Beth & Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Beth and her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman are some of the toughest celebrities in Hollywood, and after bringing countless criminals to justice through their hit A&E series, Dog the Bounty Hunter, according to Celebrity Net Worth, they are worth combined $8 million.

While Duane, 66, is worth an estimated $6 million on his own, his wife Beth, 51, brings in an addition $2 million. Married since 2006, they starred on Dog the Bounty Hunter from 2003 to 2012, and CMT’s Dog and Beth: On the Hunt from 2013 to 2015. In addition to Beth being a licensed bail bondsman since she was 29-years-old, Duane’s has authored two best-selling books, appeared on numerous scripted TV series, and their upcoming reality show on WGN, Dog’s Most Wanted, is set to premiere in 2020.

Here’s what you need to know about Duane and Beth Chapman’s net worth…

1. Their Original Series ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Made Over $400 Million

One of the most successful series A&E has ever had, Dog the Bounty Hunter was a huge cash cow for the network during its eight season run. Duane and his “hunt team” which included two of his sons, Leland and Tim, first caught the nation’s attention after Duane catching Andrew Luster, a criminal who tried to flee the U.S. in the middle of his trial, after which the bail bondsman and his family were offered a TV reality show.

Along with Beth, the family business worked together to retrieve bond paying defaulters to justice. While the series took a brief hiatus in 2007 after an audio Dog using the N-word surfaced, production resumed in 2008, but the show was eventually cancelled by A&E in 2012 after contract negotiations fell through. However, the network continues to run re-runs of the hit series, which means the Chapmans still receive hefty residual checks.

2. Duane & Beth’s Stand to Earn $2 Million Once Legal Battle is Settled

In 2012, Duane had a big day in court against former manager and agent, Boris Krutonog, who for years, wrongfully claimed compensation from the Bounty Hunter series as an executive producer. An attorney for the California Labor Commissioner said the court ruled that “Krutonog’s actions to recover a producer’s fee [on the Program] … was a veiled attempt to secure compensation for both managing and representing [the Chapmans],” and rewarded the Chapmans with their rightfully owed commissions of $534,450.

However, the court case bounced between New York and California for years, leading Krutonog and Chapman to settle in mediation in 2010, in which they agreed to split the money A&E set aside for whoever won this legal battle, which according the New York Post, is robust some of $4 million.

3. Duane Chapman Has Written Two Best Selling Books

Duane’s memoir, You Can Run, But You Can’t Hide, was released in 2007, and spent weeks at the No. 1 spot on the New York Times’ Bestseller list. The no-holds barred account of his 18-months in prison for a murder he didn’t commit, dealing with addiction, and family woes was such a huge success, that he followed up with a second book in 2010, When Mercy is Shown, Mercy is Given.

Dog’s second book gives even more insight into his job and personal woes, this time focusing more on his present day life, discussing the N-word conversation that nearly derailed his entire career, and all the ups and downs he’s been through since. While not as successful as his first memoir, for Dog the Bounty Hunter die-hard fans, it was another must-read. Both of his books are still in circulation in hardcover and paperback.

4. Beth & Duane Have a Luxurious Homes in Hawaii and Colorado

While the Chapman family’s bounty hunter work kept them bouncing between Colorado and Hawaii, their main residence located at 552 Portlock Road on the Big Island is home. Fans so often try to visit the Chapmans’ five bedroom, five bathroom estate in the Hawaii Kai area, around the corner from their Da Kine Bail Bonds storefront in downtown Honolulu which serves as a great a photo-op for Instagram fiends, they opened a Da Kine retail store that sells Dog the Bounty Hunter clothing and apparel.

5. They Receive Residuals From Multiple Spin-Off Shows & TV Appearances

After their original series was cancelled, the Chapmans have never stayed off the TV screen for long. Their CMT series, Dog & Beth: On the Hunt, ran for two years, and in 2017, they returned to AMC for a 2-hour special called Dog & Beth: Fight for the Lives, which closely followed Beth and their family soon after she was diagnosed with Stage II throat cancer in 2017.

Beth and Duane also appeared on the one-hour special Criss Angel Mindfreak, attended Gene Simmons’ wedding to Shannon Tweed on Gene Simmons Family Jewels, and an episode of Hawaii 5-0. Dog has played himself in numerous scripted series including My Name is Earl, George Lopez, and NBC’s The Trial. He also had a cameo in the TV film, Sharknado: The 4th Awakens.

Beth And Duane’s newest series, Dog’s Most Wanted, was originally set to premiere on WGN in 2019, but it has since been pushed due to Beth’s ongoing cancer treatment. After two surgeries, she appeared to be fighting her way through her diagnosis when she hit a deep setback on June 23, in which a coughing spell forced doctors to put her in a medically induced coma.

