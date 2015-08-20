Marshawn Kramer, Erik’s Ex-Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Marshawn Kramer, the ex-wife of former NFL quarterback Erik Kramer, who attempted suicide on Wednesday, said he was depressed during his playing days and post-NFL career, according to NBC News.

Erik Kramer, 50, survived a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his home in California, police said. He played in the NFL for 13 seasons, retiring in 1999.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The ‘High School Sweethearts’ Divorced in 2010

Marshawn Kramer, said on Facebook that she and Erik were, “high school sweethearts.” They divorced amicably in 2010. They still live close to each other and have a 17-year-old son.

“He is a very amazing man, a beautiful soul, but he has suffered depression since he was with the Bears,” Marshawn Kramer told NBC News. “I can promise you he is not the same man I married.”

They were married in 1985.

2. She Blames Head Trauma for Kramer’s Depression

Marshawn Kramer blamed head trauma for her ex-husband’s depression, saying in a Facebook post, “Erik didn’t deserve this! Neither does his son and son in heaven! That he felt so desperate for some relief is just heart wrenching! We need all the prayers we can get! Erik is an amazing father and man…he would never leave his sons never. So i know this is not Erik the man I had married he is in terrible pain which I attribute to football head trauma…I’m no doctor but it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see the way he has suffered even during his football days from what we refer to as severe depression!”

Erik Kramer made his NFL debut in 1987 and retired in 1999.

3. Their Son Died in 2011 of a Drug Overdose

Erik and Marshawn Kramer’s son, Griffen, died of a drug overdose in 2011.

According to ESPN, four teens were charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with Griffen’s death.

4. She Said His Depression Led to Their Divorce

Marshawn Kramer said Erik’s depression led to their divorce.

“I know Erik and I would still be together if not for his football injury,” Marshawn Kramer told NBC News. “He’s such a good dad and he would not do this to his son,” she said. “This is brain injury.”

5. Police Say Kramer Suffered Injuries That Are Not Life-Threatening

Police say Kramer suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Marshawn Kramer, however, told NBC News that Erik’s sister told her the injuries are more serious than police said.

She said on Facebook that Kramer is in a medically induced coma.