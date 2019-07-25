Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Net Worth 2019: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jersey Shore Vacation House reunites the famous cast that first brought the Jersey Shore to global attention. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro joined his original co-stars for season 3 (minus ex-girlfriend Sammi Sweetheart), and continues to earn his sizeable living from the reality franchise and the other opportunities with which it has presented him.

CelebrityNetWorth.com estimates that Ronnie’s net worth is $3 million as of 2019. They credit his years of TV appearances and advertisement deals as contributing to the bulk of his wealth.

Here’s what you need to know about Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s current net worth:

1. He Made About $80,000 an Episode Filming ‘Jersey Shore’

In 2012, when Jersey Shore was at its peak popularity, RadarOnline.com reported that Ronnie and his then-girlfriend Sammi were each making about $80,000 per episode to star in the MTV reality series’s 6th season. While that was an exponentially greater amount than he was making when the show first started, it was still several tens of thousands less, per episode, than his castmates Nicole Polizzi, Mike Sorrentino, and Paul DelVecchio were making.

Ronnie and his castmates’ salaries for their current reality show, the Miami-based Jersey Shore Family Vacation, have not been released, but it is likely that his pay rate is even higher than it was for Jersey Shore several years ago.

His Jersey Shore fame has gotten him appearances on a number of other shows and projects, including The Three Stooges, Impact Wrestling, Famously Single, and Snooki & JWOWW.

2. He Put His Las Vegas Home Up For Sale in 2018

In 2018, when it was announced that Ronnie would be rejoining his Jersey Shore family for the next season of the show after a temporary hiatus, Us Weekly also revealed that Ortiz-Magro was looking to sell his Las Vegas, Nevada home. In an Instagram story, he wrote “Brand new house for sale!!! Dm @jnitrolv for further details!!! #Views.”

The value of his Vegas home has not been disclosed, and Life & Style suggests that it could be a condo rather than a house (though they describe it as “pretty large and modern.”)

It appears that Ronnie is still living in Nevada and has not yet sold his home, as many of his recent Instagram posts have been geotagged in or around Las Vegas.

3. He Is a Hands-On Father to His Baby Daughter Named Ariana

Ronnie became a father in April 2018 to Ariana Sky, who he shares with his on-and-off girlfriend Jenn Harley.

He is proud of his role as a father, and many of his social media posts revolve around his relationship with his young daughter. Therefore, it is not surprising that his recent sponsorship deals and Instagram ads are for family-friendly products and experiences. His latest Instagram is a photo of him pushing Ariana in a Bentley Trike stroller: the promo code for interested followers to get a discount is “Ariana150.”

When Ariana turned 1 this past April, Ronnie thanked the numerous vendors who offered their services for the event, and the party was captured by People magazine.

4. Ronnie Checked Into a Luxury Rehab Center for a Month

Earlier this year, Ronnie had an added expense when he spent a month in rehab for alcohol abuse and depression. He told Us Weekly “I decided to go to treatment because I wanted to be a better person, a better father for my daughter. Eventually, all the bad decisions I was making were going to lead me to places that I didn’t want to be. I wanted to be led to the place that I am now – that’s happy, healthy and the best role model for my daughter.”

His center of choice was HeadWaters at Origin, located in West Palm Beach, Florida. According to Rehabs.com, the rehab facility’s pricing starts at $75,000 per month. The small luxury center offers amenities including private rooms, daily housekeeping, a swimming pool, a gym, a jogging path and walking trail, gourmet meals, and regular beach trips. The website says that some insurance plans do help cover the cost.

5. He Recently Underwent Liposuction & Had His Teeth Fixed

Recently, Ronnie has put time and money into getting work done to improve his appearance.

A May 2019 episode of The Doctors revealed that Ronnie went to Dr. Christopher Khorsandi for liposuction; on the show, he said his daughter was his reason for getting the plastic surgery, since he can’t spend hours in the gym each day like he used to.

According to People magazine, the surgery costs between $20,000 and $30,000. It is likely, however, that the surgery was either free or offered at a greatly reduced price in exchange for appearing in the episode.

In June, fans pointed out a change in Ronnie’s smile and wondered if he had work done on his teeth. Ronnie seemed to confirm their suspicions on Instagram, sharing a still from an episode of Double Shot at Love, during which he said “If everybody can get new faces, I can get new teeth.”