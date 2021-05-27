Stimulus Check 4 Update: Will a Fourth Payment Be Approved?

Talks about a fourth stimulus check could become reality as Americans ask for a new round of economic impact payments. But will a fourth check be approved and passed in Congress?

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in May that a fourth stimulus check would depend on Congress. She was asked whether the Biden administration would support a fourth round of payments, according to Yahoo Finance.

“We’ll see what members of Congress propose, but those (checks) are not free,” Psaki said.

Here’s what you need to know:

More Than 2.2 Million People Signed a Petition Asking the Federal Government for $2,000 Checks Every Month

A Petition With Over 2 Million Signatures Calls for $2,000 Monthly Stimulus Checks for Every American https://t.co/cIYWdAmSw3 via @Yahoo — Crypto Dood (@BitcoinDood) May 26, 2021

A petition is being circulated on Change.org calling on Congress to approve monthly $2,000 stimulus checks for Americans in need until the economic crisis due to COVID-19 has passed. More than 2.2 million people signed the petition as of Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

The petition says:

Our country is still deeply struggling. The recovery hasn’t reached many Americans – the true unemployment rate for low-wage workers is estimated at over 20% and many people face large debts from last year for things like utilities, rent and child care. These are all reasons that checks need to be targeted to people who are still struggling and that Congress needs to learn from this past year. It took nine months for Congress to send a second stimulus check, and just moments to spend it. Moving forward Congress needs to make recurring checks automatic if certain triggers are met. No more waiting around for our government to send the help we need. Sign to join our movement to get recurring checks to the people.

Stephanie Bonin, who started the petition in 2020, wrote that she and her husband own a restaurant in Denver. She said her family and her business was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and that her employees also struggled financially.

“This is catastrophic for working families like mine,” she wrote.

The House Ways and Means Committee Sent a Letter to President Joe Biden Asking Economic Relief Payments to Be Directed to Americans

Ending pandemic-related unemployment assistance early is only going to hurt those who are struggling most. Experts have said it time and time again – #COVID UI benefits don't discourage people from looking for work.https://t.co/M5a8sTPM5q — Ways & Means Committee (@WaysMeansCmte) May 26, 2021

Seven members of the House Ways and Means Committee sent a letter to Biden May 17, 2021, asking him to include stimulus payments in his latest $1.8 trillion coronavirus relief proposal, the American Rescue Plan.

“When the CARES Act relief checks ran out, poverty rose, and many families and workers experienced spiraling debt,” the letter said.

The lawmakers wrote that the $1,400 check issued in the spring of 2021 was not enough for many Americans struggling during the pandemic. They asked for a fourth and fifth check, saying those payments would help 12 million Americans out of poverty.

“The pandemic has served as a stark reminder that families and workers need certainty in a crisis,” the letter said. “They deserve to know they can put food on the table and keep a roof over their heads.”

U.S. Census Bureau data shows that most stimulus payments were used to pay for basic necessities. These include food, rent and mortgage payments and utility payments. The Household Pulse Survey (HPS) began on April 23, 2020, to collect and report data weekly.

