9 Best Electric Weed Grinders Available Now (2020)

Electric weed grinders are amazing for anyone with arthritis. But the best electric weed grinder is also perfect for anyone who simply loves convenience.
(If you love grinding your herb by hand, check out our guide to the all-around best weed grinders available.)
If you do want to simplify your cannabis routine, read on to discover the best electric weed grinders available right now.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $28.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $36.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $148.55 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $34.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $34.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $49.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $52.10 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $175.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $22.05 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Best for Easy Packing of Bowls, Vaporizers or Cone Joints: Mamba Battery-Powered Herb GrinderPrice: $28.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Designed for one-handed operation
- Battery powered
- Grinds up to half gram at once
- Funnel attachment for easy packing into nearly any smoking/vaping device
- Affordable
- Batteries sold separately
- Difficult to clean
- Teeth could break off after sustained, repeated use
This Mamba grinder stands out because it’s super easy to use. It barely takes any effort — and the funnel-shaped tip can grind bud directly into your bowl.
People living with conditions like muscular dystrophy or other mobility issues may like how this grinder is designed for one-handed operation. This battery-powered grinder comes with a funnel attachment, so you can position it directly over a cone, or vaporizer chamber, or bowl, and grind your cannabis directly into your smoking device.
The teeth switch directions, so you won’t get it clogged up, and you can grind up to a half gram at once.
Find more Mamba Battery-Powered Herb Grinder information and reviews here.
-
2. Best Grinder Pen With Neat Herb-Viewing Window: LONZEN Rechargeable Electric Dry Herb GrinderPrice: $36.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can grind up to 2 grams at once
- For added safety, it will not operate while stainless steel blades are exposed
- Features window to show you herb being ground
- Includes two-year warranty
- Window is made of glass, so it can break if you drop it
- More expensive than some grinders
- Does not fit as much herb at once as some grinders
The LONZEN Rechargeable Electric Dry Herb Grinder stands out because, unlike the other electric handheld grinders on this list, it features a glass window so you can see your herb while it’s getting ground up. Neat.
It comes in a wide variety of colors. This would make a great gift for the person with hand or wrist issues, who also loves nifty gadgets.
Find more LONZEN Rechargeable Electric Dry Herb Grinder information and reviews here.
-
3. Best Electric Weed Grinder and Roller: OTTO Electric Herb Miller & Joint FillerPrice: $148.55Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Grinds directly into paper cone joint
- "Smart" device calibrates milling needs
- Long battery life (charger included)
- Great for MMJ patients with hand issues, dystrophy, tremors, etc.
- Very easy to use (One button)
- Can be used without lower chamber, for grinding into other smoking devices
- Comes with dozens of paper cones that fit perfectly
- May need to refill grinder to get enough material fill joint
- May need to bang against table while in use to ensure joint gets filled
- Expensive
- May stop working after a while
This Otto Grinder & Joint Roller stands out because it’s a luxurious way to get a tiny, shiny robot to produce a perfect joint for you.
Want a robot to grind up your bud and turn it into perfectly-rolled joints? Now it can.
The Otto Herb Grinder uses “artificial intelligence” to calibrate the perfect milling pressure for your cannabis, which it grinds directly into a cone. (It comes with unbleached, organic paper cones, which fit perfectly into the transparent lower chamber.)
You do need to tap the affixed plastic chamber down against the table while your robot grinder hums and whirrs. If you don’t tap it during the grinding process, the ground herb may not descend into the paper cone, and may get stuck in the grinder. But since the plastic is transparent, you’ll be able to tell if this is happening.
Full Disclosure: The Banana Bros. sent me a unit to test out. It fills the included cones perfectly. You twist off the end and it’s all set. The package includes one cylindrical plastic “doob tube,” so you can send a friend off with a perfectly-rolled joint, too.
This is perfect for anyone who struggles to roll joints due to hand tremors, injuries, or other motor function challenges. Or anyone who has cannabis allergies, and doesn’t want to touch marijuana any more than necessary.
Cannabis allergies are actually more common than you might think. Like many cross-reactive plant allergies, they can suddenly pop up later in life, after years of exposure. Nobody is allergic to actually being high, but touching cannabis can incite allergic reactions in many people.
But the OTTO Electric Grinder and Cone Filler reduces the need to actually touch your herb. When the joint is filled, you simply push up on the plastic sides, and it comes out of the chamber. You twist the end and you’re ready to go.
