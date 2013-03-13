BREAKING NEWS: New Pope Has Been Elected as White Smoke Emerges From Sistine Chapel





Live video by Ustream

A new Pope has been elected by the college of 115 Cardinals, the newly chosen pontiff has achieved the necessary 77 votes to be elected.

The Pope will now be asked by the Cardinal Dean (head cardinal) if he accepts his nomination as Pope and is also asked what his papal name will be. Soon we will learn his identity. A relatively early decision by the conclave means that it is likely the new Pope is one of the favorites, perhaps Angelo Scola of Italy or Peter Turkson of Ghana.

The new Pope will be the leader of the 1.2 billion Catholics in the world.

The identity of the new pope will be announced to the crowd with the words “habemus papam” – “We have a new Pope.” His given name will be read to the crowd after that, the crowd will learn his papal name.

The Guardian’s John Hooper, who is on the ground in the Vatican said of the, relatively quick, election: