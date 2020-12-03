9 Best Electric Weed Grinders Available Now (2020)

This Otto Grinder & Joint Roller stands out because it’s a luxurious way to get a tiny, shiny robot to produce a perfect joint for you.

Want a robot to grind up your bud and turn it into perfectly-rolled joints? Now it can.

The Otto Herb Grinder uses “artificial intelligence” to calibrate the perfect milling pressure for your cannabis, which it grinds directly into a cone. (It comes with unbleached, organic paper cones, which fit perfectly into the transparent lower chamber.)

You do need to tap the affixed plastic chamber down against the table while your robot grinder hums and whirrs. If you don’t tap it during the grinding process, the ground herb may not descend into the paper cone, and may get stuck in the grinder. But since the plastic is transparent, you’ll be able to tell if this is happening.

Full Disclosure: The Banana Bros. sent me a unit to test out. It fills the included cones perfectly. You twist off the end and it’s all set. The package includes one cylindrical plastic “doob tube,” so you can send a friend off with a perfectly-rolled joint, too.

This is perfect for anyone who struggles to roll joints due to hand tremors, injuries, or other motor function challenges. Or anyone who has cannabis allergies, and doesn’t want to touch marijuana any more than necessary.

Cannabis allergies are actually more common than you might think. Like many cross-reactive plant allergies, they can suddenly pop up later in life, after years of exposure. Nobody is allergic to actually being high, but touching cannabis can incite allergic reactions in many people.

But the OTTO Electric Grinder and Cone Filler reduces the need to actually touch your herb. When the joint is filled, you simply push up on the plastic sides, and it comes out of the chamber. You twist the end and you’re ready to go.

Side bonus: The opening at the bottom of the grinder also fits perfectly over the mesh chamber of a Volcano tabletop vaporizer. They’re exactly the same size. (You can use the electric grinder portion of this unit, without attaching it to the plastic lower chamber that normally holds your cone upright.) So if you use other smoking methods, aside from joints, you can still grind cannabis directly into your other hardware.

With this humming robot sidekick, you may feel like a savvy stoner from the future.