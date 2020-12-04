15 Best Weed Grinders That Grind Cannabis Perfectly (2020)

The best weed grinder will make your life easier. Whether you’re rolling joints, packing bowls, or using your favorite weed vaporizer, an awesome grinder will help you make the most of your stash.
Read on to discover the best weed grinders available right now.
1. Best with Vibrating Dispenser: Tectonic9 Manual Herb Grinder with Electric Dispenser
Cons:
- Electric vibrating motor means you just press a button to dispense herb into your bowl, paper, or vaporizer
- Don't even need to open the grinder to access the herb (goodbye, mess of ground herb!)
- The space-grade anodized aluminum body feels indestructible, and is easy to twist and turn
- Perfect fluffy grind (I tried it)
- Battery life seems to last forever
- Might be larger than you need
- More expensive than most manual grinders (but includes electric dispenser feature)
- Must be charged (but mine came charged, and still hasn't run out of battery, months later!)
This Tectonic9 Manual Herb Grinder with Electric Dispenser stands out because of its vibrating funnel dispenser.
Full disclosure: I received a free grinder to test out, and I was impressed.
Its innovative design ensures that your ground herb won’t get stuck inside. Instead, it can be dispensed directly onto your rolling paper, bowl, or vaporizer chamber with ease. You won’t even need to unscrew the grinder or use your fingers to access it.
Not that it’s difficult to open. The space-grade anodized aluminum body is easy to manually twist, either to open it or to grind your herb.
The electric vibrating motor means you don’t need to shake the grinder to dispense it. You just press one button and watch this machine do its magic. (It still hasn’t run out of battery, after many, many uses.)
Is a vibrating grinder totally necessary? Not exactly. But we think it’s still one of the best weed accessories around.
If you want to grind large amounts of cannabis with high-tech ease, this is the grinder for you.
2. Best if You're Not on a Budget: Kozo 4″ Black Aluminium Grinder
Cons:
- Advanced innovative design makes it easy to turn
- Perfectly spaced teeth for a perfect fluffy grind every time (no matter how dense or light your bud)
- Thousands of glowing reviews from happy customers
- Premium aluminum alloy built for durability
- Comes in several metallic colors
- More expensive than most manual grinders
- No hand crank (but well-designed magnetic lid that's easy to turn by hand)
- Some users didn't love the feel of the scalloped edges of the metal in their hands
This Kozo 4″ Black Aluminium Grinder stands out because it’s one of the most high-end cannabis grinders available today.
Kozo makes some of the most durable grinders, and they just updated this version to make its ground herb chamber even deeper.
This means that you can use its super-sharp teeth to grind your herb into a giant fluffy pile, without having to separate it into several rounds.
Using a fancy weed grinder can be important when you’re using a vaporizer. Unlike traditional combustion, vaporizing only acts on the surface area of the cannabis particles, so having a fine grind can really help. (For great dried herb vaporizers, check out our guide to the best Volcano vaporizers.)
This highly-ranked Kozo grinder is made from premium aluminum allow that will not break down over time. Unlike many grinders, which become more difficult to turn over time, this one stays sharp and should continue turning smoothly for years.
Its strong magnetic lid prevents accidental spills, and it comes in several metallic colors.
It’s a traditional four-piece grinder, so it includes a kief chamber, too.
Customers love its innovative design features, such as the scalloped edge, which makes it easier to turn in your hands. They also love the spacing of the teeth, which generates the perfect fluffy grind, without over-compressing your delicate herb.
This may be more expensive than most grinders available online. But can thousands of happy reviewers be wrong?
3. Best For Anyone With Hand or Wrist Issues: Mamba Battery Powered Electric Weed Grinder
Cons:
- Great for anyone living with conditions like muscular dystrophy, arthritis, or other mobility issues
- Designed for one-handed operation
- Includes funnel attachment, so you can grind directly into bowl, cone, vaporizer chamber, etc.
- Teeth grind in both directions, maximizing effeciency while making sure nothing gets stuck
- 9 Volt batteries not includes
- Can run out of power
- Super sticky bud may slow it down (especially if it's low on power)
The Mamba Battery Powered Electric Weed Grinder stands out as one of the best electric weed grinders on the market.
