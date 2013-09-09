Assad: ‘Expect Everything’ if U.S. Attacks Syria, Including Chemical Attacks on U.S.

In a frightening interview with PBS correspondant Charlie Rose, Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad said the U.S. should “expect every action” if President Barack Obama attacks his country.

In the interview, which airs tonight on “The Charlie Rose Show” on PBS, Assad also tells the world that Syria is “not the only player in this region.” Above is a clip of excerpts from the interview, broadcast this morning on CBS.

Assad, who remains remarkably calm throughout, accuses President Obama and Secretary of State John Kerry of not having any evidence that chemical attacks have taken place in Syria. The clip finishes, frighteningly, with Assad telling Rose that he “is not a fortune teller” and doesn’t know what the repercussions will be for any attacks on Syria.