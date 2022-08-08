11 Best Delta 8 Carts You Can Buy Online

With such a saturated market, it’s hard to know what Delta 8 products are high quality and worth buying. With vaping as popular as ever and more people learning about Delta 8 and its effects, Delta 8 cartridges are becoming more and more popular. Below, find our blow-by-blow of the best Delta 8 carts that you can buy right online and have shipped to your home.

Anyone who’s worth their salt knows about Grand Daddy Purple. It’s an indica combo of Afghanistan, Skunk, and Mendos Purps that has taken the main stage because of its incomparable results, and it’s one of my favorite Delta 8 carts available.

Enjoy some euphoria with a side of body high with this epic Delta 8 THC cart. With 900mg of Delta 8 THC and 240 total puffs, you’re more than covered. You can pass it around without worrying about running out any time soon, making you the hero of the day.

Even better, this cart is lab-tested to keep you safe while you’re on cloud 9. No synthetics, no Vitamin E Acetate, and just overall no bad stuff.

This on-the-go cart is made to be as simple as possible. All you need is a 510-compatible battery and you’re ready to go.

Blue Dream is the perfect cart to hit when you want a floaty, happy, and, well- dreamy high.

The sativa-dominant Blue Dream originates from the famous city of Santa Cruz, California. You can feel the exciting beach town vibes and taste the surfer stoke with this mouthwatering strain. Hints of blueberries will swirl around in your mouth and your exhale will smell sweet and enticing.

This cart combines Blue Dream terpenes with Delta 8 THC for the perfect high. Relish in all the benefits of THC without the paranoia or sedation that can come along with it. This combo was made with happiness and creativity in mind, meant to lift your spirits and give you a good day.

With 93% 5-star reviews and no 1 or 2 star reviews, it’s clear that this is a fan favorite that can’t be beat!

Wedding Cake somehow manages to taste grounding and tart all at the same time, providing a flavor profile that’s so full you’ll wonder how it’s a vape cartridge.

If you’re looking for a strong cart, look no further. This one packs a real punch! You’ll forget all your woes in no time as you float off into space without the dreaded paranoia that Delta 9 THC can bring.

These carts are lab-tested so you can rest assured that you aren’t consuming anything yucky. No synthetics of Vitamin E Acetate are used in the production of this cart!

Super simple to use, all you need to do is attach the cart to a 510 compatible battery and you’re set. You get almost 4mg per puff, with 240 total puffs. That’s more than enough to last you for at least a few days.

You may have guessed it, but Grape Runtz provides one of the fruitiest tastes on the market. It’s indica-dominant so you can enjoy that relaxed body high and those slowed-down thoughts.

Plant-derived terpenes are the name of the game with this cart, giving you that crazy sour grape flavor. Those inhales will please both body and mind.

Each cart has a whopping 800mg of THC so you’re sure to be taking some strong hits! In addition, the cart doesn’t have any cutting agents like VG, PEG, PG, or MCT oil. They’re also independently/third-party lab tested to assure quality and safety, so you don’t have to worry about some of the sketchiness you’d find with your local gas station Delta 8 cart.

Reviews are off the charts, boasting how little it takes to relax you and how delicious the flavor is.

Expect quick effects (one of the benefits of vaping). Combine that with a convenient on-the-go format and you can get really high, really quickly, anywhere.

HollyWeed Delta-8 Vape Cartridge- OG Kush- 900MG

OG Kush is the OG for a reason. It’s known for its woodsy, down-to-earth, yet still citrusy flavor, and it’s one of the most popular weed strains available in the U.S.

Imagine it: it’s the early 90’s in Florida. A genius pothead combines a Northern Cali strain with Chemdawg, Lemon Thai, and a Hindu Kush plant all the way from Amsterdam. What a combo! And hence OG Kush was born.

OG Kush will leave you feeling uplifted with a mostly heady high. If you want to reach the stars with a euphoric buzz, this is the strain for you.

These carts are lab-tested by a third party to ensure safety and regulation. Only full spectrum hemp oil and all-natural ingredients are used. There’s no MCT, VG, PG, or PEG oil, and no additives or preservatives. Lastly, you can feel good about this organic, non-GMO cart!

You can even get 10% off if you purchase the 1G cartridge and battery bundle.

While we’re on the topic of earthy and citrusy, we’d be remiss not to talk about Sour Diesel. Another fan favorite, this skunky strain will give you a crazy head rush with its 90% Sativa ratio.

Sour Diesel is one of those strains that your older brother introduces you to in your garage. You can’t let a budding stoner explore their horizons without this strain by their side!

Diamond CBD has managed to elevate Sour Diesel even further with their Delta 8 THC carts. Being so Sativa-heavy, Sour Diesel is very prone to anxiety and paranoia. But with the help of Delta 8 THC, you don’t have to worry about any of that.

