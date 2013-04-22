FreeJahar Trending on Twitter: 20 Tweets You Need to Read

A Twitter hashtag started over the weekend that is trying to gain support to free Boston bomber suspect Dzhorkhar Tsarnaev. The hashtag, #freejahar, has been trending throughout the day and supporters are trying to help free Tsarnaev from the FBI, who captured him on Friday after they found him on a boat in Watertown, Massachusetts. Here are what some people in and around Boston are saying about the suspect and how they’re trying to free Dzhorkhar:

Some people think it’s Obama’s fault:

Sad week in Boston coming to an end, but sad years coming for America as Hussein Obama continues doing false flags for Israel. #freejahar — Abigail Walsh (@AbbyLovesDems) April 22, 2013

If Obama’s really hiding something like what Glenn Beck said.. I’ll get ready & change my mood to angry #FreeJahar — ℱaten (@LittleMissTenny) April 22, 2013

@freejahar_ here is another proof he’s innocent.. Boston bombing is staged attack by Obama dogs. fromthetrenchesworldreport.com/are-you-just-a… #FreeJahar — Jahar is Innocent(@Seeking4Allah) April 22, 2013

If Obama had a son , would he be named Dzhokhar? #FreeJaHar #TGDN twitter.com/krwind2012/sta… — k davenport (@krwind2012) April 21, 2013

@troycrossley you have my support 100% from the UK. I’m not brainwashed like America is!#freejahar — Alex Canning (@Ali_Canning) April 22, 2013

I still #prayforboston I just think the police have the wrong guy #FreeJahar — Rena D♡ (@xglitterbuterax) April 22, 2013

There are already at least 15 Twitter accounts that are associated with the “FreeJahar” hashtag. Here’s what some of those accounts have been tweeting:

“The original “person of interest” in connection with Monday’s Boston Marathon bombing is going to be deported from the U.S. on Tuesday” Hmm — Free Jahar (@FreeJahar_) April 22, 2013

You call us names for using our first amendment. You can’t win with this country. FREE @j_tsar #freejahar — Free Jahar (@FreeJahar_) April 22, 2013

Dzhokhar accused of using weapon of mass destruction. Could face death penalty if convicted. — Free Jahar (@FreeTsarnaev) April 22, 2013

This is BULLSHIT. I am so pissed. — Free Jahar (@FreeTsarnaev) April 22, 2013

this whole case is so shady — free jahar (@_freejahar_) April 22, 2013

wait will jahar be able to have a lawyer even if the boston police haven’t read out his miranda rights? — free jahar (@_freejahar_) April 22, 2013

Not only that, but a Twitter user who identifies himself as Troy Crossley, a 20-year-old rapper, seems to be leading the charge to free Dzhokhar. Here’s what he’s saying:

Dont Let the Government Test our Faith as supporters by Putting dum rumors out by jahar He is innocent an jahar knows dat lets keep it going — troy (@TroyCrossley) April 22, 2013

The Media loves to Lie an throw out a bunch of bullshit to TEST OUR FAITH ….THIS IS NOT OVER#FreeJahar #TroyCrossleyTruth — troy (@TroyCrossley) April 22, 2013

ANY1 WHO CAN PROVE THAT HE SHOT A COP OR THREW BOMBS OUT THE WINDOW JUST LIKE WE GOT PROOF ON EVERY ASPECT…GIVE US A LINK OTO A VID NOW! — troy (@TroyCrossley) April 22, 2013

WE NEED TO FIND OUT WHO IS JAHARS LAWYER RIGHT AWAY SO WE CAN HELP SUPPLY HIM OR HER WITH AS MUCH EVIDENCE AS WE CAN — troy (@TroyCrossley) April 22, 2013

However, a movement using the hashtag #fryjahar shows a different form of the online extremism:

ARE People that stupid that they want to #FREEJAHAR I say #FryJahar — MR TAL WILLIAMS (@talmadgewilliam) April 22, 2013