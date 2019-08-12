Joe Jonas Net Worth 2019: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Joe Jonas has an estimated net worth of $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The 29 year old married Sophie Turner May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas. The couple had a public ceremony in June 29, 2019 at an 18th Century Chateau in Sarrians, France. The chateau is listed on AirBnB for more than $4,700 per night. Turner is best known as Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones.

The couple is searching for a high-rise apartment in New York after Nick Jonas listed his modern farmhouse for $4.25 million.

Jonas launched a short-lived solo career after the Jonas Brothers split, which granted him limited success. He has found more success while fronting the band DCNE, which found a hit with Cake by the Ocean.

Joe Jonas Launched a Solo Career & Joined the Band DCNE

Joe Jonas launched a short-lived solo career before becoming frontman of the band, DCNE, known best for its hit, Cake by the Ocean.

Jonas released one self-titled solo album in 2011. Fastlife made it to No. 15 and See No More just made it onto the Hot 100 chart at No. 92.

DCNE also landed a hit with Toothbrush, which made it to No. 44 on charts. Cake by the Ocean was one of the first singles the band released, and it reached No. 9 on charts. The single also earned DCNE a quadruple-platinum plaque.

Nick Jonas Listed a $4.25 Million Modern Farmhouse While He & Sophie Turner Search for New Home

Nick Jonas listed a $4.25 million modern farmhouse in Sherman Oaks, California. The sleek farmhouse-style property includes plenty of unique touches and upscale appliances.

Jonas bought the home in April 2016 for $3.7 million, according to Realtor.com. In that time, he let his little brother Nick Jonas crash at the house before he was engaged to Priyanka Chopra.

The four-bedroom, six-bathroom home is known as “The Sutton Home,” named for its placement on Sutton Street. The 5,600 square-foot home sits on a quarter-acre lot. The home has high-end appliances, Calcutta marble counter tops, an entertainment center, a fireplace in the master suite, and a large pool with a guest house.

Joe Jonas Married Sophie Turner at a Chateau in France

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner officially tied the knot May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas at Little White Wedding Chapel’s Chapel L’Amour. E News reported the couple opted for the Elvis Tribute option, which cost $675.

Their public ceremony in Sarrians, France was quite a lot fancier. They said their vows June 29, 2019 at the Chateau de Tourreau, an 18th Century French castle listed on AirBnB for more than $4,700 per night.

Their outdoor ceremony was held on the chateau’s 20-acre lot. The grounds include a chapel built in 1612 and English orchards with a fountain.

Jonas Brothers Earned $12 Million in 2007

The Jonas Brothers earned $12 million in 2007, presumably with the three brothers splitting the revenue equally. Their earnings landed them on the Forbes Celebrity 100. A world tour earned them $95 million including $30 million overseas. They were playing to 14,000 fans each night they performed.

Their 2007 earnings came from a combination of album sales and merchandise sales.

Between 2009 and 2010, they earned $35.5 million, Forbes reported.

“Though they stepped into the limelight as part of a Disney show, the Jonas Brothers ache to be taken seriously as musicians,” Forbes reported.

Joe Jonas Earns Money with Sponsored Content

Joe Jonas also earns money with his sponsored content, sharing endorsements with his 11.8 million Instagram followers.

While he doesn’t seem as heavily invested in sponsored content as his brothers, ads still make an appearance.

He teamed up with JCPenney for the JCPCares program in December 2018.

“Family Photo!! Teaming up with @JCPenney to surprise kids from the NYC @ymca has been a major highlight for me already this holiday season,” he wrote on Instagram.

Joe also teamed up with the clothing line, FENDI, in October 2018.

“#FendiMania on a Tuesday night,” he wrote.