Boston Bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s Hearing Postponed

The hearing for Boston Bombing suspect, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev has been postponed, reports AP. According to the reports, lawyers say they need more time to obtain and review evidence, citing complex legal issues in the case. Both the prosecutors and defense attorneys’ requests to push the May 30 hearing until July 2 were granted by U.S magistrate Judge Marianne Bowler.

Tsarnaev is accused of carrying out the April 15 marathon bombing attack – a terrorist act which killed 3 and injured 260 people .

The case has gone through a rough patch as Dzhokhar Tsarnaev has remained silent following the reading of his Miranda rights – which gives the suspect the option to stop talking and obtain an attorney. Before the bombing suspect decided to remain silent, he told investigators that his brother, Tamerlan Tsarnaev, was the brains behind the terror plot and only recently recruited him to participate.