It’s super easy to use. Thanks to its funnel attachment, you can position it directly over a cone you’re filling, or hold it right over your rolling paper before you roll it up.
You can also hold it directly over a vaporizer chamber, or over the bowl of your favorite percolator bong (or any style bong).
You simply grind your cannabis directly into your smoking device. You don’t even have to touch your herb after placing it in the grinder.
You can place a bud or two into the small grinder opening, before reattaching the clear plastic funnel piece. The teeth switch directions, so you won’t get it clogged up. You can grind up to a half gram at once.
Electric weed grinders are particularly helpful for anyone with a condition like muscular dystrophy, arthritis, or other mobility issues. If you struggle to use your hands or wrists, you may enjoy how this grinder is designed for one-handed operation.
They’re also great for anyone who’s simply tired of grinding their herb manually. Or even if you simply enjoy convenience, the Mamba could be the best electric weed grinder for you.
Get ready to simplify your smoking routine, with your new robotic bowl-packing buddy.
-
4. Best Electric Weed Grinder Pen With Window: LONZEN Rechargeable Electric Dry Herb Grinder
Cons:
- Can grind up to 2 grams at once
- For added safety, it will not operate while stainless steel blades are exposed
- Features window to show you herb being ground
- Includes two-year warranty
- Window is made of glass, so it can break if you drop it
- More expensive than some grinders
- Does not fit as much herb at once as some grinders
The LONZEN Rechargeable Electric Dry Herb Grinder stands out because of the glass window on the side.
Unlike with other electric weed grinders, you can see your herb while it’s getting ground up. That way, you can make sure to grind it to exactly the consistency you want.
Plus, this boasts an average of 30 days of use between recharging. This long battery life means you can make your weed grinding process hassle-free.
This Lonzen electric grinder pen dispenses your perfectly-ground herb directly into your bowl (or onto your rolling papers).
This would make a great gift for the person with hand or wrist issues — or any stoner who loves nifty gadgets.
-
5. Best Electric Weed Grinder and Roller in One: OTTO Electric Weed Grinder and Joint Roller
Cons:
- Grinds directly into paper cone (so you don't need to know how to roll a joint)
- You can watch your pre-rolled cone filling with perfectly ground herb
- Comes with organic paper cones that fit perfectly into lower chamber
- May need to refill grinder to get enough material fill joint
- May need to bang against table while in use (to make sure herb doens't get stuck)
- Expensive
This Otto Electric Weed Grinder and Joint Roller stands out because it doesn’t just grind your herb into the perfect consistency. It also packs your ground herb into a cone-style joint for you.
Never used cones for weed? They’re awesome: You can have a perfect joint, even if you don’t know how to roll a joint. Using a cone means the paper is already rolled for you.
The Otto Herb Grinder comes with unbleached, organic paper cones. These fit perfectly into the transparent lower chamber.
You simply place one of the cones into the chamber, load your herb, and press the button.
The Otto “calibrates” the perfect milling pressure for your cannabis. It grinds it directly into the cone, which is held in place.
While the machine emits a pleasant humming noise, you tap it on the table a few times.
If you neglect the tapping step, the herb may get stuck in the grinder. (You’ll be able to tell, thanks to the transparent chamber.)
Full Disclosure: I received a free Otto Grinder and Joint Roller to test out. I loved it!
-
6. Best Weed Grinder for Pax 3: The Easy Grinder Electric Grinder
Cons:
- Can grind 2.5 grams at once
- Grinds at the touch of a button
- Compact and ergonomic shape
- Comes in a variety of matte colors, including rose gold and black
- Includes replacement blades
- Charges with USB (so if you lose the cord, you probably have another one lying around)
- One customer was upset that it looked like a vibrator
- Blades could be dangerous when cleaning out the kief (or any herb that got stuck)
- Matte finish can get scratches on it
The Easy Grinder Electric Grinder stands out because of its ease and simplicity. Customers love it and rave about it.
You just charge it up with the USB cable, pack it up, hit the button, and grind directly into your bowl, cone, or your vaporizer chamber. It even stores kief below the blades for whenever you’re ready to collect the kief and use it. Just be careful if you put your fingers in there — these blades are sharp.
You can grind up to 2.5 grams at once. And the battery lasts for 5 hours, or about 300 grinds.
