This Week In MMA: News, Articles, Photos, Rankings And Podcasts

A week’s worth of MMA at your fingertips.

In case you missed any of the happenings in mixed martial arts this week, Heavy.com has your back. We’ve put together “This Week In MMA” so you can get caught up on the big news items, features, videos and podcasts from the last seven days.

Heavy.com released their February 2011 MMA Rankings. See who is ranked as the top heavyweight, light heavyweight, middleweight, welterweight, lightweight, and featherweight. There’s been lots of shake up with recent loses by big named fighters.

Check out Heavy.com photographer James Law’s exclusive photo gallery, “The Thrill of Victory.”

News:

UFC 126 fighter drug tests come back clean. Find out who was tested. Also see the UFC 126 attendance and gate numbers.

Rafael Natal was forced to pull ouf of his “UFC on Versus 3” match with Alessio Sakara. Heavy.com broke the news of his replacement. Find out who will face Sakara.

Former WEC bantamweight contender Scott Jorgensen gets his next opponent. Click here to find out who and when he’ll fight next.

The Ultimate Fighter reality show plans to go international this year. See what destination is first on the list.

UFC 129: St. Pierre vs. Shields ticket sales shatter previous North American records. Find out how many fans will pack the Rogers Centre in Toronto on April 30.

UFC Fight Night 23: Fight for the Troops 2 drug tests results are in. See who was tested and returned negative results.

Articles:

The fallout continues after Fedor Emelianenko’s back-to-back loses in Strikeforce. Read Spencer Kyte’s column, “Ten Things We Learned From Fedor vs. Silva.”

Nick Ring is recovered and ready for his UFC debut at UFC 127. Read what “The Ultimate Fighter 11” participant had to say leading up to the fight.

E. Spencer Kyte takes a look at the debate over whether there should be a cruiserweight division in MMA in his article, “The Great Cruiserweight Debate.”

B.J. Penn breaks down the UFC 129 main event between Georges St. Pierre and Jake Shields. The former UFC lightweight and welterweight titleholder warns not to look past Jake Shields.

Brandon Vera discusses his loss to Thiago Silva and the controversial drug test.

Podcasts:

HeavyMMA Podcast Episode 27 featured an interview with Demetrius Johnson and a lot of talk about Fedor Emelianenko’s second loss in a row.

Brandon Vera was the featured guest on The Ryan Loco Show’s third episode. It’s a must listen.

Listen to HeavyMMA Podcast 28 where Matt Brown and Jeremy Botter discuss UFC 127, Fedor Emelianenko and cheap beer.

Front Row Radio returns for its second episode with guest John Cholish.