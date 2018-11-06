15 Best Christmas Music Boxes: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Collectable Christmas music boxes offer thematic decorations for any area of the home paired with a holiday melody that can be played any time. Just that simple, short sample of music could be enough to put you in the mindset of the season. Music boxes descend from a common instrument invented in Iraq in the 9th century, which featured a cylinder played automatically via water power. Advancements in the late 1700s and early 1800s brought about the basic concept of the device as we know it today: a metal disc imprinted with a melody, played by winding a spring. Though the invention of the phonograph largely supplanted the music box as a feature item of interest, they still provide a sentimental function perfect for Christmas.

Whether you want to add to your collection or offer a simple gift of music, here are the best Christmas music boxes.