WATCH: Ariel Castro’s House of Horrors Gets Demolished

WATCH: Ariel Castro’s House of Horrors Gets Demolished

  • Published
  • Updated

Today the house in Cincinnati, Ohio where Ariel Castro enslaved three women for over a decade was demolished. The so-called “house of horrors” contained the stuff of nightmares with chains on the walls and garbage all over the house.

Ariel Castro kidnapped Michelle Knight, Amanda Berry, and Gina DeJesus, and repeatedly raped and abused them for years. It is reported that Knight was impregnated five times by Castro, each ending in a forced miscarriage.

And now, the house is gone:

ariel castro' s house gone

The entire demolition took only minutes.

Read More From Heavy

Amber Alert: Mom & Child Dead in Burned House, Suspect Loose With Teen Daughter
Read More
, , , ,

No Comments

Discuss on Facebook