Elaine Mason, Stephen Hawking’s Second Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Stephen Hawking has died. The theoretical physicist was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) when he was in his early 20s and lived with the debilitating disease for several decades. Over the years, his body deteriorated, leaving him paralyzed.

His death was confirmed by his family on March 13. He was 76 years old.

Elaine Mason was Stephen Hawking’s second wife. She married him in 1995, after he split from his first wife, Jane Hawking, with whom he had three children.

Mason and Hawking did not have any children together. The two were married for 11 years before splitting in 2006.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. She Worked as a Nurse & Met Hawking the 80s When She Took a Job as One of His Caretakers

Mason met Hawking when she took a job as his caregiver in the 80s. Mason, a British nurse, was married at the time, as was Hawking, but, the two grew very close to one another and ended up falling in love.

Mason left her husband of 15 years and their two sons to pursue a life with Hawking. Professor Hawking also left his family behind, getting a divorce from Jane and getting remarried to Mason less than one year later.

Many people felt as though Mason married Hawking for money, but it is something that she had always denied.

2. She Filed for Divorce in 2006

Hawking and Mason both filed for divorce in 2006 after 11 years of marriage.

At the time, it was unclear why Professor Hawking and Mason decided to go their separate ways, but there were plenty of rumors floating around. For example, some people believed that Hawking had been cheating on Mason — with another one of his caregivers — but sources close to him vehemently denied any such thing.

“That is complete and utter libelous rubbish,” a source close to Hawking told The Telegraph at the time.

3. She Was Previously Accused of Abusing Hawking

Over the course of their marriage, there were quite a few rumors that circulated. For example, Mason was accused of “physically and emotionally” abusing her husband.

An unnamed woman who once cared for Hawking spoke with the Daily Mail shortly after Hawking and Mason parted ways. She told the outlet that Mason didn’t treat Hawking properly.

“Well I’m not surprised. Not surprised at all – I just wish it had happened a long, long time ago,” the woman said. “She is the reason I left. It’s the reason everyone leaves. It’s impossible to reconcile the way she treated Stephen with the ethics of our profession. I don’t want to say anymore because it brings back painful memories,” she added.

According to that report, many people close to Hawking felt similarly about Mason and expressed such. Another former employee referred to Mason as “controlling and manipulative.” She was even accused of “bullying.”

The police were informed of these concerns, and Mason was formally investigated. Hawking himself publicly denied the claims, despite showing up at the hospital in 2000 with “cuts and bruises” that he couldn’t explain. Three years later, Hawking’s daughter, Lucy, called police when her dad was injured — and the curious injuries, bumps, bruises, and scrapes didn’t stop there.

Below are some of the injuries and emotions that Hawking suffered over the years.

“[She] fractured his wrist by slamming it on to his wheelchair; humiliated him by refusing him access to a urine bottle, leaving him to wet himself; gashed his cheek with a razor, allowed him to slip beneath the water while in the bath, ensuring water entered the tracheotomy site in his throat; and left him alone in his garden during the hottest day of the year so long that he suffered heatstroke and severe sunburn.”

Hawking’s first wife, Jane, was sick over the rumors and spoke to the media about her take on the situation.

“The revelations have made me feel ill. He is a special man and vulnerable man but, when his children see the aftermath of these events, they can only tell him he must do something about it,” she said.

On March 29, 2004, police dropped the case, saying that their investigation was “extremely thorough,” according to Vanity Fair. Mason was never charged.

4. She Made Money in the Divorce

Mason walked away from her marriage with more money than when she went into it. According to the Daily Mail, she and Hawking were the joint owners of a home in Cambridge that was worth more than $1 million. Additionally, Hawking had been earning money from various avenues, including the sale of his book, A Brief History Of Time. It’s unknown exactly how much money Mason ended up with, but a source close to the family mentioned that the divorce was taking a while because of discussions about money.

“I have been told that – surprise – one of the stumbling blocks in the divorce is money,” an old family friend told the Daily Mail.

5. She Hasn’t Commented on Hawking’s Death

Elaine Mason has not publicly commented on Hawking’s death.