Gianluigi ‘Gigi’ Buffon: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Gianluigi “Gigi” Buffon, is the goal keeper and captain of Italy’s 2014 World Cup team. As the group round comes to a close, can Italy move passed their humiliating loss against Costa Rica, or will Buffon let more goals go in their match against Uruguay.

Here is what you need to know:

1. Buffon Was Recently Injured

Fox news reports that Buffon was injured after twisting his knee and ankle the day before Italy’s incredibly victory against England in their first match of the World Cup. His first match back, Italy’s loss against Costa Rica, was a disappointment for the 36-year-old goal keeper.

2. He’s Been the Italy’s Starting Goalie in 4 World Cups

Buffon has appeared as a starting goalie for Italy since the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan, going on to start in Germany in 2006, South Africa in 2010, and now in Brazil 2014. Although he did not play, Buffon was also a replacement goalie for the 1998 Olympics in France.

3. He’s the Captain of the Italian Team and Juventus

Buffon serves as Captain for both Italy and Juventus, the Serie A team in Italy. He moved to Juventus from Parma in 2001 for a contract of $73,642,353.

4. He Recently Announced he Is Separating With his Wife

In May 2014, Buffon announced that he would be separating from his wife, Czech model Alena Seredova, after two years of marriage. The two have 2 sons together, one born in 2007, and the other in 2009.

Above is a picture of Seredova and her sons in Brazil watching the Italy vs Uruguay game.

5. Italy Could Be Eliminated When they Play Uruguay

On Tuesday in the final group games of Group D, Italy will need at least a draw to advance, while Uruguay will need a win to continue to the Round of 16.