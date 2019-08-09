Steve Gold’s Net Worth on ‘Million Dollar Listing’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Steve Gold on Million Dollar Listing New York has a net worth of $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Gold is a model turned real estate agent who worked with designers including Giorgio Armani and Louis Vuitton. He got bored with modeling, and turned to real estate.

Gold was brought onto Million Dollar Listing New York in 2017 during season 6. Before he became a real estate reality star, he worked for TOWN Residential. After his run with TOWN, Gold joined Corcoran in 2018.

After Gold shows off other people’s homes, he goes home to his own renovated Tudor in Southampton. When he’s not working, he’s often traveling, a hobby he uses for networking opportunities.

Here’s what you need to know about Steve Gold’s net worth:

1. Steve Gold Had $87 Million in Listings With TOWN Residential

Steve Gold had nearly $87 million worth of listings with TOWN residential, including $20.8 million worth of in-contract deals, The Real Deal reported in April, 2018. He left TOWN Residential when its brokerage business closed and moved to Corcoran.

Gold’s sales with TOWN included sales for Circa. The property was a 38-unit condominium located at 285 West 110th Street. It had 21 units remaining to be sold when the story was reported.

He was one of TOWN’s most successful free agents. He also considered jobs at Compass and Douglas Elliman, where Million Dollar Listing New York co-star Fredrik Eklund is an agent.

2. Steve Gold is a Former Model Who Worked With Giorgio Armani and Louis Vuitton

Steve Gold was a former model who worked with designers including Giorgio Armani and Louis Vuitton. But he got bored with the modeling industry, which didn’t match his pace.

“I need to constantly be busy, and there were days where I wouldn’t have anything to do,” he told The Newsette.

The recognition he receives as a reality star is sometimes a reminder of his time as a model. People see him on the street, and want to take a picture with him.

“The obvious things are that people recognize me on the street and people ask for my photo. It’s very weird because I still feel like I’m the same person that I was before I did the show,” he told The Newsette when asked how the show altered his life. “Secondly, time. I have so little time anymore, for myself and for relaxing, which is kind of something I’ve been adjusting to. But at the same time, that’s the type of person that I’ve always liked to be, constantly busy. That’s why I hated modeling since I had 4 days between jobs, 5 days, a week sometimes. Doing nothing is probably like the worst thing for me, mentally and health-wise.”

3. Steve Gold Lives in a Renovated SoHo Home

Steve Gold’s Southampton home was featured on Architectural Digest, showcasing his elaborate renovation. He teamed up with designer Sam Amoia to revamp his 1800s-era Tudor. It took him two years to find it, but there was no question in his mind he’d found the one when he saw the listing.

“I literally looked for two years,” he told the publication. “I remember I first saw it online, when I was in Mykonos. The day I got back, I drove out there, I saw the house, I made an offer that day, and that was it.”

The 4,000-square-foot property was once part of William Merritt Chase’s Shinnecock Hills Summer School of Art in the Arts Village neighborhood. His property is secluded and only five minutes from the beach.

“I am humbled and greatly honored to have my home featured today in @archdigest,” he wrote on Instagram. “When I bought this house, I had a vision, but never in my wildest dreams would I think my first “project” (as well as my first home purchase) would be deemed worthy enough to be featured by Architectural Digest. A huge thank you to my talented friend and designer @samuelamoia who helped to make this dream a reality.”

Gold gave a tour of his five-bedroom, four-bathroom home on BravoTV.com.

“I made it my own. It’s really been a project of mine,” he said.

4. Steve Gold Left TOWN to Join Cocoran

Steve Gold left TOWN residential as one of the company’s most successful free agents and joined Corcoran in 2018. He brought his seven-person Gold Team to Corcoran.

“Having Steve and his team join Corcoran is a wonderful turn of events,” Corcoran CEO Pam Liebman said in a statement after his hire.

His Corcoran broker profile says:

Combining an extraordinary range of experience in luxury real estate with the highest level of customer service, Steven Gold has an impressive track record of delivering exceptional results for every client he serves.

A resident of Soho, Steve focuses on luxury properties throughout downtown Manhattan, having played a role in many marquee new developments, including selling units at Jean Nouvel’s 40 Mercer and the Superior Ink building in the West Village. Steve’s broad businesses background includes significant experience with both new constructions and resales. Whether working with a first-time buyer or seller or securing the perfect investment property, Steve helps make the real estate transaction process as seamless and efficient as possible, quickly assessing a client’s specific needs and presenting them with the full range of options available to suit both lifestyle and budget.

Prior to real estate, Steve had a successful career in the fashion industry, working with some of the world’s most talented designers, photographers and stylists, while traveling extensively throughout the US, Europe and Asia. His travels took him to many of the most beautiful and culturally diverse cities in the world, but Steve considers New York his home and he can’t imagine living anywhere else.

Born and raised in nearby Stamford, Connecticut, Steve is an avid sailor and participates in many races on the Long Island Sound, including the YRALIS PHRF Championship, of which his family’s boat, Turning Point, has won its division every year since inception. A lifelong athlete, Steve also enjoys ice hockey, tennis, skiing and surfing. Steve is a member of the Real Estate Board of New York and studied at the Stern School of Business at NYU, where he graduated magna cum laude, double majoring in finance and marketing. While at NYU, he was inducted into Beta Gamma Sigma, a business honor society, and awarded the Beta Gamma Sigma Scholastic Award in recognition of his ‘exceptional scholarship, personal character, and seriousness of purpose.’

5. Steve Gold Started Traveling When He Was 17 & Uses His Travels to Network

Steve Gold started travelling around the world when he was only 17. He found a way to leverage his travels into his real estate business.

“I travelled a lot when I was young. I was 17 when I started traveling around the world and I met a lot of people and I leveraged my connections to start my own business in real estate,” he told The Newsette.

Gold documents his travels on Instagram, including destinations to Italy, London, Monaco, Morrocco, Saint Barthelemy, Es Vedrà, Spain and Arches National Park in Utah.