Side bonus: The opening at the bottom of the grinder also fits perfectly over the mesh chamber of a Volcano tabletop vaporizer. They’re exactly the same size. (You can use the electric grinder portion of this unit, without attaching it to the plastic lower chamber that normally holds your cone upright.) So if you use other smoking methods, aside from joints, you can still grind cannabis directly into your other hardware.
With this humming robot sidekick, you may feel like a savvy stoner from the future.
Find more OTTO Electric Herb Miller & Joint Filler information and reviews here.
-
4. Best Handheld Electric Option: The Easy Grinder Electric GrinderPros:
Cons:
- Can grind 2.5 grams at once
- Grinds at the touch of a button
- Compact and ergonomic shape
- Comes in a variety of matte colors, including rose gold and black
- Includes replacement blades
- Charges with USB (so if you lose the cord, you probably have another one lying around)
- Long battery life
- One customer was upset that it looked like a vibrator
- Blades could be dangerous when cleaning out the kief (or any herb that got stuck)
- Matte finish can get scratches on it
The Easy Grinder Electric Grinder stands out because of its ease and simplicity. Customers love it and rave about it.
You just charge it up with the USB cable, pack it up, hit the button, and grind directly into your bowl, cone, or your vaporizer chamber. It even stores kief below the blades for whenever you’re ready to collect the kief and use it. Just be careful if you put your fingers in there — these blades are sharp.
You can grind up to 2.5 grams at once. And the battery last for 5 hours, or about 300 grinds.
Plus, it looks cool.
Find more The Easy Grinder Electric Grinder information and reviews here.
-
5. Best Electric Grinder with USB Charging: FREETOPHOME Electric Herb Grinder PenPros:
Cons:
- Charges with USB, which makes it super easy to charge
- Very strong motor
- Automatically grinds for 40 seconds when you press button
- Motor doesn't have variable speeds (just one speed, which is very powerful)
- If your herb is super dry, you may end up with a finer grind than you intended (just stop the motor early!)
- No kief catcher
The FREETOPHOME Electric Herb Grinder Pen stands out because it’s so easy to charge. You can charge it with a USB (which you probably already have lying around).
A smart LED light alerts you when it’s charging, and when it’s fully charged. One reviewer commented that the battery charge lasted for 3 weeks.
Reviewers with arthritis seemed particularly thrilled with this device. It fits a little more herb than some other electric herb grinder pens, and thanks to the clear plastic, you can watch your herb being shredded.
It has a powerful motor, and an automatic grind time of 40 seconds. This may result in a very fine grind. In fact, if you’re using super dry herb, you may end up with more of a powder. But you can stop the grind early — after just a few seconds — for a perfect grind.
Find more FREETOPHOME Electric Herb Grinder Pen information and reviews here.
-
6. Best Slim Shape That Fits in Your Pocket: “Chewy” Portable Electric Herb GrinderPrice: $49.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Slim shape designed to fit in your pocket
- If the aluminum teeth get stuck on your super-sticky bud, the reverse-grind feature helps unclog them
- Great for one-handed operation
- Nozzle can be positioned directly over your bowl (or vaporizer chamber), for mess-free loading
- Can only store up to 3 grams at once
- Might not carry all the weed you need for your outing
- Batteries sold separately (Requires a 9V battery)
The “Chewy” Portable Electric Herb Grinder stands out because it’s designed to fit in your pocket. (It’s a compact slim shape, like a wallet.)
Made with aluminum teeth, this model boasts a same perfect grind.
It also includes a compartment for storing your already-ground herb.
Customers love how you can position its nozzle right above your bowl, or your vaporizer chamber. This eliminates any mess you’d normally create transferring ground herb from a conventional grinder to your smoking device.
With this electric grinder, you can grind your herb and load your bowl — all with one hand!
Find more "Chewy" Portable Electric Herb Grinder information and reviews here.
-
7. Best for Your Inner Martha Stewart: Cuisinart SG-10 Electric Spice and Nut GrinderPrice: $52.10Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Respected kitchenware barnd
- Includes storage pocket
- Dishwasher-safe bowl and lid
- Easy-to-use
- Only has three speeds of blade
- Bottom container doesn’t detach from unit
- Takes up counter space; not portable
This Cuisinart Herb and Spice Grinder isn’t for your average stoner. It’s for the enlightened cannabis consumer who understands that the right stainless steel appliance can really tie the kitchen together.
