Jorge Masvidal’s and Kamaru Usman’s Radio Row Altercation [WATCH]

UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru “The Nigerian Nightmare” Usman and #3 ranked welterweight Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal just got into an altercation at Super Bowl ‘Radio Row’.

The two men have been going back and forth via interviews and social media for the last few months, and this time, they saw each other in person. Usman and Masvidal are linked as a potential match that would put Usman’s championship up for grabs.

Videos of Kamaru Usman’s and Jorge Masvidal’s Verbal Confrontation at the Super Bowl ‘Radio Row’

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani posted a few videos on Twitter of the altercation between Usman and Masvidal.

More of the Masvidal and Usman verbal confrontation at Super Bowl radio row (🎥 @partiera) pic.twitter.com/sYmmqpk6RD — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 29, 2020

The videos show different angles of the confrontation between The Nigerian Nightmare and Gamebred. The videos feature Usman repeatedly telling Masvidal to “do something,” and that he is “standing right there.”

At one point, Gambred says to Usman, “I’m going to kill you, that’s exactly what I’m going to do. I’m going to f**k your a*s up for talking all that s**t.” He also points to The Nigerian Nightmare’s cast, saying that he “isn’t going to take advantage of you like that.” He then blows a kiss to Usman.

The altercation didn’t get physical as both men were split up.

