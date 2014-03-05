Edward Snowden Will Speak at SXSW

SXSW has announced that the interactive tech festival will be hosting a live conversation with NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden and the ACLU’s principal technologist Christopher Soghoian.

Snowden will be speaking to the crowd via video conference from Russia, where he has been living since he was granted temporary asylum in August 2013.

The event will be held at 11 a.m. local time on Monday, March 10. The event, called “A Virtual Conversation With Edward Snowden,” will be in Exhibit Hall 5 at the Austin Convention Center and will be live streamed in two other large overflow rooms.

For those of you not in Austin, you will be able to livestream the event at the Texas Tribune’s website. Meanwhile, you can watch his Christmas message to BBC 4 below.