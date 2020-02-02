Dana White Sounds off on Viral Video of Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman

Last week UFC‘s Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman and “baddest motherfucker” [BMF] Champion Jorge Masvidal got into an altercation on at the Super Bowl in Miami on Radio Raw, according to Fanatics View.

Madvisal and Usman have been going back and forth worth with each other in interviews and over social media over the last couple of months. This time it happened in person while both individuals were in Miami.

During the altercation, Madvisal stated, “I’m going to kill you, that’s exactly what I’m going to do. I’m going to f**k your a*s up for talking all that s**t.” He also points to The Nigerian Nightmare’s cast, saying that he “isn’t going to take advantage of you like that.” He then blows a kiss to Usman. (Transcribe by Heavy’s Stephen McCaugherty)

The altercation between the two men never got physical, as both were separated.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Dana White Confirms Title Match Between Usman and Madvisal

UFC President Dana White was recently on the “Jim Rome Show” and announced that Madvisal would indeed be facing Usman in Vegas in July.

“Him (Masvidal) and Usman will fight in Vegas, probably International Fight Week, and then if (Masvidal) wins, maybe we’ll do his first title defense down here in Miami,” White said.

Rome would follow up by asking White to confirm the bout between Masvidal vs. Usman, and according to White, the company hadn’t officially announced it. However, due to the altercation on Radio Row, he was officially announcing it on Rome’s show.

“Yeah, that was always the plan, and then whatever happened with them a few days ago, yeah,” White said. “We hadn’t announced it yet, but now this has forced me to announce it.”

According to Heavy’s Kelsey McCarson, the Usman vs. Masvidal is likely to be held at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, July 11.

Dana White on the Altercation Between Usman and Madvisal

Dana White was recently interviewed by Fanatics View and was asked to share his thoughts on their viral video that featured Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal, and will the fight will be set.

“Yeah, people think because I’m a promoter that I love when that stuff happens, I’m like cha-ching. That’s not the chance, and when that stuff happens, it’s bad. We are here at the Superbowl, and you are acting like a neanderthal in the middle of this place. And for the regular people here, they are scared people get scared,” said White.

“You were probably scared, I know you were scared. When that kind of stuff happens, first of all, we are lucky the police didn’t get involved, and second of all, the commission gets involved. These two are going to fight in [Las] Vegas in July for 25 minutes, and they can do where ever they want to each other. They don’t need to it right here in the middle of Radio Row.”

VideoVideo related to dana white sounds off on viral video of jorge masvidal and kamaru usman 2020-02-01T21:32:11-05:00

READ NEXT: Mavs Darrell Armstrong Reveals Unforgettable Golf Story With Hawks Vince Carter