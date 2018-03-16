WATCH: Ski Lift Malfunctions, Throws Riders Off

#гудаури A post shared by Алена Пахомова (@pahomova_enduro22) on Mar 16, 2018 at 3:33am PDT

A ski lift in the country of Georgia malfunctioned on Friday, March 16, causing several injuries. According to CNN, the ski lift started moving backwards at a high speed and people on the lift were thrown off. Nearly one dozen people were injured, but they are all expected to be okay.

The accident happened in Gudauri, Georgia, at a resort near the Greater Caucasus Mountain Range, according to Sports Illustrated. Initial video of the incident was posted on social media by Instagram user Alena Pakhomova.

As you can see in the video above, ski lift riders were taken down the hill in reverse and were thrown from the bench as they rounded the bottom corner. While some riders were able to jump off, others were flung from the lift, their bodies tossed up in the area and landing in the snow below.

Many of those who were injured suffered relatively minor injuries. According to the Telegraph, only two people needed additional medical attention from hospital staff. One person, a man from the Ukraine suffered a broken hand and has “a small head injury.” A second person, a woman from Sweden is pregnant “and feels pain in her waist.”

It is unclear what caused the ski lift to start moving backwards and at a faster pace. An investigation has been launched.

“Georgia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed emergency ski patrols were quickly dispatched to the scene and a helicopter helped transport injured parties to hospital. An investigation to establish what happened has been launched under Article 275 of Georgia’s Criminal Code which deals with safety violations and the operation of railway, water, air or cable traffic movement,” the Telegraph reports.

You can see another view of the ski lift malfunctioning in the video below.

“Our employees are already on their way to Gudauri. At the moment we have no detailed information,” a spokesperson from the resort told the Telegraph following the incident.