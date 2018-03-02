Billy Graham’s Funeral Live Stream & Time: Watch Online Today Here

Billy Graham’s funeral will be live streamed today, and you can watch the live stream in the video below. If for any reason the video does not work, you can watch the live stream on Billy Graham’s website here. The funeral service begins at 12 p.m. Eastern in Charlotte, Virginia, but the live stream will start at 10 a.m. Eastern. The live stream below is from Channel 2 Action News. The stream may have live video from the channel’s other news coverage prior to when the funeral begins.
If the live stream above doesn’t work, you can watch this one on YouTube below, as Lorna Dueck of Crossroads Global Media Group covers Graham’s funeral service starting at 12 p.m. Eastern.
Graham will be buried Friday, March 2 at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, North Carolina. The private funeral will begin at noon and 2,300 invitations were sent out. The funeral is expected to last 90 minutes, and will be held under a tent in front of the Library. The tent symbolizes how Graham’s ministry launched in 1949 under a white canvas tent called “The Canvas Cathedral.” The 1949 Crusade in Los Angeles was attended by 350,000 people during the course of eight weeks.
Funeral Program & Speakers
Franklin Graham, Billy Graham’s oldest son, will give the funeral message. Dr. Donald Wilton and Dr. David Bruce will speak during Graham’s interment. Wilton was Graham’s pastor and close friend. Bruce was his executive assistant for 23 years. Per WSPA, here is the official program for Graham’s funeral today:
- 11:37 a.m. – Prelude – John Innes, Crusade pianist, Billy Graham Evangelistic Asssociation
- Instructions to guests – Viktor Hamm, vice president of crusade ministries, Billy Graham Evangelistic Association
- Seating of the Graham’s extended family
- 11:50 a.m. – Seating of President and Mrs. Trump, Vice President and Mrs. Pence, Maj. Edward Bell Graham, grandson of Billy Graham
- 12 p.m.- Billy Graham’s casket escorted to tent – by immediate family
- 12:10 p.m. – Until Then – performed by Linda McCrary-Fisher
- 12:14 p.m. – Welcome – by David Bruce, executive assistant to Billy Graham
- 12:16 p.m. – Scripture Reading and Invocation (Ephesians 2:4-10) – Donald J. Wilton, senior pastor, First Baptist Church of Spartanburg, SC
- 12:20 p.m. – Congregational Singing: All Hail the Power of Jesus’ Name – Tom Bledsoe, music director of Billy Graham Evangelistic Association
- 12:23 p.m. – Family Tributes – Jean Ford, sister of Billy Graham; Virginia “Gigi” Graham, daughter of Billy Graham; Anne Graham Lotz, daughter of Billy Graham; Ruth Graham, daughter of Billy Graham; Nelson “Ned” Graham, son of Billy Graham
- 12:39 p.m. – Above All – performed by Michael W. Smith
- 12:43 p.m. – International Tributes – Sami Dagher, paster and church planter from the Middle East; Billy Kim, president of Far East Broadcasting Company, in Korea
- 12:50 p.m. – Because He Lives – performed by Gaither Vocal Band
- 12:55 p.m. – Prayer of Thanksgiving – Robert Cunville, associate evangelist, India, Billy Graham Evangelistic Association
- 12:56 p.m. – Message – Franklin Graham, son of Billy Graham, president and CEO, Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan’s Purse
- 1:12 p.m. – Congregational Singing: To God Be the Glory – Tom Bledsoe
- 1:14 p.m. – Closing Prayer – George E. Battle, Jr., Bishop, St. James African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church in Charlotte, NC
- 1:16 p.m. – Bagpipe Escort: Amazing Grace – Pipe Major William Boetticher
- 1:22 p.m. – Postlude – John Innes
- Instructions to guests – Viktor Hamm
Several of Graham’s family members will serve as pallbearers: Alex Graham, son of Nelson Edman “Ned”; Edward Graham, son of Franklin; Samuel Graham, son of Ned; Will Graham, son of Franklin; Antony Tchividjian, son of Virginia “Gigi”; Corey Lynch, son-in-law of Franklin; Graham Dienart, son of Ruth; Roy Graham, son of Franklin; Jonathan Lotz, son of Anne; Basyle Tchividjian, son of Gigi; Stephen Tchividjian, son of Gigi; and Tullian Tchividjian, son of Gigi.