Complete with 900mg of Delta 8, this lab-tested, synthetic-free cart is sure to knock your socks off.

Fruity Cereal is a sweet-tasting, feel-good strain that will leave you as happy as a peach.

This cart is great to stimulate your appetite and aid in pain relief. Equally calming and energizing, you’re bound to feel grounded, at ease, and ready to take on the day after a hit (or five!) of this 900mg cart.

Exhale Wellness Delta 8 carts are lab-tested by a third party, so you know you’re in good hands. You won’t find any PEG, VG, PG, or MCT oil in this product! But you will find full-spectrum hemp oil. All ingredients are 100% natural with no preservatives or additives.

Better yet, you’ll discover quick, free shipping and a 30-day money-back guarantee. This cartridge is even cruelty-free!

If you’re craving something sweet, check out Fruity Cereal.

Comfortably Numb by 3Chi is a unique cartridge with a 1:1 blend of Delta 8 THC and CBN, with some CBC and CBD thrown in for good measure. You can look forward to super relaxing Strawberry Napalm terpenes to finish off this carefully formulated cart.

This cart consists of roughly 40% Delta 8 THC, 40% CBN, 10% CBC, 2% CBD, and 8% terpenes.

Comfortably Numb is perfect if you have trouble sleeping at night because it’s so relaxing and soothing. Take a few hits before bedtime and drift off peacefully into slumber.

All of the cannabinoids in this cart are completely derived from hemp. There aren’t any cutting agents like PG, VG, Vitamin E, EG, or MCT. This cart comes with 1mL of oil.

Comfortably Numb is incredibly concentrated. Start off with small puffs because of its strong effects and throat hit!

It ships to you ready-to-use and just needs to be hooked up to a 510 compatible battery. Just screw on and start puffing!

Relish in the eclectic Sour Space Candy strain that’s bursting at the seams in this Delta 8 cart.

This special product is designed for people who love full-spectrum CBD but are still looking for an extra little somethin’ somethin’.

It’s created in small batches that are flash-frozen to keep all the terpenes intact. With this method, you don’t need to add flavor terpenes at the end!

Then the live resin extract is blended with pure Delta 8 to provide everything you love about CBD plus some Delta 8 fun.

We wouldn’t recommend waking and baking with this cart! But if you’re looking for something to ease anxiety and help you sleep, this is an incredible cart for you. You’ll feel yourself sinking into your bed as all the tension in your body dissipates.

Combine all of that with some packaging that’s to die for and you have yourself an incredible, unique product that’s sure to impress.

You might just find that Secret Nature produces the smoothest vape you’ve ever smoked. You barely feel it in your throat at all and there’s absolutely no aftertaste. Despite this, it’s incredibly potent- especially for a hemp-derived product.

If you want to feel ready to face your day, this is a great cart for you. It’ll leave you buzzed and energized, perfect for activities like yoga or hiking. Just don’t hit this before trying to fall asleep!

Another selling point is the incredible pain relief that Secret Nature is able to provide with this cart. Let your aches and pains melt away with just a few puffs.

The cartridges are tested by Greenleaf Labs for safety and quality assurance.

Pineapple Express is one of those strains that you’ll always be able to recognize after only vaping it once. The strong pineapple and cedar flavors are distinct and impossible to forget.

Pineapple Express is a genius combination of Hawaiian and Trainwreck that can give you laser-like focus on any task you’re doing. Get ready to be productive, because this cartridge will give you a kick in the butt.

All you need is a 510 compatible battery and you’re ready to go! Just attach the cart and it’s time to feel the buzz.

With almost 250 total puffs, this cart isn’t going to run out in a day- especially with the hard-hitting 3.75mg/puff.

This vape cart is lab-tested for safety and is guaranteed to have no synthetics or Vitamin E Acetate. If you want to, you can view the lab results online to see for yourself.

FAQs

What is Delta 8 THC?

To start, Delta 9 THC is the compound most people are referring to when they say “THC”. But Delta 8 THC can also cause a high. It tends to be more mild and has less side effects.

Delta 8 is derived from hemp instead of cannabis. It’s legal because of the Federal Farm Bill, stating that hemp has to have less than .3% THC. So you extract the Delta 8 from these legal hemp plants, and there you have it!

Are Delta 8 THC vape cartridges safe?

Delta 8 THC vape cartridges are safe when they’re tested by a third party. A lot of cartridges on the market contain artificial flavors or cutting agents, so it’s important to buy a cart that’s tested. You can usually find the lab reports online.

How do I pick out the right cart?

First, find a reputable brand that does third-party testing. If you know what strains you like, that can make the hunt easier. But if you don’t, no worries.

After that, read reviews! While every website will tout how amazing their carts are, reviews will truly reveal what the carts are like.