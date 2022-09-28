Coolio’s Last Instagram Post: Video Becomes Memorial to Rapper

Coolio posted a video on Instagram that has become a memorial to the rapper on social media. His last post was flooded with thousands of tributes within minutes of his death announcement.

Coolio, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., died Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at age 59, according to TMZ. He was visiting a friend in Los Angeles when he collapsed in the bathroom, the outlet reported.

The 19-minute video posted on Instagram shows him onstage in Texas. It was posted September 23, 2022.

Coolio was born in Monessen, Pennsylvania, a small city near Pittsburgh, and moved to Compton, California, where he attended community college and became a volunteer firefighter. He worked in airport security before pursuing his hip hop career full time, according to the Associated Press.

Thousands of Fans Posted Tributes to Coolio on His Last Video

The last video Coolio posted on his Instagram page was gaining tens of thousands of views per hour immediately after his death was announced. Fans wrote tributes to him after he died suddenly at age 59. The video, which you can watch here or later in this post, was recorded when Coolio was performing in Texas.

“You’re finally in Gangsters Paradise. Rest Easy King. You were a part of my childhood. You will be missed, condolences to your family and friends,” one person wrote in the comments.

“Rip homie…,” another person wrote. “im bout to play “Gangsta Paradise all night for u.”

“R.I.P LEGEND,” wrote another person.

Another wrote, “RIP KING.”

Many fans wrote that Coolio was a part of their early childhood memories.

“RIP KING. You were the very first album I ever bought. Gangsters paradise I knew by heart at 8 years old,” wrote a fan.

“Just heard the news,” another fan commented. “I swear I was just bumping gangsters paradise the other day. Brought back alot of good memories. Rest in peace big homie.”

“Have a Fantastic Voyage in Ganstas Paradise OG,” another fan wrote. “Thx 4 the Memories.”

Coolio Was Visiting a Friend in Los Angeles When He Died

Coolio’s manager, Jarez, told TMZ that Coolio went into the bathroom at his friend’s house in Los Angeles, and when he did not return, his friend called for him. When Coolio did not answer after several attempts, the friend went into the bathroom and found Coolio on the floor, TMZ reported.

The friend called 911 at about 4 p.m. Pacific time, and EMS personnel found that he had already died, TMZ reported. They pronounced him dead on the scene.

“We’re told the friend called EMTs, who arrived and pronounced Coolio dead on the scene — and Jarez tells us the paramedics suspect he suffered cardiac arrest. An official cause of death has not been determined,” TMZ reported.

While Coolio was best known for “Gangsta’s Paradise,” he had several other hits, including “Fantastic Voyage” in 1994, which hit #3 on Billboard’s Hot 100, according to TMZ. He also had hits with “1,2,3,4 (Sumpin’ New)” and “It’s All the Way Live (Now).”

