, the crystal of love and compassion.)
This pipe is also very affordable, for rose quartz. For comparison, the wellness site Goop sells a rose quartz facial massage tool for over fifty bucks — and you can’t even smoke out of it.
Find more Rose Quartz Palm Stone Pipe information and reviews here.
-
3. When You Need to Speak (or Write) Your Truth: Lapis Lazuli PipePrice: $26.69Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lapis Lazuli believed to encourage honesty & truth in the spoken and written word
- Comes with one metal screen
- Wand-shaped pipe design
- Does not appear to have a carb
- May cost more than some other stone pipes
- Does not include extra screens or brush
This wand-shaped pipe stands out because of the Lapis Lazuli stone’s flecked royal blue hue. Lapis Lazuli is known as a stone of truth and ideas. A sesh with this Lapis Lazuli pipe would be great for anyone who’s working on that third draft, or rehearsing their one-woman show, or starting their Ph.D. dissertation, or struggling to find that perfect chorus for that song they’ve been writing.
According to The Crystal Encyclopedia at CrystalVaults.com, “Lapis encourages honesty of the spirit, and in the spoken and written word.” It’s widely revered as a stone of wisdom and truth. In an age when Truth seems like an endangered species, it couldn’t hurt to smoke out of a Lapis Lazuli piece.
Maybe someone should scatter Lapis Lazuli around the White House.
But you’ll probably come up with a better idea, if you channel the vibes of this creativity-sparking stone.
-
4. When You Need Help Entering A Meditative State (on a Budget): Purple Amethyst Stone PipePrice: $25.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cheaper than amethyst pipe included below
- Amethyst said to reduce stress and negativity and help clarify the mind
- Crystal wand style pipe
- Does not appear to have a carb
- May appear slightly different than pipe pictured above, due to natural variations in stone
- Not transparent amethyst (unlike more expensive amethyst pipe reviewed below)
Struggling to calm your busy mind? (Same.) Amethyst is treasured by crystal enthusiasts for its ability to soothe thoughts, nerves, and emotions. Amethyst is associated with the Crown chakra, and is believed to hold sway over more cognitive processes.
If you’re ready to calm the waves in your mind, this amethyst pipe could be right for you.
This amethyst pipe is affordable, but it’s not the translucent sort of amethyst crystal some crystal enthusiasts might expect. For you crystal connoisseurs, we’ve also included a more beautiful (but more expensive) amethyst pipe below.
-
5. When You’re Seeking a Brighter Meditative State: Transparent Amethyst PipePros:
Cons:
- Carved from beautiful translucent amethyst crystal
- Has a carb hole
- Amethyst believed to aid in mental clarity
- The pipe you receive will look pretty similar to pipe pictured
- Comes with four extra screens and one cleaning brush
- More expensive than other amethyst pipe on this list
- Some users may prefer polished rounded stone pipe
- Amethyst was once believed to prevent intoxication
This Transparent Amethyst Pipe is similar to the amethyst pipe above — but it’s transparent, and allows light to shine through. (It looks more like an amethyst crystal, instead of a purple stone like the pipe above.) It also costs more, because it’s crafted from more stunning crystal.
If you’re seeking amethyst vibes while on a budget, the opaque stone pipe reviewed above should get the job done. But if you can spend a few extra bucks, this pipe is beautiful. Depending on your affection for crystals, of course, this crystal’s transparency may or may not matter to you.
This type of amethyst allows light to shine through — and, when it comes to your cannabis meditation practice, isn’t that kind of what you’re going for?
Find more Rare Natural Transparent Amethyst Pipe information and reviews here.
-
6. When You’re Struggling to Stay Grounded: Smoky Quartz Pipe With CarbPrice: $18.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Smoky Quartz believed to help provide grounding energy
- Affordable wand-shaped pipe
- Has a carb hole (for removing your thumb, allowing oxygen in to clear the pipe)
- Smoky Quartz is already smoky, which could confuse some crystal/cannabis newbies
- Some users prefer more rounded pipes over wand-shaped pipes
- If you're looking for energetic inspiration, a grounding crystal may not be the right pipe for you
Head in the clouds? (Same.) Get grounded with this beautiful smoky Quartz pipe. Smoky Quartz is said to help us draw our energy downwards towards our root chakra, helping us connect to the vibrations of the Earth.
And this type of Quartz is practically begging to be part of your cannabis ritual. (“Smoky” Quartz? Come on.)
Plus, this pipe has a carb hole, making it much easier to take deep puffs of cannabis or CBD flower. If you need to ground yourself in the present, and remember your home on Planet Earth, maybe you should combine your herb with the healing properties of Smoky Quartz for an ultra-grounding sesh ASAP.
Find more Smoky Quartz Pipe With Carb information and reviews here.
