Amanda Davis Cause of Death: How Did Atlanta Anchor Die?

Amanda Davis, the morning news anchor for CBS46 and a fixture on Atlanta television screens, has tragically died, the television station announced on December 27, 2017.

What was the cause of death for Davis? How did the well-known anchorwoman die? According to CBS46, Davis died “after suffering a massive spontaneous stroke.” She was initially hospitalized after suffering the stroke while at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday, December 26.

“Her family is asking for privacy at this difficult time. Amanda’s friends and colleagues at CBS 46 are praying for her family,” the station reported in a brief statement on its website. According to AJC.com, Davis, who was 62, was waiting to board a flight when she was stricken.

Davis was at the airport because she was “headed to San Antonio following the death of her father, when the medical episode happened,” according to 9News. Davis was a fixture on television screens in Atlanta, Georgia for more than two decades.

My dad, Theodore Roosevelt Davis, was relieved of his suffering today and is now at peace. This was taken on his birthday, September 30th. That’s my mom. I️ took her to see him because he had been sick. Good to see him smile. Love you Pops❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/ApgxGajVuT — Amanda Davis (@AmandaCBS46) December 9, 2017

She had recently written about her father’s death on Twitter. On December 9, she shared a photo of him and wrote, “My dad, Theodore Roosevelt Davis, was relieved of his suffering today and is now at peace. This was taken on his birthday, September 30th. That’s my mom. I took her to see him because he had been sick. Good to see him smile. Love you Pops❤️🙏🏽”

Thanks to my GF Debbie Turman for the lovely flowers as I️ grieve over the loss of my Pops❤️. His funeral is the 27th pic.twitter.com/TrZT3wxcZA — Amanda Davis (@AmandaCBS46) December 20, 2017

Amanda Davis was a broadcasting icon in Atlanta, and, although her life was punctuated by troubles, she spoke candidly about them in the years before her death. According to a biography of her, “Her broadcasting career began in Charlotte, North Carolina, with the former NBC affiliate, WRET-TV. During her four years there, she became the main anchor and hosted a weekly magazine show. From Charlotte, Amanda moved on to the nation’s capitol where she worked as the Washington Correspondent for the Satellite News Channel. SNC was the first competitor to go up against CNN in the early days of cable news.” She then ended up on Atlanta television, where she would spend the majority of her award-winning career, with a special focus on highlighting foster care.

She “was anchor for WGCL-TV’s morning news and noon show. Before that, she had been a reporter and anchor for Atlanta’s Fox affiliate, WAGA-TV, prior to leaving the station in 2013,” 9News reported. According to AJC.com, “the Emmy-award winning journalist joined CBS 46 as a morning in January after spending 26 years at WAGA-TV. Davis retired from WAGA in 2012 following a DUI-related arrest.”

She had spoken candidly about her battles with alcoholism, the newspaper recalled. She also opened up about her romantic life and why she was not married, explaining that a failed engagement had helped spark her alcoholism and depression. She does leave behind a daughter named Melora Rivera, according to her social media posts.

Great weekend fun with my daughter in Miami Beach❤️ pic.twitter.com/9OGfM2xTua — Amanda Davis (@AmandaCBS46) September 5, 2017

A friend wrote on a blog about Melora, “After our newscast, I’d take Melora — in 4th grade or less at the time – to school while her mom did teases for the NOON newscast which she also anchored. I’d take Melora to Chick-fil-a for a breakfast sandwich and drop her off to her school before I’d head back to either help write the NOON news or before I’d head home. Melora is now a WOMAN and working in Hollywood.” According to her IMDB profile, Melora Rivera “has been carving a path toward producing and directing her own material with years of industry work on television and feature film projects. Joining the Akil Productions team in 2011 as an assistant to Director Salim Akil, Melora worked on Sparkle (2012), The Game (2012-13) and Being Mary Jane (2013) before climbing up the ranks as a writer’s assistant and script coordinator during seasons one and two of BET’s Being Mary Jane.”

On December 24, Davis posted a Christmas message on Facebook that read, “The first Christmas after you lose someone is hard.” She captioned it, “Stay strong, keep praising the Lord 🙏🏽❤️” The comment thread is now filled with expressions of grief about Davis’ own death.

From my dad’s wife pic.twitter.com/2NfJlGtDyc — Amanda Davis (@AmandaCBS46) December 14, 2017

As news of Davis’ death spread, people offered tributes on Twitter. “Amanda Davis persevered through it all, despite the dark time she knew her purpose and it was her passion. We thought she retired then she fought her way through to get back to doing what she loved. Thank you! Wednesday’s Child is forever. Rest well,” wrote one man.

Many people in Atlanta had grown up with Davis on their television screens. “Grew up with Amanda Davis. I remember meeting and taking a picture with her when was about 8 or 9 yrs old,” recalled one woman on social media. Said another: “Man… May Amanda Davis rest in power. I grew up watching her. So sad to hear she has passed.”