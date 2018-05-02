Chelsea, Massachusetts Fire: Photos & Videos

A massive fire that has broken out in Chelsea, Massachusetts near Boston was was recently upgraded to a 6-alarm fire, Fox 25 reported. The fire is on 10 John St. and officials have reported that progress is being made and there are no injuries so far. But nearby buildings are still potentially threatened. Read on for more details about the fire, and to see photos and videos of what is happening. This is a developing story.

Video from earlier of the intense flames ripping apart Chelsea triple decker. #7News pic.twitter.com/EBnBFnCm3G — Eric Kane (@EricKaneTV) May 2, 2018

At least two triple deckers are involved in the fire, CBS Boston reported. The fire was shooting out of the roof of a building and burned for an hour before the roof collapsed and the fire spread to another triple decker.

The fire began around 3:30 p.m. and had grown to a six-alarm fire by 4:36 p.m.

Fire on John St in Chelsea… pic.twitter.com/PglMt3TDso — Kristen Eck (@KristenEckRadio) May 2, 2018

The cause of the fire is not yet known. The fire is just off Broadway in Chelsea, and heavy smoke is filling the area and can be seen all the way in Boston, WCVB 5 reported.

Visibility in the area is low because of the smoke.

Visibility very low. Tons of smoke. Fire on John Street in Chelsea.@7News pic.twitter.com/3Svfnb8D1U — Kerri Corrado (@Kerri7News) May 2, 2018

Police dispatch said the fire could potentially grow to involve more buildings, the Boston Globe reported.

STREAM LIVE: SkyEye over a large fire in Chelsea https://t.co/c09wWxuvPP pic.twitter.com/A6SjrOYE0S — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) May 2, 2018

One family that lived on the third floor told WBZ that the fire spread so fast, they didn’t have time to even grab their shoes when they realized they had to get out as quickly as possible.

#Chelsea two triple deckers on fire. This family lived on 3rd floor – they did not have time to grab shoes when they realized they had to make a run for it. #wbz pic.twitter.com/unKLErAJCA — Katie Brace (@KatieBraceWBZ) May 2, 2018

Neighbor Joseph Conlon, 85, told the Boston Globe that the it looked like the fire involved two six-family houses. He expressed concern that the fire might spread to more houses in the area.

This is a developing story.