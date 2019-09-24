15 Best Christmas Sheet Music Collections

If 60 songs isn’t enough for all the holiday time gigs you have lined up, move up to this book of 100 from Hal Leonard, who published one of our favorite guitar books for beginners.

While this, too, spans both contemporary and classic carols, this book was published in 1984, so you’re definitely getting a good helping of a certain era of Christmas music. That includes things like “Wonderful Christmastime” and “A Marshmallow World”, among others.

You might also try The Easy Christmas Songs Fake Book: 100 Songs in the Key of C.