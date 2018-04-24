Toronto Attack Victims: Photos, Names & Tributes

The first of the 10 Toronto attack victims was named as Anne Marie D’Amico, an employee at Invesco investment management firm.

This post will be updated to contain biographies and photos of each of the victims as they are named. You can learn more about D’Amico below.

Ten people were killed and 15 lay injured after a van rammed into pedestrians along a busy street in Toronto, Canada on April 23, 2018. The suspect has been identified as Alex Minassian, although the motive remains unclear.

Witnesses described a horrific scene in which the van leaped over a curb and mowed down people while traveling at a fast pace. Witness Christian Ali told CNN “he first saw a man unconscious at the side of the road and figured it was a terrible accident after also noticing debris from a car.”

“Two blocks over, I saw another gentleman unconscious in the middle of the road and a policeman leaning over him holding his neck,” Ali said to CNN. Photos of the aftermath showed tarp-covered bodies strewn along the roadway, a scene that has become all too family as van ramming incidents took lives in European cities like London, Nice, and Barcelona over recent years. Thus far, however, authorities in Canada do not suspect that the Toronto attack suspect, Alek Minassian, is tied to ISIS or an organized terror group, although the investigation is pending. A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for the victims’ funeral expenses. Islamic Relief Canada has also established a fundraiser to help the victims’ families.

Among those not fatally injured were three Koreans, one with serious injuries.

Here are the victims identified so far:

Anne Marie D’Amico

Anne Marie D’Amico, the first victim, was named on April 24, 2018.

On her Facebook page, she also wrote that she worked at Live Different, worked at the Badminton and Racquet Club of Toronto, and studied at Ryerson University.

Her last publicly available post on Facebook was from 2013. It read, “And God said let their be light on the Superbowl game…” She also wrote about going to Jamaica: “I’m leaving, on a jet plane again. Jamaica! We got a bobsled team! Rum, here I come.”

In 2010, she wrote about appearing in a talent competition: “Here I am at the Ram, on a Wednesday night about to perform the talent portion of the Mr./Ms. Ryerson Competition. Talent: Singing the ABCs backwards, while breaking boards. Apparently it was a lethal combination. What you don’t see in the video was my first board breaking (P for punch) where the board flew out of Arzan’s hand and into the audience. I’m still not sure if anyone was hurt during this filming. Pay attention to the audience’s applause before and after my talent.”

This post will be updated with information about other victims as they are named.