We think its cone-shaped nozzle makes it one of the best weed grinders for using with a Pax 3. For more on why we love using portable flower vapes like the Pax 3, check out our guide to the best weed vaporizers.
-
7. Best With a Hand Crank: Chromium Crusher 2.2″ Grinder With Hand Crank
Cons:
- Perfect for anyone with wrist or hand injuries or arthritis (who doesn't want to spring for electric grinder)
- Grinds very smoothly
- Mesh to collect fine kief
- Lifetime warranty and good customer service
- Includes a kief scraper
- Provides a coarser grind than some desire
- Gunmetal finish is a "fingerprint magnet," so may not be ideal for cleanliness freaks
- If you're experiencing serious hand or wrist issues, you may want to spring for electric grinder
The Chromium Crusher 2.5″ Grinder With Hand Crank stands out because its hand crank makes it very easy to turn. This would be great for someone with hand or wrist issues who doesn’t want to spend enough to get an electric grinder.
It has a magnetic lid to keep the top on. It includes a lifetime warranty, which the company will honor years later if a part breaks, according to happy customers.
It comes in tons of fun colors.
-
8. Best for Never Getting Your Grinder Mixed Up with Your Friend's: Mandala Design 4-Piece Grinder
Cons:
- Beautiful mandala design
- Micro-screen and kief chamber
- Strong magnetic lid
- Grinds easily
- 14-Day Money Back Guarantee
- Unique design means nobody will mistake your grinder for theirs
- 2-inch diameter doesn't hold as much herb as some larger grinders
- Can't grind that much herb at once
- One reviewer found kief screen too flimsy
This 2-inch-wide grinder doesn’t just look amazing, thanks to its polyurethane-coated mandala design. It also functions well, according to many happy customers.
But that design. A mandala is a spiritual symbol that represents the universe. This is perfect for anyone who finds themselves thinking about the universe after using their weed grinder.
It’s also made of aerospace-class aluminum, making it more lightweight than traditional zinc alloy grinders, without sacrificing durability.
It has textured edges for better grip. So you have greasy hands, or if you find yourself dropping metal gadgets for any other reason, this could be a nice feature. Plus the neodymium magnets keep the lid firmly attached.
There’s a micro-screen and kief chamber, too, and an included pollen scraper.
This isn’t the biggest grinder on the list. But it’s definitely the most beautiful. The UV-sealed mandala design is so eye-catching, you may find yourself displaying this cannabis grinder in your home, next to your crystals and your yoga mat.
-
9. Best Manual Grinder for Large Buds: MONOJOY Herb Grinder
Cons:
- Super strong magnets hold all the pieces together, so you don't have to line up threads or screw things on
- Easier on the hands than most traditional manual grinders
- Large kief storage compartment
- Comes in rose gold as well as black
- Only comes in two colors
- Slightly more expensive than some grinders
- Not an electric grinder
This MONOJOY Herb Grinder stands out because customers love the super-strong magnets that hold the compartments and lids together.
When you’re accustomed to using traditional manual grinders, all that screwing and unscrewing — and lining up the threads perfectly, to make sure your grinder doesn’t fall apart in your bag — can get tiresome.
With this grinder, the super strong magnets lock everything together perfectly. Then the extra-large chamber also means you can use larger buds.
Plus, the hexagon shape is designed to make this easier to turn than most conical grinders. Get this for someone who has trouble with their hands (like someone with arthritis), if they’re not ready to make the leap to an electric weed grinder yet.
Some customers noted that the kief screen may have a less fine mesh than most grinders. This means you can save up an even bigger stash of kief, faster!
-
10. Best Cheap Grinder: iRainy 5-Piece Herb Grinder with Keef Catcher
Cons:
- Great color options
- Two separate kief catchers
- Magnetic lid
- Five pieces could be a lot to keep together (after that kief-filled joint)
- Screens could fall out after repeated use
- Pieces could get stuck together if you over-tighten
This grinder is a 5-piece unit with 4 separate chambers, including two different kief catchers. You can have two different ongoing keef collections: one for normal keef, and one for super-fine keef. (Kief is a part of the cannabis resin glands that’s packed with cannabinoids and terpenes. For more on kief, check out the end of this article.)
