Roaring Kitty’s Net Worth: How Much Did Keith Gill Make?

Keith Gill, better known as Roaring Kitty on YouTube and DeepF******Value on Reddit, is a multimillionaire due to his trading techniques and unusual GameStop investment. How much did he make?

Gill has an estimated net worth of $30 million, according to Techie Gamers. While Gill was internet famous in the world of retail traders, Redditors and YouTubers, his name was not widely known until he helped to stoke a trading frenzy as day traders on Robinhood invested in shorted stocks that hedge fund managers expected would turn massive profits. Instead, retail traders, thanks in part to Roaring Kitty, saw their investments shoot up to the moon as Gill encouraged Robinhood investors to buy stock in the floundering company.

The story of the GameStop trading frenzy became a three-part documentary launched on Netflix September 28, 2022: “Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Gill Paid More Than $50,000 on GameStop Stock & His Investment Was Worth $48 Million at Its Peak

Gill was a 34-year-old financial advisor living in Massachusetts when he paid $53,566.04 to buy 1,000 call options for GameStop, and posted his position on Reddit September 8, 2019, in the subreddit wallstreetbets. He posted updates on his position throughout the month with the headline “GME YOLO.”

“God d*** those are some brass balls,” one person wrote in the comments. “Good luck brother.”

He answered questions from some commenters explaining how and why he made the investment.

“Did you go in knowing you would buy 1000 contracts or did it just work out that way based on price action?” one person asked.

“These are good questions,” he answered. “No I didn’t intend to get to 1000. At the time I bought the first 50 I thought I might be done, maybe 100 max. I continued to accumulate for a number of reasons, price action being one of them. I can expound my line of thinking but I’d rather wait until the play works out, if at all.”

“Legend,” another Redditor responded.

Gill Shared His Portfolio With the Wall Street Journal, Which Showed $33 Million

Shooting for "Dumb Money" starts soon. Manifesting Sebastian Stan getting the role of Keith Gill aka "Roaring Kitty" because it's probably going to be the wildest one. Besides, he does look the part, so why not… 😏✨ pic.twitter.com/53cor7AsEP — Rady🎈 (@theradrady) September 21, 2022

By July 2020, Gill had started posted videos on YouTube under the pseudonym Roaring Kitty, “presenting in kitten-themed tee shirts his detailed analysis on why GameStop could gain big if the market grew more optimistic on its sales as a new PlayStation console was released,” Forbes reported. He gained millions of followers on the YouTube channel, which remains inactive today.

Gill spoke to The Wall Street Journal January 29, 2021.

“I didn’t expect this,” he told The Wall Street Journal.

He shared his portfolio, which held about $33 million that day, including GameStop stock, options and millions in cash, the article said. He told The Wall Street Journal that one of his dreams was to build an athletic facility in his hometown.

“I thought this trade would be successful,” he told the newspaper, “but I never expected what happened over the past week.”

:I always wanted to build an indoor track facility or a field house in Brockton,” he added. “And now, it looks like I actually could do that.”