Andrew Yang’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Andrew Yang is a Democratic presidential candidate who’s no longer an outsider in the election. In fact, he’s gaining a lot of momentum and is one of a few candidates who has already qualified for the November debate. He’s a tech entrepreneur who is campaigning for a universal basic income. But what is his net worth and what does he make yearly? His net worth ranges from $584,000 to $2.27 million, according to his recent financial disclosure. Read on to learn more.

1. Yang Earned About $150,000 Last Year, Mostly from Speaking Engagements

In 2016, Yang’s tax returns showed that he made $258,000 a year as CEO of Venture for America, the Center for Public Integrity noted. Venture for America is a nonprofit that helps recruit and train college graduates, finding them jobs with startups. In 2017, he made $217,000 a year. VFA’s total revenue was $3.4 million in 2017, down from $6.9 million in 2016. Yang is no longer CEO. He stepped down from that position in 2017.

The Wall Street Journal reported in May that Yang had earned about $150,000 in 2018, according to his financial disclosure form. Most of his earnings came from speeches. He made about $94,000 from speeches in 2018, which includes five $10,000 speeches to JP Morgan. He also made $10,000 in rental income and $29,000 in royalties from his book.

2. His Net Worth Ranges from $584,000 to $2.27 Million

In a recent financial disclosure form, Yang shared that his assets are worth from $834,000 to $2.4 million. Most of that is from a property he has in Hudson Valley, The Wall Street Journal reported.

His official disclosure from Open Secrets lists his net worth as ranging from $584,047 to $2.276 million, according to a disclosure sent in May 2019.

Assets include earnings for books he’s written, shares in the stock market, retirement accounts, and the like. He also has assets in Apple, Lending Club, iRobot, Digitl Realty, Verizon, Vodafone, bonds, and more.

3. When He Was 25 He Got a Job for $125,000 a Year, But He Quit To Join an Internet Startup Right Before the Dot Com Bubble Burst

When Yang was 25 (he’s now 44), he got a job with Davis Polk and made $125,000 a year plus a bonus of about $25,000, he told Freakonomics. He said his parents were really proud of him.

But he quit and joined an Internet startup, which was closer to his real dream. However, StarGiving’s launch overlapped with the dot-com bust, so it only lasted about five months. He said at the time he still owed $100,000 in law school loans and wasn’t working as a lawyer. “I started throwing parties on the side as a side hustle,” he said. “And then I also started teaching the GMAT on the side…”

4. He Sold a Company to Kaplan for Millions in 2009

Yang sold his company, Manhattan Prep, to Kaplan in 2009 for millions of dollars. The exact amount isn’t known, but Yang told Freakanomics: “We were acquired for low tens of millions. So I walked away with some number in the millions.”

5. He Believes His Wife’s Work as a Stay-at-Home Mom Is More Valuable Than His Work

Andrew Yang’s wife, Evelyn Yang, stays at home with their children. He talks about their relationship in his interview with Lovett or Leave It Live. During the interview, he mentions that his wife’s work with the children is incredibly valuable, even though she doesn’t earn a paycheck.

Andrew Yang full interview | Lovett or Leave it Live from the Boch Center Wang TheatreJon Lovett's full interview with Andrew Yang on Lovett or Leave It, live from the Boch Center Wang Theatre. Subscribe to our channel! https://www.youtube.com/crookedmedia?sub_confirmation=1 Lovett or Leave It is recorded in front of a live audience. It’s great. Jon and a panel of comedians, actors, journalists, and some of the many, many famous Friends of the Pod will break down the week’s biggest news and deal with whatever bullshit came flying over the transom in our broken, insane political nightmare factory. There will be rants! Games! Bad impressions! Quizzes! Dramatic Readings! Shouting at cable news clips! And everyone’s favorite: nuanced discussion! https://crooked.com/podcast-series/lovett-or-leave-it/ Crooked Media is a company dedicated to providing a no-bullshit conversation about politics in culture. We provide a platform for you to laugh, cry, scream, ridicule us, share your ideas, and hopefully decide you want to help us in fixing the mess America has gotten itself into. Podcasts include: Pod Save America, Pod Save The World, Lovett or Leave It, The Wilderness, With Friends Like These, Pod Save The People, Hysteria, Majority 54, Crooked Conversations and Keep It. Written content at http://www.crooked.com Follow Crooked on Twitter https://twitter.com/crookedmedia Follow Crooked on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/crookedmedia Follow Crooked on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/crookedmedia 2019-04-12T18:25:59.000Z

He said the GDP values his wife’s work at $0, but she works harder than he does. He told Freakanomics: “I know that she’s working harder than I am and the work she is doing is more important.”

READ NEXT: September Democratic Debate: Best Memes & Reactions