The unit comes with a keef scraper to shovel up little heaps of it, when you’re ready for an extra helping of THC.
If you don’t care to separate your kief into two different chambers, you don’t need to keep the second screen and chamber on there. You can downsize this grinder simply by unscrewing the third chamber, and screwing the grinder back together. Either way, you’re probably going to enjoy that kief at some point.
-
11. Best Cheap Herb Grinder: Golden Bell 4-Piece Grinder
Cons:
- Easy grinding with minimal friction
- Includes kief catcher and mini-scraper
- Extremely affordable
- "Lifetime Warranty"
- Ground herb chamber may be small for your needs (2 inch diameter)
- Magnetic top may weaken over time
- Cheaply made (obviously)
This grinder is made of zinc, and some users say that if you use it repeatedly for an extended period of time, some metal may wear off. Which sounds like an unpleasant situation — and unhealthy, if you don’t notice it getting mixed up with your ground herb.
Still, nearly every customer is satisfied with the basic functionality of this device. And, everyone agrees, you can’t beat the price. Some users have noticed small design flaws, like the ground-herb chamber is pretty small, while the kief chamber is surprisingly large. Others say it can be hard to get the kief out. (One resourceful customer put a penny in the chamber to help lift out the kief.)
Still, if you’re on a tight budget, there’s no question that this will get the job done. Plus, it comes with a lifetime warranty.
-
12. Best 3-Inch-Diameter Grinder: Kingtop 3-Inch Herb Grinder
Cons:
- Magnetic lid unlikely to fall off in bag
- Can store about an eighth of dried herb
- Produces a lot of kief in kief chamber
- Metal threads on lid can wear out over time
- Users experience problems with threads over time (but they don't mind ordering a replacement unit at this price!)
- If bud not completely dry, likely to get stuck on teeth (teeth very close together)
This Kingtop grinder is probably the best price you can find on a 3-inch grinder (which is slightly wider in diameter than most grinders, which are 2-inches or 2.5-inches across). If you need a little extra room in your storage chamber, this could be great.
(Still, don’t expect it to hold more than an eighth of ground herb.)
It’s perfect for travel. Users say they’ve never had the magnetic lid come off in their bag. That’s a pretty huge bonus, if you like to toss your loaded grinder into your purse.
Like most cheap grinders, the metal threads may loosen over time, making it less likely to stay together. One customer even took steel wool to the threads to make sure any loose metal particles wouldn’t interfere with the threads.
Others note that your herb must be completely dry — otherwise, be prepared to use a poker to stick some crumbs through the holes.
Still, if you’re looking for a 3-inch wide grinder at a cheap price point, this is definitely your best option.
-
13. Best "Adorkable" Gift: Harry Potter's Harry Potthead Herb Grinder
Cons:
- Features Harry Potter design with lightning bolt and glasses
- Grinds cannabis evenly and finely
- Also features kief catcher chamber
- Several other engraved lid designs available (Makes a great gift!)
- Magnetized lid keeps contents from spilling out
- Design may begin to wear off over time
- Magnet may lose strenght over time
- Lid can be difficult to open if you have arthritis or hand/wrist issues
The Harry Potter’s “Harry Potthead” Herb Grinder stands out because it’s perfect for the Harry Potter fan in your life. This is actually part of a series of laser-engraved grinders, so you might be able to find the perfect gift for everyone on your grinder gift list. (Not to be confused with a Grindr gift list.)
The laser-engraved lid features a Harry Potter design with a lightning bolt and glasses. The reference isn’t too in-your-face, but Harry Potter fans will get it immediately. This is a great way to vet whether someone is a true Harry Potter fan or a phony.
Other options in the Laser Engraved Grinder Series include a purple grinder with an elephant, a Star Wars reference, a wolf, and many other entertaining grinder lids.
These don’t just make a novelty gift. They also work.
Each grinder also includes a magnetized lid to keep contents from spilling out. It features a kief chamber, too, and grinds material finely.
-
14. Best All-Around Herb Grinder: 2.5″ Grinder with Kief Catcher and Storage Chamber
Cons:
- Magnetic lid for quick closure
- One-year warranty
- Large chamber doubles as a stash box
- Grinder gets stuck if bud is placed directly in the middle of the grinder
- Can be difficult to twist
- Can get gunked up
This herb grinder is 2.5 inches in diameter. It grinds herb to fine, packable consistency. It has razor-sharp teeth, so it will grind even the densest (or most stem-filled) bud.
