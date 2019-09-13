Democratic Debate: Recap Through Memes, Tweets & Reactions

Here are the best memes and tweets to help recap the September 12 Democratic debate. From Kamala Harris sharing a lot of jokes to Cory Booker saying he was scared of Justin Trudeau’s hair, a lot of very interesting moments happened tonight. The candidates didn’t hold back tonight in what might have been the most entertaining debate yet for the 2020 Democratic nomination.

From the Opening Statements, Viewers Knew It Would Be a Fun Debate

One of the first big moments in the debate happened when Andrew Yang invited people to his website during his opening speech. He asked people to share what they would do with $1,000 a month, and 10 people will receive just that. Pete Buttigieg was pretty much speechless after Yang’s opening.

Andrew Yang just bodied the entire debate. Said the benediction. Dropped the mic. #DemDebate — Kristeezy (@Ms_Krista) September 13, 2019

Pete Buttigieg having to speak after Andrew Yang.#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/7H7QyrV5FB — Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) September 13, 2019

Yang with a raffle give away!! #YangGang whooooooo #DemDebate — 30-50 filthy mouthed wives (@L30L005) September 13, 2019

I just don't even know how to respond to Yang's big debate surprise being "I'm running a LOTTERY!" #DemDebate — Lizzie B. 🔪 (@LizzieTheBold) September 13, 2019

Bernie Sanders, meanwhile, sounded like he had a cold because his voice was really hoarse.

oh man i really feel for bernie having lost his voice ahead of this debate, that blows — shrimp boi with a sword ✨🗡🦐✨ (@geoffwithasword) September 13, 2019

How bad will Bernie’s voice be by the end of tonight? #DemDebate — Andrew (@andrew_ajamian) September 13, 2019

Marianne Williamson Was Missed

When Julian Castro accused Joe Biden of losing his mind, viewers couldn’t help but wish for Marianne Williamson’s presence.

"Are you forgetting already what you said just two minutes ago????" #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/vbRsf4P22x — Andrea González-Ramírez (@andreagonram) September 13, 2019

Marianne Williamson is astrally projecting into the debate rn — Sarah Marilyn (@sarah_marilyn_) September 13, 2019

Yang’s comment about knowing a lot of doctors because he’s Asian got some attention too.

"I am Asian, so I know a lot of doctors." — Andrew Yang #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/9qN8Qn0Bci — shauna (@goldengateblond) September 13, 2019

Some people thought he should at least get points for trying to say jokes during the debate, even if they didn’t all hit.

And then there was the big argument about who represented Barack Obama the best. Julian Castro had some words for Joe Biden about that (again.)

Barack Obama must be sitting somewhere like #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/X3WLBSpuVE — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) September 13, 2019

Biden Had Some Interesting Moments & Kamala Was Asked Tough Questions

Then there was the exchange between Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden, when Sanders talked about how much things cost in healthcare and Biden said: “This is America.”

Bernie: The US spends more on health care than any other modern country. Biden: This is America. Wow…. pic.twitter.com/enCZALtCMm — Walker Bragman (@WalkerBragman) September 13, 2019

And some people really enjoyed the moderators’ questions. They had tough ones, including asking Kamala Harris why her she didn’t do what she’s promising now while she was in office.

When the moderator asked Kamala why she didn’t do more for Criminal Justice reform when she had the power… #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/34wci8cNmD — Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) September 13, 2019

That moment caused some people to wish for Tulsi Gabbard’s presence.

And some thought Harris wasn’t so happy about being asked that question, even though she said: “I’m glad you asked that question.”

The moment when Elizabeth Warren talked about her Aunt Bee was a sweet one.

Here’s a photo of Warren’s Aunt Bee in real life, as she shared on a Medium post in February.

In a more sobering moment, Beto O’Rourke vowed to literally take AR-15 weapons away from Americans, which will likely be a controversial moment.

Beto O’Rourke says he supports confiscation of guns that were designed for the battlefield. “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15s, your AK-47s.” #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/YS1QYlAcS7 — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) September 13, 2019

Some people are already angry about O’Rourke’s comment.

So @BetoORourke just said, "Hell yes, we're going to take your AR15's and your AK-47's too"! I say HELL NO Beto! Do not let the Democrats back into power! They're corrupt and don't give a damn about our 2A rights! Let that sink in! And @CoryBooker just blatantly lied about guns! pic.twitter.com/mQ3n8C7kHi — 🇺🇸Patriot♥️LifeLover🇮🇱 (@LoriinUtah) September 13, 2019

But the most combative moments pretty much belonged to Julian Castro every time he addressed Joe Biden.

