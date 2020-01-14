Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are stars on the Bravo series Vanderpump Rules. The celebrity couple married in 2019, and made headlines with the rest of the Vanderpump cast when they purchased an expensive home in the Village Valley. But how much are Taylor and Cartwright worth? How much money does the couple make?

According to Refinery29, Taylor and Cartwright have a combined net worth of $550 million. Read on to learn more about the couple, their respective TV salaries, and what they like to spend their money on.

1. Taylor Earns $25K for Each Episode of ‘Vanderpump Rules’

According to Distractify, Taylor earns $25K per episode of Vanderpump Rules. This makes him the second-highest paid member of the cast behind star Lisa Vanderpump. Taylor has been on the reality series since 2013, which means that he has made an estimated $600K per season.

Cartwright joined Vanderpump Rules after Taylor, so her salary is understandably lower. That said, Taylor and Cartwright have proven to be two of the show’s most popular cast members, as evidenced by the fact they got their own spinoff, Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky. The show only lasted for a season, but it focused on Cartwright’s family life and her relationship with Taylor.

Style Caster reports that Cartwright’s exact salary is unknown, but she is believed to earn between $10K-$25K per episode. If we take into account that she’s been a part of the show since 2017, that means she earns between $240-$600K per season.

2. Taylor & Cartwright Earn Money from Various Investments

In addition to their Vanderpump Rules salaries, Taylor and Cartwright have invested in various companies and businesses. Taylor shed some light on his investments via Twitter on January 10, 2020. “If you must know, I invest in low income housing across American and in [cannabis] distribution,” he wrote. “I also own sound equipment that I rent out to other TV shows. Oh yeah and on a hit TV show. I am good for the rest of my life.”

In 2019, Taylor and former N*Sync member Lance Bass announced that they would be launching an organic mixer brand called “Just Add X.” The mixer blends fruit with herbs and spices, and all one has to do is add liquor and ice to enjoy. It comes in various flavors, and the website reports that they are manufactured using 100% recyclable jars.

“We created a mixers line for really bad bartenders,” Bass told The Manual. “We have a lot of great mixologist friends that we’ve worked with for a while to come up with the final flavors. I’ve been surprised by what works and what doesn’t and I hope someone surprises me with something I haven’t tried before.” “Just Add X” has an expected release of summer 2020.

3. Taylor Was Hit with an $80K Tax Lien by the L.A. County Registrar

Despite the various sources of income that Taylor and Cartwright have, they have run into some financial woes. Radar Online reported that Taylor was hit with a tax lien of $80,424 after failing to pay the Los Angeles County Registrar Recorder Clerk of Court in 2019.

A clerk at the County Registrar Recorder’s Office confirmed the amount with Page Six, but a representative for Taylor insisted that the lien had been paid prior to it being made public. “Everything was taken care of before purchasing his house,” the rep stated. Taylor has not publicly commented on the lien, but he has made a point of stating that he is careful with the way he spends his money.

Days after the tax lien was filed, Taylor appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where he offered advice about saving money. “We’re very smart,” he said, referring to him and his wife. “You might want to talk some of the other cast members on this, not me. I’m good. I’m frugal. My dad taught me well.”

4. Taylor & Cartwright Purchased a $1.9 Million Home In March 2019

Taylor and Cartwright purchased a lavish Village Valley home in March 2019. The Dirt reports that the home was listed with Avi Barazani at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, and the couple paid an estimated $1.91 million to obtain it. They announced their purchase during an episode of Watch What Happens with Andy Cohen a few weeks after the purchase was finalized.

Taylor told Cohen that he was hesitant to plan a pricey honeymoon since he and Cartwright had just purchased a home. “We just bought a house and I’ve been pulling back maybe a little bit more than I should, but we’re just feeling it out,” he said. Cartwright confirmed the news, exclaiming, “Yeah, we’re buying a house!”

Taylor and Cartwright have continued to put money into their home, whether through the purchase of additional furniture or the refurbishing of preexisting elements. The couple decided to widen their driveway in July 2019. “You know I thought I was being a nice guy, I decided to widen the driveway for my wife,” Taylor joked on Instagram Live. “And you know what she does? She still manages to run over the signs. Still!”

Bravo reported that they also remodeled their pool house in August 2019. “So here’s the pool house, I added some curtains up there, and then we’ve got the yellow rug, and then I added this swing, and then another couch from Oasis Furniture,” Taylor said over Instagram Live. “So the pool house is pretty much done.”

5. Taylor & Cartwright Spent an Estimated $35K on Their Wedding

Taylor and Cartwright were married on June 29, 2019. The couple tied the knot at the Kentucky Castle Hotel in Kentucky, which cost an estimated $16,500 to rent out. The Cheat Sheet reported that the couple would have had access to the ballroom, rooftop and terrace if they opted to rent out the entire location.

There was the cost of guest rooms, which range in price from $295 to $695 a night, and $15K for the food and beverage minimum. Then there was the matter of the engagement and wedding rings. The engagement ring cost $70K, according to E! News, and the wedding ring cost $25K, according to Page Six.

All tallied up, Taylor and Cartwright’s wedding cost an estimated $35K.