It has an unusually large kief catcher, so if you love saving up your kief for months at a time, this is perfect for you. It comes with a kief scraper, which is kind of like a tiny shovel for spooning up that super-fine powder of cannabinoid-filled dried resin called kief.
This design has clear plastic windows, so you can see how much herb you’ve ground up. The ground-herb chamber is also pretty large. (This is taller than some models, so even though it’s only 2.5 inches in diameter, it can store quite a bit of dried herb.)
With a tight-fitting magnetic lid, you can feel free to take your ground herb on the go. This grinder doubles as a portable storage device.
-
15. Best 5-Piece Herb Grinder: 9to5 Grinders 5-Piece with Removable Screen and Jar
Cons:
- Made from high-quality and durable materials
- Transparent storage jar chamber
- Can remove one chamber to make it more portable
- Kief catcher screen is removable
- Great customer service
- Occasionally squeaks when grinding
- Doesn’t come with instructions
- Metal screw on kief catcher has caused minor problems for some users
This 9TO5 grinder might cost more than other models, but it doesn’t skimp on quality. 9to5 Grinders makes their products from aircraft aluminum, using powerful magnets and razor-sharp diamond cutting teeth. This model has enlarged openings between the grinding and storage chamber, so you won’t grind your cannabis too finely (a common complaint with some cheaper models.)
You can also remove the kief-sifting screen to make sure you get every last bit. It comes with a guitar pick as your kief scraper, which is kind of adorable. It also comes with a cute carrying bag.
The ground-herb chamber is transparent, so you can always see how much you’ve ground, without opening up the unit.
If you want to downsize this grinder to make it more compact and portable, you can remove the transparent storage jar.
Customers also say they experience great customer service.
Why do I need a fancy weed grinder?
You don't, really. We've included several cheap weed grinders in this roundup. But having a good grinder can make a world of difference. If you buy a low-quality grinder, you'll end up wasting bud, because it will get stuck in the teeth. Plus, a sub-part grinder will waste all your kief.
We've only included high-quality, well-reviewed grinders in this list.
What's the most expensive weed grinder on this list?
It's the Kozo herb grinder reviewed at the top. Interestingly, this handheld grinder is even more expensive than most electric weed grinders. Of course, it's super heavy-duty, and should last even the most dedicated stoners for several years. If you're ready to invest in a top-of-the-line grinder, check out the review of the Kozo Aluminum Grinder above for more details!
What is the best grinder for kief?
All traditional four-piece grinders include a storage chamber for kief. (Kief is the dust-like collection of trichomes that can pass through the sieve-like screen in the grinder.)
A kief collection is prized among dedicated stoners. In this collection of what looks like golden dust, the cannabis plant's cannabinoids and terpenes have accumulated.
When you're ready to have a kief bonanza, you can dust a sprinkling of kief on top of a bowl. Or you can treat that joint you're rolling like a layer cake, with some kief frosting on top of your ground herb before you roll it up.
The iRainy model also has two separate screens for collecting kief. (The even finder crystals will collect in the second kief chamber.)
But if you decide you don't need to keep them separate, you could get rid of one of the pieces in this five-piece setup. (See the review for more details.)
What is kief, anyway?
Kief is the dried resin glands on your buds. Sometimes called pollen, it's the powdered crystals that fall off your herb. Many of the cannabinoids and terpenes are concentrated in the kief, so you don't want to let it go to waste. (That's why we've included grinders with at least three chambers. In a typical two-chamber handheld grinder, a lot of your kief might go to waste.)
What is the best weed grinder for Pax 3?
We think that an electric weed grinder is the easiest to use. We also like how, with an electric weed grinder pen, you can simply hover the cone-shaped nozzle of the pen over the chamber you want to fill with ground herb. Check out the electric grinder pens reviewed above.
What are the best grinder brands in 2020?
That depends if you're looking for an electric weed grinder or a regular grinder. We think the best electric weed grinder brands are Mamba and Easy Grinder (both of which are reviewed above).
If you're looking for a fancy weed grinder, check out our guide to the best cool weed grinders available in 2020.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.