Then again, everyone was pretty tough on Biden.

Tfw you support different candidates but all hate Biden #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/Gc1QgnqYh2 — Jonathan "Boo and Vote" Cohn (@JonathanCohn) September 13, 2019

And just as Sanders predicted, pharmaceutical ads aired during the debate.

The Jokes Were Great Tonight

When O’Rourke spoke in Spanish, everyone wondered if Booker was next.

Cory Booker getting ready to talk in Spanish after Beto #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/u5A7rTKUlK — Jaga (@jagaacharya1) September 13, 2019

Kamala Harris had some memorable moments too. She said that Trump was like the Wizard of Oz, who is very small when you pull back the curtain. The moderator wasn’t sure how to respond to that comparison and Harris just laughed, a lot.

Some people on Twitter jokingly wondered if she was drunk.

Ok Kamala has got to be drunk. I’m here for it tho. #liveyourbestlife #DemocraticDebate — Sarah Williams (@SarahWilliamsTX) September 13, 2019

More likely, she was just trying to be more lighthearted this time around, like when she told Biden that he needed to embrace “Yes we can” policies like Obama did.

But this next interpretation of Harris, wondering if she was “possessed by the vengeful spirit of Marianne Williamson,” is really funny.

My feed keeps saying Kamala's drunk, but I actually think she's been possessed by the vengeful spirit of Marianne Williamson pic.twitter.com/tKi5sWsu0M — Sady Doyle (@sadydoyle) September 13, 2019

Cory Booker, while talking about trade, said he found Justin Trudeau’s hair to be pretty menacing.

Sanders pointed out that he never believed what Cheney and Bush said about Iraq, and that was a big difference between him and Biden. Biden didn’t disagree.

Sanders also explained the difference between democratic socialism and the socialism in Venezuela. He said democratic socialism is like Canada, where healthcare is guaranteed, not like Venezuela. He said democratic socialism encompasses a living minimum wage and creating an economy that works for everyone.

This reaction to the debate regarding Harris was cute:

Public education was a big topic tonight.

“Respect teachers the way we do soldiers and pay teachers the way we pay doctors” is an EXTREMELY effective line from Mayor Pete Buttigieg. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/vdfOFpGLvz — Corey Cohen (@CoreyECohen) September 13, 2019

When discussing public school, Warren reminded everyone that she was a public school teacher.

.@ewarren is reminding everyone she's the inky one on the stage who actually was a public school teacher! #DemDebate — (((it's DOCTOR, not Ms.))) (@NotOccupying) September 13, 2019

When you get asked about education and you were a god damn teacher #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/Jyv9tCo7Wa — alyssa “activist witches 2020” mastromonaco (@AlyssaMastro44) September 13, 2019

And Yang talked a lot about statistics and data, which fits well with his Math slogan.

Biden had a moment where he brought up a lot of points very quickly during his short allotted time, including “playing a record player at night.” Of course, Twitter wasn’t about to let that moment go.

“Make sure you have the record player on tonight” is not a winning message. @JoeBiden #ModernWarfare — Mitch Jones (@GreenMitchJones) September 13, 2019

Did just #Biden says to make sure to have the record player on ? 😂 #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/0fh5BWH4Nw — CRAZYglue (@ImluckyBrooklyn) September 13, 2019

But maybe he was just addressing hipsters…

Pretty clever of @JoeBiden to speak to the hipsters: "…play the record player at night…" #DemDebate — Derek C. Turner (@DCTViper89) September 13, 2019

The final question of the night asked each candidate about their biggest professional setback and what they learned from it. During Biden’s question, a group of hecklers began yelling.

Hecklers attack Biden about something inaudible. — Alex North (@AlexNor30775022) September 13, 2019

Overall, whatever the protesters were yelling didn’t seem to have much effect because no one can seem to figure out what they were saying.

WTF at these hecklers and protesters lmao #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/qNVr4uqhY9 — Mikel Joshua (@MikelJoshua) September 13, 2019

At one point earlier in the night, Pete Buttigieg joked about his rank in the military.

Pete Buttigieg with a completely straight face: "You know, I served under Gen. Dunford. Way under Gen. Dunford, in Afghanistan.” The crowd laughed.#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/8qWqYdoS9b — Cate Martel (@CateMartel) September 13, 2019

Overall, there were a lot of jokes passed around tonight.