Additional Details About the Funeral
It’s expected that President Donald Trump will be the only President to attend the funeral. Former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton will not be attending, but they already paid their respects while Graham was lying in repose at the Billy Graham Library.
The day is likely going to be a high-traffic day for Charlotte. The CIAA Tournament is taking place March 1-2, and more than 100,000 people are estimated to be in town for those events. Traffic issues are expected at Interstate 77 near the Billy Graham Boulevard/Woodlawn exit, and on Interstate 85. To avoid traffic jams, shuttle buses will be in place to take people from the Operation Christmas Child warehouse parking lot and from the Charlotte Valet Business Lot at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
After the funeral service, Graham will be buried next to his wife, Ruth, at the foot of a cross-shaped walkway in the prayer garden of the Billy Graham Library.
Temporary flight restrictions will be in effect in Charlotte the day of the funeral, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 pm. AOPA reported: “The VIP TFR will be centered at a point at 1.7 nautical miles from the Charlotte VOR/DME on the 088-degree radial and will consist of a 10-nm inner core and a 30-nm outer ring from the surface to and including 17,999 feet msl.” Aircraft operations in the inner core will be prohibited except for law enforcement and security. An additional temporary flight restriction will be in place from 2 to 4 p.m. that day.
At one time in 1964, rumors circulated that Billy Graham might run for President. But Ruth would have none of that. “If you run, I don’t think the country will elect a divorced president,” she said.
,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Ruth, seems to be more lovable chosen minister of God ,,than Graham himself.
God bless her .✓
She was truly great .✓
And Graham,,,,
And Daddy, even though the world acclaimed him as a great man and so many sought him for advice, would still get on his knees and humbly ask the Lord for His guidance.
,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Graham was super in FAITH.✓
Graham was a HOLY man,,,,✓✓✓
Billy Graham had vowed to never be alone in a room or car with a woman other than Ruth, and he even had members of his team enter his hotel room before he did, to make sure a fan or someone else hadn’t sneaked inside.
✓✓✓
,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Ruth was example to faith life ,,,,,
Her family had to make the heartbreaking decision to honor her request to be removed from life support.
— ✓✓
,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
What we learn from this couple,,,
They never became old in their life ,,,
They were still young and strong in their faith,,,,
A beautiful witness of life ,,,
We all have to follow their faith,,,
Ruth’s faith might come to her from her medical missionary parents,,,
Graham was genius in his ministry. ,,,,✓✓
,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
I was told about Graham’s FAITH,,,
Once.,,,
He went to God ,,,
Knelt down ,,,
Told God,,,,
Lord give me this ministry in USA or world ,,,
I will be truthful to You,,,,
✓✓✓
,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Not only that Graham knew the entire New testament,,verses ,, by heart,,, memory,,,
That’s an excellent talent,,,,
After reading heavy dot him this article,,,
Ruth became my role model for my life ,,,
I don’t know much about Graham,,,
But in India lot people tell about him…
God bless him,,
We lost a great preacher.
May his soul rest in peace.
I will search to see Ruth Graham in heaven ,,
When I go there ,,
God bless Ruth Graham as well.
Graham ministry must continue in the world.
I try to listen his recorded messages,,
Also Ruth’s if she had ant sermons recorded,,,
God bless.
Thanks to heavy dot com for giving us lit of informations about this lovable chosen family.
Graham will receive lot of Honours and glory from God ,,for his evangelism in the world.
A true witness of Our Lord JESUS,,
Pray God for many good preachers like Graham,,
Pray as well for beautiful witnesses of God like Ruth Graham,,,
God bless this good witnesses.
We mourn with USA and friends for Evangelist Billy Graham.
,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
The Queen Mother saw me hesitate slightly and immediately said, “I think I will have tomato juice.” I said I would have the same. I believe she had sensed that I probably would not take any alcohol and had acted instantly to avoid any discomfort on my part.
✓✓✓✓✓
,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
THIS SHOWS BILLY GRAHAM’S FEAR OF GOD,,,,,
GOD BLESS THIS MIGHTY PREACHER EVANGELIST.
WE (USA) AND WORLD LOST A GOOD EVANGELIST TODAY.