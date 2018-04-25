Dorothy Sewell: A Tribute to the Toronto Attack Victim

Dorothy Sewell, 80, was one of ten people tragically killed in the Toronto van attack on Monday. She was a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Sewell was confirmed dead by her grandson, Elwood Delaney. Speaking to CBC Toronto, Delaney said, “She was the foundation for all things sports here in our family, that’s for sure… She loved her Maple Leafs, she loved her Blue Jays. I don’t think she ever missed a Blue Jays game.”

Elwood explains that his grandmother volunteered helping other seniors, and worked at Sears for a number of years, as well. “She was the best grandma anyone could ever ask for,” he says.

On Tuesday, Elwood took to Facebook to write, “Alek Minassian you are very lucky you are in a jail on the other side of the country, cause If I was there you would be in the ground. Thanks to you I had to tell my 3 children and my wife that cause of you they will no longer get to talk to Nan on there birthdays or Christmas. I love you Dorothy Sewell. You will always be loved and your love for sports will always be with me while I cheer with you. Go Toronto Go. Love you Nan.”

Another man, Stephen Chadderton, writes that he was friends with Dorothy’s deceased son Todd, took to social media to mourn the loss. He posted on Facebook, “she was part of our family…taken by that loser… This morning I was shocked to find out that the Mom of my brother from another mother, the deceased Todd Sewell, DOROTHY SEWELL, was one of the 10 victims of the horrible tragedy in North York yesterday. In our many years as friends Dorothy volunteered with North York Football tirelessly. She was very active, young senior, bowling, Volunteering at her church, lawn bowling, cheering tirelessly for her Maple Leafs, Argos, and attending all the Figure Skating Competitions. Full of life, loving life. Dorothy you will be so missed, by so many. You never forgot a birthday, anniversary or Christmas Card. Our Family loved you to death We will miss you! I hope you and Todd are together now!”

Alek Minassian, 25, who carried out the attack, was charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder. While police are busy identifying victims, they have also spoken to those who knew Minassian. Many have described him as someone who “kept to himself.” Joseph Pham, who took classes with Minassian at Seneca College, told The Star that Joseph was “socially awkward” and “didn’t really talk to anyone.”

This post will be updated with more information as it becomes available.