15 Best Christmas Music Boxes: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Collectable Christmas music boxes offer thematic decorations for any area of the home paired with a holiday melody that can be played any time. Just that simple, short sample of music could be enough to put you in the mindset of the season. Music boxes descend from a common instrument invented in Iraq in the 9th century, which featured a cylinder played automatically via water power. Advancements in the late 1700s and early 1800s brought about the basic concept of the device as we know it today: a metal disc imprinted with a melody, played by winding a spring. Though the invention of the phonograph largely supplanted the music box as a feature item of interest, they still provide a sentimental function perfect for Christmas.
Whether you want to add to your collection or offer a simple gift of music, here are the best Christmas music boxes.
Mr. Christmas 12-Inch Very Merry Carousel
Not only is this Christmas-themed carousel very detailed with Santa and his reindeer, it also comes packed with tunes. You choose between a set of 25 Christmas carols or 25 all-time classics, all of which are subject to an included volume control. LED spotlights round out this high-end and robust Christmas music box.
Northlight Animated Victorian Street “Gift Shoppe” Winter Scene Rotating Christmas Music Box
Starting small and simple, this little music box will put you in mind of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol with this Victorian scene. In the center of the town is a mirrored skating rink upon which two figures skate while “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” plays. This piece measures 6.5 inches square and is made of hand-painted resin. I personally love the intimate space created by the three shops nestled together.
The Bradford Exchange Clara and the Nutcracker Porcelain Music Box
Originally debuting in 1892, but not finding widespread popularity until the late 60s, The Nutcracker now enjoys a permanent place in the collective holiday imagination. This elegant piece honors that status, being made from hand-painted porcelain and trimmed with 22k gold. The 40 simulated crystals add sparkle to the outside, while Clara and the Nutcracker dance around the inside to the tune of “The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy”. This music box measures 4.25 by 4.125.
Other Nutcracker options include this Ardleigh Elliott Fabrege-style Musical Egg and this one from The San Fransisco Music Box Company.
The San Fransisco Music Box Company Rotating Christmas Tree Figurine
Speaking of The San Fransisco Music Box Company, with a name like that, it would be shame to pass them over for consideration. They offer this heavily decorated Christmas tree music figuring, done up in all the classic colors. When you wind this up, you set the tree to slowly rotating while it plays “O Christmas Tree”. The tree measures 9.5 inches tall by 6.3 inches wide, making this a good-sized decoration.
The San Fransisco Music Box Company Lion and Lamb Holiday Musical Figurine
Representing the dual nature of Jesus Christ as the Lion of the tribe of Judah and the Lamb of God, this music box manages to convey the spiritual center of Christmas using the adorable image of snuggling creatures. The earth, stars, and doves base drives home the theme of “Peace on Earth” through the birth of Jesus. This measures about seven by five inches and plays “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear”.
The San Francisco Music Box Company Santa’s Animated Clocktower Village
Equally fitting in your already-established Christmas village as it would be by itself on your mantle, this is a very unique piece. This nicely detailed clock tower is a little different than the typical downtown scenes, though it still features a train that moves around the tower. There's also a water wheel that moves while playing. This one plays eight different tunes to keep it interesting.
Clever Creations Classic Drummer Nutcracker Music Box
This music box doubles as both its intended purpose and as an extension to your nutcracker collection. There are three colorways to choose from and each move their mouth and drum along to "We Wish You a Merry Christmas". Even if you never use the music part, they make quite handsome nutcrackers for the mantel.
The Regal Music Box Gold Frankincense Myrrh
This particular option goes for the more appropriately Biblical interpretation of a Christmas music box. Contained within is actual gold, frankincense, and myrrh much like The Magi bestowed upon Jesus. It fittingly plays "We Three Kings" and "Joy to the World". Though it's a bit off-beat for a music box, it's perfectly on-theme for Christmas.
Collections Etc. Cardinal Christmas Music Box
This lovely item reminds me so much of the Christmas of my youth. This is very much like some of the ornaments my family had when I was a child, some of which came from my grandmother. As I wrote in our wooden Christmas ornaments post, some think that hanging a cardinal on your tree is good luck. This cute music box measures 3.75 by 6.5 inches and plays “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” when wound.
Kurt Adler Olive Wood Nativity Music Box
If you've wanted to display a nativity scene but haven't yet decided on one, you might consider this music box to fill both needs. It's certainly a rustic affair, but it's quite striking and well-rendered. When wound up using the star, it plays "Silent Night", which just adds to the loveliness.
Mr. Christmas Magical Maestro Mouse
It’s fair to wonder if this quite counts as a music box. This battery-operated figurine brings the magic of a piano player into your home. Using RFID, this talented little mouse can play 24 classic Christmas tunes simply by having the sheet music put in front of him. Among the songs available to be played are “Jingle Bells”, “Up on the House Top”, “Away in a Manger”, “Deck the Halls”, “The First Noel”, “Silent Night” and more. This will keep everyone entertained on Christmas Eve. It’s about six and a half inches long and made of plastic.
Mr. Christmas Gold Label World’s Fair Skating Rink
If you already have a Christmas village collection, you can add this other Mr. Christmas option to it. This deluxe treatment is definitely pushing the limits of what could be considered a music box, requiring wall power to move the six skating figures across the top of the ice as one of 25 Christmas songs (or 25 year-round classics) plays. This is 13 inches wide, which is fairly large compared to the average Christmas village buildings.
If you don’t already have other things to pair with this, you could consider the Mr. Christmas Christmas Eve Express or the Mr. Christmas Santa’s Express.
BestPysanky Rotating Santa & Reindeer Christmas Carousel
Here’s a simple hand-painted resin music box that puts Santa and his reindeer front and center. When wound up, this plays “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” while the carousel of figurines turns around the 3.5 inch base. It measures 5.5 inches tall and comes packed in a lovely gift box. If you wanted to gift more than one, they also make a The Nutcracker themed music box, too.
Roman Amusements Holiday Musical CMAS Camper Trailer
This option evokes a retro feeling with its combination of a mid-century trailer and placid rotating Christmas scene. It's primarily made of resin and measures nine inches. It plays the following eight songs on a loop: “Jingle Bells,” “We Wish You A Merry Christmas,” “Silent Night,” “Deck The Halls,” “Joy To The World,” “The First Noel,” “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” and “O Christmas Tree.”
Hawthorne Village Thomas Kinkade Following the Star Nativity
To round out the larger, full scene “music box” options, it only makes sense to feature a nativity scene. This comes from The Bradford Exchange’s Hawthorne Village line and is inspired by the art of Thomas Kinkade. Handcrafted of hand-painted resin, this nine inch scene features 19 figures and 20 buildings, including, of course, the room with the manger. Songs available include “Silent Night”, “Joy to the World”, “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing”, and “The First Noel”.