Neymar’s Net Worth 2021: How Much He Made After Nike Split

Nike ended its contract early with Brazilian athlete Neymar when the company launched an investigation into allegations that he sexually assaulted an employee, The Wall Street Journal reported. Neymar da Silva Santos Jr., who often goes by Neymar Jr., has an estimated net worth of $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Neymar Jr.’s spokesperson denied the allegations in a statement to The Wall Street Journal, saying the split with Nike was due to commercial reasons.

“Neymar Jr. will vigorously defend himself against these baseless attacks in case any claim is presented, which did not happen so far,” the statement said.

Nike Ended Its Contract With Neymar Jr. 8 Years Early When the Sexual Assault Probe Began in 2016

Breaking: Nike split with soccer star Neymar last year after the company began investigating an allegation by an employee that he had sexually assaulted her, people familiar with the matter say. He denies the allegation. https://t.co/SHqQNXOepR — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) May 27, 2021

Nike ended its endorsement deal early with Neymar in August 2020, and did not give a public reason at the time. There were eight years left on the contract. However, The Wall Street Journal reviewed documents and spoke with sources, and found the reasons stemmed from a 2016 sexual assault allegation, according to their reports.

Neymar Jr. Became the Most Expensive Soccer Player During a $260 Million Transfer

In the past week we’ve seen Neymar receive high praise from Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, Fernandinho & Thomas Tuchel. We are witnessing one of the most naturally gifted players of all time, appreciate the greatness before its gone. pic.twitter.com/IATK53krSL — 𝗡𝗲𝘆𝗺𝗼𝗹𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲 (@Neymoleque) May 27, 2021

Neymar Jr. is 29 years old. He signed with Nike when he was only 13, before he was a professional soccer player in Brazil who gained fame in Europe. The Wall Street Journal called him “the most expensive player in the history of soccer.”

Paris Saint-Germain paid FC Barcelona nearly $260 million in transfer fees in 2017. Most recently, he signed a contract extension with French club PSG through 2025, the news outlet reported.

Neymar Jr.’s First Major Contract Paid $1.7 Million Per Year

Neymar landed his first major contract when he was only 17, according to Celebrity Net Worth. It was with the Brazilian team Santos, and paid $1.7 million per year.

“A year later, Santos attempted to lock Neymar down with a $20 million longer-term contract extension,” Celebrity Net Worth reported. “Neymar rejected the offer because he knew the competition in the Brazilian leagues would not be as good as in the European leagues, and would therefore hinder his chances of becoming the best player in the world.”

He signed a short-term contract with Santos, earning $4 million annually and allowing him to continue searching for other opportunities, Celebrity Net Worth reported. By 2013, he had signed a $119 million contract with Barcelona.

“This mega-deal paid him an average of $15 million per year in salary. Neymar also earned an estimated $16 million per year from endorsement deals. That brought his total annual earnings to roughly $30 million between 2013 and 2017,” Celebrity Net Worth wrote.