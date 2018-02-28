TerriLynn St. John: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Facebook

TerryLynn St. John, a Virginia mother of two small children, vanished from her own front yard, and now she’s been reported as a missing person.

According to WTKR-TV, the scene in Wake, Virginia bore troubling signs of a potential struggle. The television station reported that St. John, 23, “went to her car in her front yard, preparing to take her children to daycare.” She disappeared after that point early on February 27, 2018. The Middlesex County Sheriff’s Department is searching for the young woman, who vanished around 7:30 a.m.

The children are ages 3 and 1. Terry St. John, her father, told The Southside Sentinel newspaper, “Never, never, never,” would she have left the children on their own.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. TerriLynn Vanished With the Door Open & Her Children Inside the House & Her Boyfriend Saw Her That Morning

According to the missing poster circulated in her case, TerriLynn St. John was last seen on February 27, 2018 in the morning hours. She had recently moved to Wake, Virginia.

“Her door was found open and her small children were found alone inside her home,” the missing poster reports. People with any information were urged to contact the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Department at 804-758-2779 or by dialing 911. The missing person’s report says that Terrilynn is 23-years-old, 5 foot 6 inches tall, 130 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

TerriLynn’s dad told the newspaper he was afraid it was a random abduction. Her boyfriend, Mac Kennard, told the Southside Sentinel that he “had kissed her goodbye at 4:20 a.m. and headed to work oystering.” The newspaper reported that he “could not hold back tears,” quoting him as saying, “She’s my best friend.”

“I’d love to go out and look for her, but where do you start,” TerriLynn’s father told the Southside Sentinel.

An intense exchange occurred between the boyfriend and another man on his Facebook page. “Where the f*ck is she,” the man asked. Kennard responded, “Y the f*ck r u asking me.” The man responded, “Cuz your the last person with her….” to which Kennard replied, “Yea ur all the way in South Florida so u don’t no what the f*ck ur talking about.” Kennard’s Facebook page is filled with photos of him with St. John. In August 2017, TerriLynn indicated on Facebook that the couple had been together for three months. “You have made this the best three months I’ve seen in a long time ! I love you babe ! Your the best ! Here’s to many more to come !!” she wrote.

2. TerriLynn’s Broken Necklace Was Found in Her Yard & There Are ‘Persons of Interest’ in the case

There were some aspects of the scene that concern loved ones of TerriLynn. According to the missing poster in her case, her broken necklace was found in the front yard.

There were other disturbing details. Her cell phone was found in the bushes in her yard, according to the missing person’s poster. In addition, the young woman’s car was still at her home. A shoe or slipper was also recovered, according to The Southside Sentinel.

Police confirmed the account of the broken necklace, and family members told WTVR-TV that they worry there was a struggle. She was described as having “multiple tattoos including R.J.M. on her right wrist, a princess crown on her left wrist, and a cross on her ring finger,” according to WTVR.

According to WKTR-TV, authorities have identified “persons of interest” in the case. They were not named.

3. TerriLynn Recently Posted Many Sayings About Relationship Heartache

On February 25, in her last publicly visible Facebook posts, TerriLynn shared a series of graphics that described relationship angst and turmoil. “Sometimes you just have to accept what happened, smile and move on,” was the last post that St. John shared publicly on Facebook. It’s dated February 25. It’s not clear what she was referring to in the post, which was a share of a graphic with that saying.

A post shared by Terri Lynn St John (@tlsj_18) on May 1, 2014 at 2:52pm PDT

On Facebook, she wrote that she was single. She also shared a graphic on February 25 that read, “Sometimes the best thing you can do is fall out of love.” Her photos showed her with Kennard and young children as well as friends.

“Don’t let anyone take advantage of your trust,” said yet another graphic that TerriLynn shared on that day. “Forgiveness doesn’t make you weak, but too many chances can do some harm.”

The graphic in another post she shared read, “If you’ve gotta do it by yourself, be by yourself, period.” She also shared a status recently with the lyrics from a Tove Lo song:

We started out as lonely hearts

We started with a promise built on highs

You said I was the missing part

Looked into my eyes said

“You’re my fix for life”

But now, what I’m doing

I don’t know, what I’m doing

Cause I don’t even feel it

Bodies growing colder with the distance now

And I don’t even mean it

Got my hands all over you, but not a sound

I’m always so in love, all in

Till you lost your goal, and I’m thinking

Thought you’d make me feel it

Thought that I’d be different this time around

This time around

It’s not clear what was driving the lengthy string of posts. She appears to have had multiple Facebook pages. TerriLynn wrote on a photo collage of pictures with Kennard in December 2017, “Mac Kennard life has changed a lot with you in it ! I love you! Your the best !” In December, she also wrote, “I always thought of this guy as a good friend and I had the biggest crush on him!! I remember riding bikes around water view when we were like 14 I’m glad he finally came to his senses I love you Mac Kennard forever and ever amen !”

By February 17, 2018, though, she was writing, “I just want to be alone … who makes me happy ? I make me happy !” On Valentine’s Day, she wrote, “You don’t get second chances after disrespecting me and mine like that …” to which a loved one commented, “Definitely DANM I WANT A BASEBALL BAT.” It’s not clear what or about whom they were referring to, however.

4. Loved Ones Turned to Social Media Seeking Information

Frantic loved ones of TerriLynn shared her photos on social media as they asked for help looking for her. “She’s like my baby sister, I want her home safe,” wrote one woman on Facebook. She also provided some details on the case, such as, “Her car is at home the last time someone talked to her was this morning.”

“OMG I’ve known this girl forever everyone please pray😟” wrote another. Another friend shared a series of photos and wrote, “I love you baby girl. Wherever you are, we will find you… I promise, We wont stop. We are going to bring you home.. just pls hold on until we find you…”

Wrote another man, “Bc the baby’s were left and the door was left open her broke necklace was in the yard with her earrings,shoes,and phone found in the bushes is what I’ve been told! Something is not right and someone needs to find my sister!!!!!!!”

5. A Massive Search Was Launched

Law enforcement launched a massive search to find St. John, according to local news reports. “…law enforcement officials are using dogs and drones in the search for 23-year-old,” reported WTVR-TV.

The sheriff’s department wrote on Facebook, “Terri Lyn St. John is a 23 year old female who is living in Wake, Va in Middlesex County. She was last seen at her residence early this morning. Anyone with information should contact Middlesex County SO at 804 758 2779.”

TerriLynn’s father told WTVR, “They looked through the woods and you could definitely tell there has been a struggle beside my daughter’s car. Jewelry was all around, like it had been broken off, her cell phone was found in the bushes.” According to the television station, “TerriLynn was last seen wearing a blue Outer Banks hoodie.” Kennard’s cover photo on Facebook shows TerriLynn wearing the hoodie pictured above.