Geraldine Lovely: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A non-commissioned officer in the U.S. Air Force is under fire after posting a profanity laced video on Facebook in which she singles out her black female subordinates, saying they have “no respect” and “constantly” have an “attitude.”

Technical Sergeant Geraldine Lovely posted the video to a Facebook group on Sunday. It has since been seen more than a million times, with thousands of outraged commenters saying she crossed a line with her rant.

Lovely, 30, is based at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas. She could not be reached for comment by Heavy.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Lovely Says in the Video, ‘Why Is It That Everytime I Encounter My Subordinates That Are Black Females, They Have a Giant F*cking Attitude?’

In the video TSgt. Geraldine Lovely says she has “f*cking issues with my airmen and NCOs that are lower ranking than me, but they’re black females. And it pisses me the f*ck off that they have no f*cking respect and constantly having an attitude. And what the f*ck is up with that?”

Lovely continues, “I am trying my best to hold my professionalism with them, but good God, they have no f*cking respect whatsoever. Everytime I talk to them, ‘no ma’am,’ it’s like they’re talking down to me and I’m trying to tread lightly as a, you know, higher-ranking NCO not to f*cking blow the f*ck up an start a fight club. But I’m over it.”

In the 1:30 video, Lovely says, “Why is it that everytime I encounter my subordinates that are black females they have a giant f*cking attitude? And it’s not like I’m coming to them with a f*cking attitude. I don’t. But everytime I f*cking talk to them, it’s like I’m just some f*cking stupid ass girl that doesn’t even … like I don’t even deserve to be talked to as a person.”

2. Lovely Removed the Video After African-American Members of the Facebook Page Told Her It Was Racist

Geraldine Lovely first posted the video to a group run by Air Force members on Sunday. She later took the video down after she was called out for being racist, according to a post on another page, Air Force amn/nco/snco.

“So this morning she went ‘live’ in the group with the video. Then a few of the African American girls commented how racist she was, so she removed the video,” a person who is also a member of the page told Air Force amn/nco/snco. “After that, people were still mad so they flooded the anonymous link to the page to complain about TSgt Geraldine Lovely without having to actually confront her. Lovely is an admin of the page so she posted the anonymous complaints in the two posts above. She works at the Nellis AFB Fitness Center.”

The admin of the page wrote, “just received something that has no place in the Air Force. I served over 20 years and will be damned if I let this go without addressing it and leadership better handle this NOW! There is absolutely no place to demean Airmen of any race, let alone do so in uniform. This video and comments are sickening and utterly unbecoming of an NCO in the United States Air Force. I apologize to anyone under her supervision as no one deserves to deal with this ignorance and I assure you that I will not rest until I get confirmation this is handled and I mean handled TONIGHT!”

The admin reposted the video and warned, “language in video and context is completely unbecoming of a United States Air Force Non-Commissioned Officer.”

3. An Air Force Spokesman Says the Video Shows ‘Inappropriate & Unacceptable Behavior’

Major Chris Sukach, a public affairs officer at Nellis Air Force base, replied to the Facebook post with a statement saying, “This is inappropriate and unacceptable behavior in today’s society & especially for anyone in uniform. Leadership is aware and is taking appropriate action.”

The video was also shared on the page Air Force Nation and Doctrine Man, which wrote, “Not a good way to start the week. Somebody’s going to have a long, long day with her chain of command.”

Lovely originally posted the live video on private Facebook group called “Nellis Burn Book.” After the video was reposted publicly, she wrote on the page, “Thank you for ruining my career.”

4. She Joined the Air Force After Graduating From High School in Texas in 2008 & Is the NCO at the Nellis AFB Gym

Geraldine Lovely joined the Air Force in 2009 after graduating from Dumas High School in Dumas, Texas, according to her now-deleted Facebook profile. Lovely graduated from the Community College of the Air Force in 2014 with a degree in hotel and restaurant management.

Lovely is currently the NCO at the gym at Nellis Air Force base, according to her Facebook page. Last year she posted on Instagram that she had been “vectored for two developmental special duties: military training instructor and military training leader.”

She captioned a photo of the letter from the Officer of the Command Chief of the 99th Air Base Wing, “Guess who’s dreams of bossing people around all day is about to come true!”

After receiving her assignment to work at the gym, she posted, “Just can’t keep my (mouth) shut about finally working back at the gym!!! Since my deployment was cancelled they are moving me to be the NCO at the fitness center, so say hi if you stop by!!! I’ve been begging for this gym for 2 yrs!”

5. Lovely, a Mother of 2, Often Posts Fitness Photos on Social Media

On her Instagram page, @LovelyLifts87, Lovely describes herself as “Weight lifting, baby cuddling, make up addict , active duty mom of two 💪🏻.”

After the video rant went viral, Lovely set her Instagram profile to private. Previously, she frequently posted fitness photos to her social media pages, and has been a representative for the apparel company Military Muscle.

Along with being in the Air Force, Lovely is also an independent consultant with Scentsy, a multi-level marketing company.