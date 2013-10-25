Liberal Eavesdropper Live-Tweets Ex-CIA Chief’s Secret Obama Bashing

Thursday evening at around 4 p.m. former MoveOn.org organizer Tom Matzzie noticed someone familiar sitting near by on his train from Washington D.C. to New York City: Ex-CIA and NSA Director Michael Hayden.

On Acela: former NSA spy boss Michael Hayden just ended last of handful of interviews bashing admin. — Tom Matzzie (@tommatzzie) October 24, 2013

Michael Hayden on Acela giving reporters disparaging quotes about admin. “Remember, just refer as former senior admin” #exNSAneedsadayjob — Tom Matzzie (@tommatzzie) October 24, 2013

Matzzie started live tweeting what Hayden was doing, including giving “off-the-record” interviews where he bashed the Obama administration.

On Acela listening to former NSA spy boss Michael Hayden give “off record” interviews. I feel like I’m in the NSA. Except I’m in public. — Tom Matzzie (@tommatzzie) October 24, 2013

Matzzie also had some hilarious comments that made his feelings about the ex-spymaster more than clear:

There is a faint smell of sulfur on the train. #Haydenacela — Tom Matzzie (@tommatzzie) October 24, 2013

But eventually, someone from Hayden’s staff called him to warn him about the hilarious man tweeting all of his private conversations and, “the jig was up.” Hayden approached Matzzie and was reportedly very friendly and even offered him an interview and took a picture with him.

On Acela: phone ringing. I think the jig is up. Maybe somebody is telling him I’m here. Do I hide? — Tom Matzzie (@tommatzzie) October 24, 2013

New call. I am totally busted I think. — Tom Matzzie (@tommatzzie) October 24, 2013

I just had a very nice conversation with Michael Hayden. He was a gentleman and we disagree. — Tom Matzzie (@tommatzzie) October 24, 2013

