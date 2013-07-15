Robert Zimmerman Pulls Out of Appearance on Piers Morgan Tonight

So @rzimmermanjr has just pulled out of my show tonight because of my ‘garbage’ tweets about his brother. I stand by them all. #RIPTrayvon — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 15, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Following his brother’s acquittal in the Travyon Martin murder trial, George Zimmerman’s older brother, Robert has been making a slew of media appearances. But one place you won’t be seeing him is on Piers Morgan Tonight after he took exception to the CNN host’s tweets.

Robert Zimmerman appeared on Piers Morgan’s show on July 13, discussing his brother’s acquittal, the told Morgan:

There are factions, there are groups, there are people that would want to take the law into their own hands as they perceive it, or be vigilante’s in some sense. They think that justice was not served, they won’t respect the verdict no matter how it was reached and they will always present a threat to George and his family.

Share It! Share Tweet Share Email

.@piersmorgan This garbage–> http://t.co/Xvy1YXIBxo fans flames, perpetuates fiction & puts our lives in danger. Find another guest 2Nite. — Robert Zimmerman JR (@rzimmermanjr) July 15, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Morgan will now host an interview with Rachel Jeantel. The last person to speak to Trayvon Martin on the fateful night he was shot and killed by George Zimmerman. Jeantel testified during the trial, in a move that attracted controversy due to the defenses treatment of her on the stand.

What I will have tonight is an exclusive interview with Trayvon’s friend Rachel Jeantel – the first since her testimony. LIVE on CNN at 9pm. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 15, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js