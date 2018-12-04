Maynard James Keenan Reveals Song He’s Most Proud Of

Maynard James Keenan revealed the song he is most proud of in his 28-year music career during an interview on Rock Show With Daniel P. Carter on BBC Radio 1. During the interview, Maynard was asked which song he was most proud of. His answer? “Grand Canyon” by Puscifer.

Check out part of the interview below:

“I feel like it’s one of the few tracks that’s actually capturing landscape and soundscape altogether; and a difficult puzzle to put together ’cause it wasn’t easy to put all those elements vocally together. “To really make it work, it was very clunky. If you heard some of the early versions of it, what we we’re trying to do, it was like ‘Oh, bench this thing. It’s not working.’ “It really took a long time to kind of…not a long time, I shouldn’t say… The first initial attacks were like ‘This is a disaster. Like no wait, no it’s not. Move this part over to here, move this part over to here’ like now it measures up. Now the soundscape and the landscape starts to unveil. “We were trying to see through a lot of haze and a lot of fog for the end piece. So it took a little bit of cleaning up and patience to get through that one.”

During the same interview, Keenan also revealed the albums that had the deepest impact on him before he became the influential artist fans know him as today, including Joni Mitchell’s Blue, Devo’s Are We Not Men, Pink Floyd’s Animals and Low’s Things We Lost in the Fire.”

“If you listen to those early albums, most of them are, in my opinion… seem like they’re direct ripoffs of classic rock songs, just sped up and quirked out,” he said during the interview. “That discipline is so difficult for musicians because they’re looking for the payoff right away. So in this album, Things We Lost in the Fire, there is so much patience and restraint.”

You can listen to the full interview here, and check out the most recent A Perfect Circle video “So Long And Thanks For All The Fish,” below.

Director Kyle Cogan and APC frontman Maynard James Keenan put the nightmarish video together, with the latter offering up a simple, chilling comment on the video’s concept: “Welcome to the new normal.”

A Perfect Circle released an apocalyptic music video for “So Long And Thanks For All The Fish,” a song from their 2018 album Eat the Elephant, while continuing their U.S. tour into Detroit’s Masonic Temple Theatre for tomorrow’s performance.

A Perfect Circle recently wrapped up a tour promoting Eat the Elephant, their first album in 14 years. Following the tour, frontman Maynard James Keenan will return to Tool to wrap production on their highly anticipated album, which is rumored to be released sometime next summer.