-
7. When You’re Feeling a Little *Too* Grounded: Labradorite PipePrice: $17.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with extra metal screen and cleaning brush
- Has a carb hole (removing your thumb from carb allows you to clear the pipe)
- Labradorite is believed to help people connect with their Spirit (and the universe)
- If you need to accomplish practical or productive tasks after smoking, Labradorite may not be the pipe for you
- May lead to a feeling of having your head in the clouds
- Some crystal tokers may prefer rounded, polished stones to this crystal wand shape
This pipe stands out because it’s carved from beautiful labradorite, a greenish feldspar mineral with shimmers and flecks bound to inspire your imagination. This pipe is shaped like a crystal wand, with a pointed prismatic tip, so if the Labradorite awakens your intuitive magic, you can use it for enlivened magical healing after your bowl is cashed.
This pipe is 3.5 inches long, and it has a carb on the side, making it easy to draw all your crystal-vibes-infused cannabis smoke into your lungs. (Cannabis pipes, unlike tobacco pipes, are traditionally made with a carb hole. Without one, you don’t get to clear the pipe by removing your thumb and allowing oxygen to enter the pipe.)
If you’ve lost the ability to find magic in everyday life, maybe a solo sesh with a Labradorite pipe will reawaken your connection to the world.
-
8. When You’re Feeling Unmotivated: Tiger Eye Polished Stone PipePrice: $21.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Palm stone shape can be more comfortable for some to hold than crystal wand style
- Tiger Eye believed to help with confidence and courage
- Comes with three screens and one cleaning brush
- Does not appear to have a carb
- Smaller than crystal wand shaped pipes
- More expensive than some stone pipes
Are you trying to accomplish big goals — but you keep getting distracted by all the good snacks in your fridge? (Same.) Maybe smoking out of this Tiger Eye Palm Stone Pipe can help you focus.
Tiger Eye is the stone of courage and confidence. If you’re dreaming big dreams, you might feel more capable of tackling your to-do list after a hit out of this pipe.
Find more Tiger Eye Polished Stone Pipe information and reviews here.
-
9. When You’re Cultivating Your Southwestern Desert Vibes: White Turquoise Stone PipePrice: $17.76Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made from solid white turquoise with natural black striations
- Affordable for this much turquoise
- Great gift for anyone who loves all things Southwestern or desert-inspired
- Does not come with cleaning brush
- Not exactly a crystal pipe (more of a stone pipe)
- Does not appear to have a carb
Love white turquoise? Want a pipe that matches your Southwestern decor — or your jewelry? (Get ready, Instagram.)
Find more White Turquoise Stone Pipe information and reviews here.
-
10. When Your Manifestation Powers Need an Extra Boost: Rainbow Quartz PipePros:
Cons:
- Rainbow Quartz is believed to amplify your manifestation and your messages to the Universe
- Has a carb (designed for smoking cannabis)
- Comes with 5 screens and one brush
- May not be as rainbow colored as one in photo (but clear Quartz also said to amplify manifestation messages)
- More expensive than some crystal pipes
- Quartz believed to be one of the most powerful crystals (be careful what you wish for)
Are you ready to manifest your highest aspirations? Well, it’s not that easy. Even manifestation gurus sometimes feel like the universe isn’t listening to them. Get ready to amp up the volume on your soul-speak with a Rainbow Quartz pipe.
Rainbow Quartz is believed to amplify your manifestation powers. So set your intention for the goals you want to manifest, and then load the bowl of this Rainbow Quartz pipe.
Smoking cannabis out of this pipe is pretty easy, because it has a carb. If your goal is simply to get stoned with a beautiful-looking pipe, you won’t even need to try to manifest anything — just order this pipe.
Find more Rainbow Aura Quartz Pipe information and reviews here.
-
11. Best Two-Stone Pipe: Rose Quartz Crystal and Amazonite Quartz PipePrice: $18.89Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Combines both Amazonite and Rose Quartz
- Both stones believed to connect to heart chakra
- Amazonite believed to help purify toxic emotions and release trauma
- Beautiful translucent rose quartz combined with opaque Amazonite stone
- May not appear identical to pipe in photo
- Does not appear to have a carb
- More expensive than some stone pipes
Do people tell you you get “too stoned?” Embrace it by getting two-stoned, with this two-stone pipe that combines rose quartz and Amazonite.
Amazonite isn’t just someone who loves shopping on Amazon. It’s actually a stone which is believed to help your release toxic emotions.
Like rose quartz, Amazonite connects to the heart chakra. This pipe would be great for someone who wants to channel love and compassion, like with the rose quartz palm stone pipe above — but has traumatic memories tangled up in their heart chakra as well.
Find more Rose Quartz Crystal and Amazonite Quartz Pipe information and reviews here.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.