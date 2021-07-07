Post Malone Dons a Firesuit for NASCAR-Themed Video

The top three series in NASCAR are back in action July 9-11 with races at Knoxville Speedway (Truck Series) and Atlanta Motor Speedway (Xfinity and Cup). Rapper Post Malone will help kick off the weekend by dropping a new NASCAR-themed music video for his song “Motley Crew.”

The 26-year-old teased the upcoming single with a brief glimpse at the video on Twitter. The clip showed Malone at the track, wearing a yellow firesuit that featured Bud Light and Cane’s sponsor logos. He drove around Auto Club Speedway in a yellow and black Rolls Royce and then performed with a variety of vehicles in the background.

The song, “Motley Crew,” has a different spelling than the rock band that released “Kickstart My Heart” and other hits. However, the video still featured one of its members. Drummer Tommy Lee briefly appeared during the teaser clip. He also posted a photo on his Instagram that showed him posing with Malone on the day of the video shoot.

Two Cup Series Drivers Appear in the Video

The drummer of Motley Crue is not the only big name to appear in the upcoming video. Two NASCAR drivers — Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace — will also play roles while wearing special firesuits to represent 23XI Racing.

Prior to Malone’s teaser video, fellow rapper Pressa revealed the presence of the two NASCAR videos. He posted a series of clips on Instagram that showed the Cup Series drivers in Victory lane with Lee. Wallace wore his Root Insurance firesuit while Hamlin had on a black and red 23XI Racing firesuit. Both held bottles of champagne, fitting with the Victory Lane theme.

Hamlin had previously sparked rumors on social media with posts on Instagram that showed him wearing the 23XI Racing firesuit. As a Joe Gibbs Racing driver under contract for multiple years, the choice of clothing confused many and created questions about whether the driver-owner would move to his team and join Wallace. However, there is no looming departure. Hamlin simply donned the firesuit for the special music video.

23XI Racing Provided Props for the Video

Wallace and Hamlin were not the only NASCAR and 23XI Racing ambassadors on hand for the video shoot. They also brought along two stock cars to add some authenticity and motorsports flair to “Motley Crew.”

The teaser clip on Twitter did not fully show the vehicles, but it provided quick flashes of the No. 23 Root Insurance Toyota Camry, as well as the standard 23XI Racing Toyota Camry with the red, black, and white color scheme. NASCAR Reddit members also tracked down footage of the stock cars on Instagram a week prior to Malone dropping the teaser clip.

Now that the rapper has posted a quick look at his upcoming video, NASCAR fans can only sit and wait until Friday and the full release. The “Motley Crew” video will drop on July 9, putting the Malone-NASCAR crossover on full display. Having Lee, Wallace, Hamlin, and the other special guests on hand will only make the video more entertaining.

