Jared Kushner’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, is featured on one of the episodes of Dirty Money Season 2 on Netflix. The episode is called Slumdog Millionaire and is directed by Dan DiMauro. Kushner is a multi-millionaire. Here are more details about his net worth.

1. His Net Worth Is Estimated To Be $800 Million to $1.1 Billion

Jared Kushner’s net worth, combined with the net worth of his wife Ivanka Trump, is estimated to be $800 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Money.com estimates their combined net worth to be closer to $1.1 billion as of 2018, with Ivanka Trump’s possibly being $300 million and Kushner’s being $800 million, based on the ranges found in ethics filings.

Jared Kushner is from a wealthy real estate family and he’s also worked with Trump since he was elected President.

2. Jared Kushner & Ivanka Trump Have a Trust Worth About $710 Million

Kushner’s 2018 financial disclosure showed that he and Ivanka Trump had a real estate and investment trust worth $710 million, Celebrity Net Worth noted. Kushner also earns income through Westminster Management, which operates apartments. In 2018, Kushner had about $1.5 million in income from Westminster Management, Celebrity Net Worth noted.

Ivanka Trump, meanwhile, got $300,000 in a book advance in 2017 for Women Who Work, and earned $4 million in interest from Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. in just one year, Money.com reported. When she left the Trump Organization, she received $2 million in severance.

Kushner’s family business, Kushner Companies, oversees about $7 billion in real estate, while Ivanka Trump has about $55 million in assets. Kushner’s personal assets in 2018 were closer to $181 million, Money.com reported, including $5 million in passive income from real estate.

3. Kushner Co-Founded Cadre & Now He’s Selling His Stake

Kushner also owns a tech startup called Cadre. He and his brother, Joshua Kushner, co-founded the company in 2014 and it was worth $25 million at a minimum in 2018, compared to a minimum of $5 million in 2017, AP reported.

Kushner is now selling his stake in Cadre, The New York Times reported on March 5, 2020. The Times noted that Kushner could defer paying taxes on any gains in Cadre because he’s selling the stake. Cadre invests in real estate in opportunity zones the Treasury Department created in 2018. Kushner’s spokesman said he was selling his stake because his ownership was creating difficulties for potential new investors. His role in international affairs with the White House could create conflicts with international investors. His spokesman said the conflicts didn’t emerge, but he wanted to avoid complicating future decisions regarding investors.

Kushner bought the New York Observer in 2006 for $10 million, Business Insider reported. He bought it with money that his father, Charles Kushner, gave him as a graduation present. The paper moved to a digital format in 2016 and endorsed Donald Trump for President. Kushner transferred ownership to a trust after his father-in-law was elected President. His brother-in-law Joseph Meyer took over in 2017.

4. Kushner Paid Little in Federal Taxes for Several Years

A 2018 New York Times report showed that Kushner paid little in federal income taxes for a few years, based on losses from depreciation in real estate. In 2015, he had a $1.7 million salary and $8.3 million loss from real estate that had depreciation. Kushner did not break the law, the Times reported, but used a provision in place for real estate developers.

5. Kushner & Trump Have Debt from Real Estate

Kushner and Ivanka Trump also have debt from real estate acquisitions. In 2018, Kushner had $27 to $135 million in mostly real estate liabilities, Bloomberg reported. A spokesman for the couple in 2018 said their assets and debts hadn’t changed much in the past year, AP reported.