Cuisinart makes everything from pots and pans to toaster ovens. They also make an electric weed grinder. Makes sense. You might heat up a snack after using it.
Find more Cuisinart SG-10 Electric Spice and Nut Grinder information and reviews here.
-
8. Best Industrial Electric Grinder: Waring Commercial WSG30 Electric Spice GrinderPrice: $175.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stainless steel blades grind herb in seconds
- Super heavy-duty
- Comes with three jars for storage
- Easy to clean
- Includes pulse function
- Cannot be overfilled
- Plant material must be dry
- Expensive
The Waring Grinder stands out because it’s gigantic. And powerful.
Are you rolling hundreds of joints? We don’t need to know why. (Are you handing them out at a protest? Or just throwing an awesome party?)
No explanations necessary. (You’re making a music video!) But if you for any reason need to grind weed on an industrial scale, you’ll want a commercial grinder. This one has a brushed stainless steel exterior, so you’ll look pretty pro while pulsing ounces of cannabis into a perfectly ground heap.
A word of warning: This only works with perfectly dry cannabis. If your herb hasn’t been fully dried and cured properly, it will gunk this up.
Side bonus: Apparently, if you decide to switch gears, you can also grind cinnamon sticks in seconds using this unit. And you might want some cinnamon toast, after smoking all 23 joints you just rolled.
-
9. Electric “Tobacco Shredder”Price: $22.05Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Customers say its perfect for cannabis
- Grinds a large amount quickly
- Easy to pulse (and view through lid) to quickly reach desired grind consistency
- No kief catcher (but customers found great solution -- see review for details)
- It's possible to over-grind into powder (so be careful, and don't grind for too long)
- Does not work for actual tobacco! (Just cannabis!)
This Electric Tobacco Shredder actually works perfectly for cannabis, according to dozens of reviews.
(In fact, the only negative reviews appear to be from people who wanted to shred actual *tobacco* in it.)
Customers love how well (and how quickly) it shreds their herb. Some comment that it’s the perfect consistency for a vaporizer. Some don’t know how they lived without it before.
Unlike some herb grinders, this does not have a kief catcher. However, multiple customers mentioned that they used a small paintbrush to remove the kief after grinding.
Be careful not to over-grind your herb. If you press the button for too long, you may end up with a fine powder! However, you can see through the clear lid, so you’ll know just to pulse carefully until you see that your herb has reached the perfect consistency.
Find more Electric "Tobacco Shredder" information and reviews here.
Can you buy an electric weed grinder with kief catcher features?
Yes! But most of these models are poorly reviewed. Customers say they don't work well, and just end up creating more work for the user. But if you noticed the Easy Grinder Electric Weed Grinder Pen reviewed above, you'll see that it stores kief underneath the blades. Customers say they can obtain the kief from beneath the blades (carefully!) after using the device.
What is an electric weed grinder pen?
Electric weed grinder pens are awesome. They're sleek and cylindrical, and about the size of a pen. (Hence the name.) But don't let the name confuse you: there's no relation to vape pens or dab pens.
The only drawback to electric weed grinder pens is their size. If you need to grind a lot of herb at once, they may not be right for you. They can only grind about a half gram or so effectively at once.
But if you're filling a vaporizer chamber, or a bowl, or even a pre-rolled cone, they're amazing. Because the grinder has a nozzle, you can simply position it above the item you want to fill, and press the button. This is about as easy as packing a bowl will ever be.
This makes electric weed grinder pens particularly convenient for anyone with cannabis allergies, who wants to avoid touching herb with their fingers any more than absolutely necessary.
What's the point of an electric weed grinder and roller?
You may have noticed the Otto Electric Grinder and Joint Roller reviewed above. This model grinds your herb and automatically fills a pre-rolled cone, creating a perfect joint. You don't even have to touch the herb.
And that's precisely the point: Convenience. Make joint-rolling easier on yourself (or a loved one -- particularly one with hand or wrist issues).
See Also:
5 Best Beaker Bongs: Your Easy Buying Guide
5 Best Bubblers for Cannabis: Your Buyer's Guide
5 Best Honeycomb Bongs: Your Easy Buying Guide
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.