15 Best Weed Grinders That Grind Cannabis Perfectly (2020)

This Tectonic9 Manual Herb Grinder with Electric Dispenser stands out because of its vibrating funnel dispenser.

Full disclosure: I received a free grinder to test out, and I was impressed.

Its innovative design ensures that your ground herb won’t get stuck inside. Instead, it can be dispensed directly onto your rolling paper, bowl, or vaporizer chamber with ease. You won’t even need to unscrew the grinder or use your fingers to access it.

Not that it’s difficult to open. The space-grade anodized aluminum body is easy to manually twist, either to open it or to grind your herb.

The electric vibrating motor means you don’t need to shake the grinder to dispense it. You just press one button and watch this machine do its magic. (It still hasn’t run out of battery, after many, many uses.)

Is a vibrating grinder totally necessary? Not exactly. But we think it’s still one of the best weed accessories around.

If you want to grind large amounts of cannabis with high-tech ease, this is the grinder for you.